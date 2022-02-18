Stephen McCarthy, originally from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is a Ph.D. student in Stockholm studying transportation modeling. This is his third Sunday Times crossword and his fourth Times puzzle overall. There is a little trick to this one, and your solution may not match everyone else’s. The middle part of the grid, Stephen says, was the most challenging to construct. — W.S.

Across

1 Goal for many a T.A.

4 There’s a Winter one in St. Petersburg and a Summer one in Beijing

10 Confront

16 QVC alternative

19 Grande preceder

20 Many a video-game player has one

21 Hebrew name of God

22 Major N.Y.S.E. events

24 Vainglory

25 Good side in 70-Across

27 Reid of ‘‘Sharknado’’

28 Grade-school basics

30 Scoundrel

31 Points all around?

32 Celsius of the Celsius scale

33 Director Nicolas

35 Good cheer

37 People to pick from

38 Major role in 70-Across

41 Smartphone forerunners, in brief

42 ‘‘____ kingdom come ... ’’

43 Big stretch

44 Bluish-gray shade

46 Mobile ____

48 Time might be shown on the side of one

50 Score of 8, in golf slang

52 Events where one person’s trash may be another person’s treasure

56 Pull back (in)

59 Capital-B Belief

61 Family name on TV’s ‘‘Succession’’

62 Vote in favor

63 Prefix with futurism

64 Outback offering

65 Locale of the 2002 and 2022 World Cups

67 Long-term damage

68 Some copywriting awards

69 The volcano Emi Koussi is its highest point

70 The better of two major sci-fi film franchises?

72 Climb (up)

73 Gives a bad hand?

74 ‘‘But ____ counting?’’

75 Gentle hill

76 Grams, by another name

77 Voice heard by 500 million people

78 ____ Majesty

79 Not for moi?

80 Pump choice

82 Spot for a patch, perhaps

83 Begins to like

86 Regular at Citi Field

89 Small spot for a castaway

91 Ian McKellen, e.g.

92 Skin-care brand with an accent over its last letter

94 Mens ____

95 Sends a Telegram, in brief?

97 Not looking good

99 Major role in 70-Across

102 Stop at the liquor store?

103 Comforting phrase

106 Newton of the Black Panther Party

107 ‘‘____ Darko’’ (2001 cult film)

109 Distend

110 Who wrote ‘‘April is the cruellest month’’

113 Scratch-and-sniff page, e.g.

114 Dramatic accusation

115 Good side in 70-Across

118 Misfortune

119 Cousin of a skimmer

120 ____ One

121 ‘‘Do you mind?’’

122 Brown of HBO Max’s ‘‘Gossip Girl’’ reboot

123 WaPo competitor

124 ‘‘There’s not much hope’’

125 Bumper attachments

126 Sazerac cocktail ingredient

Down

1 Records in advance

2 Time for a shootout

3 Memorable quote from 70-Across

4 Apple device

5 Affirms

6 Some college classes

7 ‘‘Thanks, but I already ____’’

8 Diet Coke doesn’t have a single one: Abbr.

9 Wipes out

10 ‘‘The Clan of the Cave Bear’’ heroine

11 What’s raised in a ruckus

12 Waste of an election?

13 Confesses

14 Bad thing to be stuck in

15 On-line connection?

16 Arrive at, as a solution

17 Memorable quote from 70-Across

18 ‘‘Take your time’’

23 Audacious

26 A target for Target, say

29 It might be a shocker

31 ‘‘The Simpsons’’ character

33 Social media star Addison

34 Partner of one

36 French skin-care and cosmetics giant

38 ____ teeth (proverbial rarity)

39 Noble title

40 Follower of black or special

44 Slanders

45 Director Waititi

47 Ones involved in a transaction

49 Nutty confections

51 So-called Breakfast of Champions

53 They might end on a high note

54 Sound of a jaguar

55 Let out, in a way

57 Some contents of golf bags

58 Needing to butt out

60 Potato or pea preparer

64 Albert who developed a polio vaccine

66 Leaves in a huff, with ‘‘off’’

67 Body part that precedes ‘‘band’’

68 Innocent

69 One of the Prairie provinces: Abbr.

71 ‘‘It’s a ____!’’

72 Show of scorn

74 Question of confusion or disgust

79 Sound of a Jaguar

81 Reassuring words

83 ‘‘____ Hiring’’ (business sign)

84 Kind of card

85 The ‘‘quail’’ in Beethoven’s ‘‘Pastoral’’ Symphony

87 By plane, say

88 Obvious untruth

90 Q preceder?

93 Aloof

95 ‘‘Seems so’’

96 Like the inside of a lava cake

98 Devices in atomic clocks

100 Converse, e.g.

101 Rank

102 Common waiting-room viewing

104 Jeer

105 Shock treatment, for short

107 Slobber

108 Noises that come from pens

111 ‘‘Girls’’ creator Dunham

112 Carded, informally

113 Tabbouleh go-with

115 ‘‘Enough already!’’

116 Suffix in organic chemistry

117 Quirk

