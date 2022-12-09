Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a creative lead at the San Francisco-based 1-Down. (Solve the puzzle to see the name of the company!) He has been constructing crosswords for The Times for two years. This one started with the answers at 85- and 86-Down and branched out, literally, from there. Adam recently released Anigrams, a free daily online word game that I find almost as addictive as Wordle. — W.S.
Across
1 Gambling spot?
4 Chap
8 Addis ____
13 Pro response
16 Bit of chicanery
17 ____ water (healthful drink)
18 Totally uncool
19 Rock’s Jethro ____
20 ‘‘You’re gonna love this, I promise!’’
22 Urban area typically with the tallest buildings
24 Rocky road topping?
25 Length for a pregnancy
27 Moneymaking venture
28 LeBron James became one in 2018
29 That’s the spirit!
30 Highway network that famously has sections without a speed limit
32 Service recipient
33 An ocean
34 Device dusted off to watch old home movies, maybe
35 Flat-topped French hat
36 Ante alternative
37 Musician Brian
38 Public court proceeding
40 Many a bad Yelp review
41 Luxuriate (in)
42 They’re not sciences
43 ____ Cannon, creator of the ‘‘Pitch Perfect’’ film series
44 Fish sticks?
48 Strength of character
50 ‘‘Me!’’
52 Compliment to a French chef
54 Crackerjack
56 Slack-jawed
59 Automotive successor of the Bel Air
60 Proudly embody, informally
61 What you’re on when you’re making progress
64 Product sold on a rack, informally
65 ‘‘Them’s fightin’ words!’’
67 Set one’s sights
68 Welcome-center handouts
70 Free of flaws, as a reputation
72 DiFranco of folk
73 Sewer in American history
74 Hamlet’s cousin
75 Music-genre prefix
76 Ideal engine sound
79 Duel personalities?
81 Like some memes
83 Major concern for a meteorologist
85 The Bruins, on scoreboards
88 Contents of a household box
89 Pasta whose name means ‘‘barley’’ in Italian
90 Startled scream
91 Weight
92 Goes from one thing to another
94 Purchase option for a dedicated fan
96 Like dumbbells
97 Like Roma tomatoes
98 Something that may be sold by the yard
99 The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund, e.g., in brief
100 Hate, hate, hate
101 Certain juicing need
104 Residential construction project
106 Deep shot, in hoops
107 Weird
108 Brother of Logan Roy on ‘‘Succession’’
109 Has a meal
110 Urban grid: Abbr.
111 Tennis champ ____ Osaka
112 Figs. first issued in 1936
113 Summer on the Riviera
Down
1 Subscription platform for online-content creators
2 ‘‘That is my intention’’
3 Where the ilium and ischium are
4 Inhabitant of Ireland or Scotland
5 Holiday helper
6 Sign that you can’t go back now?
7 Philosophical pillar
8 ____ Arbor, Mich.
9 Deep inhalation to get high
10 Ordered delivery, perhaps
11 Hive mind of ‘‘Star Trek: TNG,’’ with ‘‘the’’
12 National Dog Show org.
13 ____ someone’s yum (criticized a person’s tastes, slangily)
14 Discovery astronaut Ochoa
15 With it
16 Shake a little
19 Amtrak booking
21 Worker with wax
22 ‘‘Oof, what a day!’’
23 Run-D.M.C.’s ‘‘You Be ____’’
26 Longtime co-host of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
30 Good Texas hold ’em hand
31 Auto-loan figs.
32 Bit of roofing in Spanish-style architecture
34 Biden and Harris, notably, in brief
36 Underwire undergarments
38 Muffin makeup, maybe
39 Over-emoter
41 Trade, informally
43 Star N.F.L. wide-receiver Allen
45 First family from Illinois
46 Exercise in a swimming pool
47 Grabs
48 ‘‘____ Life’’ (1981 Rick James single)
49 Tool for cutting wood along the grain
51 Scandalized
52 Pro who gets many return customers?
53 Bad makeup artist
54 Spot for a band
55 High ways
56 Early stop at a casino, maybe
57 Univ. senior’s hurdle
58 Funding
62 ‘‘____ but a scratch’’: oft-quoted Monty Python line
63 Con artist
66 Chattering plastic teeth, for one
69 Rapper ____ Def
71 Group with lodges
72 Part of E.T.A.: Abbr.
76 100%
77 Allow for more high-density housing and mixed-use development, in urban-planning lingo
78 Company shake-up, for short
80 Symbol of sturdiness
82 Pallid
83 Problem for a pitcher
84 They have their ups and downs
85 & 86 Very upset .?.?. like the answers to five of this puzzle’s clues?
87 Grand mounts
88 They go around at museums
91 Coffin carrier
92 Drops down?
93 In no way hidden
94 It has only one-sixth of the mass of Earth’s moon
95 Goobers
96 Pentagon inits.
98 Cousin of turquoise
100 Part of the eye that focuses light onto the retina
102 Momma’s boy
103 Big name in outdoor
gear
105 Jones of CNN
