David, Karen and Paul Steinberg live in Pacific Grove, Calif. David is the puzzles and games editor for the Andrews McMeel Universal media company. Karen and Paul, his parents, are longtime puzzle enthusiasts. The idea for this one was Paul’s. David wrote a program to generate possible themed entries. When the standard 21-by-21-square grid didn’t work for the theme, Karen suggested changing the grid size, which was successful. Karen and David did the fill, and Paul look the lead on the clues. This is The Times’s first all-family crossword collaboration. — W.S.

Note: When this puzzle is done, read the circled letters line by line from top to bottom to get an appropriate word.

Across

1 Dual degree for a physician/scientist

6 ‘‘My man!’’

9 D.C. figure

12 Impulsive desire

16 An avian abode

17 Janis ____, main role in ‘‘Mean Girls’’

18 One’s time in office, maybe

19 ‘‘For ____ is the kingdom ... ’’

20 See 5-Down

22 See 12-Down

24 Parts of a machine

25 Creep (along)

26 ‘‘Me too’’

27 Destroy internally

28 Get rid of

29 Trap

31 They’ll give you more of the same

33 Kidney-related

35 Tuckered (out)

36 Straddling

37 Places of refuge

39 ‘‘Love ____,’’ Pet Shop Boys dance hit of 2009

41 City between Chicago and Milwaukee

45 Cry while plugging one’s ears

46 What cobblers cobble

48 ____ de deux (ballet dance)

49 See 29-Down

53 Like Hitchcock’s ‘‘Curtain’’

54 Passionate feeling in Spain

56 Wall molding

58 Weaken, as support

59 Untrustworthy paper

60 Publication with an annual ‘‘Power 100’’ list

62 See 53-Down

64 Social worker?

65 Olaf Scholz’s country: Abbr.

66 Wireless-network std.

67 Its life span is short

68 See 61-Down

72 Kind of pear that resembles an apple

74 Exploit

75 It has thousands of openings

76 Laugh at, say

78 Ride in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’

79 ____ Pro, tech release of 2017

80 See 73-Down

83 Capital player, for short

84 ‘‘Rotten’’ indicator on Rotten Tomatoes

86 Eastern honorific

87 Source of some leaks

90 There was Noah-counting for it

92 Verse’s partner

96 Gospel singer Winans

97 You might speak under this

99 Earth, in some sci-fi

100 Works on oneself?

103 Fit

105 Little annoyance

106 Bad way to go

107 Many a summer TV show

109 Title for Mozart

110 Make an oopsie

111 See 84-Down

113 See 104-Down

115 Like the sea

116 Bother

117 European World Cup team, on scoreboards

118 ‘‘Beep!’’ maker

119 Word with tag or tax

120 Parking space

121 Online feed letters

122 Deep, dark hole

Down

1 It may run when you cry

2 Cleanses, in a way

3 Offspring

4 They ‘‘don’t lie,’’ per a Shakira hit

5 Tyrants/Patterns

6 ‘‘We’re pregnant!’’ e.g.

7 Southwestern spread

8 No longer at sea

9 In and of itself

10 Snack item that’s partly foreordained?

11 Dessert of molten chocolate

12 Anyplace/From which place

13 Turning point

14 Rack up

15 Zooms with, maybe

19 Stumble over

21 Division ____, lowest level of the N.C.A.A.

23 Chews the scenery

29 Made puffier, as cushions/Very desirable job

30 Admits

32 Start-up’s announcement, for short

34 Take in, say

38 ‘‘O ____ babbino caro’’ (Puccini aria)

40 Group of vocal people

42 Amounts of sugar, perhaps

43 Person not easily swayed by sentiment

44 Prescription directive

47 Never again

49 Rewards for staying, maybe

50 Point person?

51 It’s written with a + or -

52 Take a shot at

53 Tourist, e.g./Hypnotic state

54 Italian rice balls

55 ‘‘Hoo-boy!’’

57 Actor Page

58 Uniform

60 Parts of a clutch

61 Tom who hosted ‘‘Dancing With the Stars’’/Brimless caps

63 Second letter after epsilon

69 Alt-____, PC command to switch between windows

70 Relative of turquoise

71 Capital of Yemen

72 $$$ taker

73 Endurance/Subway map info

77 Fruit with a thick peel

78 Take potshots

81 Sorta

82 Give an address

84 Tryst partner/Discharging, as a liquid

85 Like the motions before a hearing

88 Unfriendly

89 Very much

91 Disputed Asian region

92 River next to Boston’s Esplanade

93 ‘‘The Divine Comedy,’’ e.g.

94 Weasel family members

95 Eric B, Pimp C and Chuck D

98 Nonbinary possessive

100 Pointed remarks

101 Best ____ recording (Grammy category)

102 Who may care, so they say

103 Bit of gold reserves

104 Qualifying match, for short/Big name in antifreeze and brake fluid

108 Take back

110 Sudden feeling, as of remorse

112 ‘‘Good ____!’’

114 Relaxation spot

