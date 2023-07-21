Jon Schneider, of New York City, is a research scientist for Google, working on problems in machine learning and economics. Anderson Wang, of Mountain View, Calif., is a software engineer currently between jobs. They met at M.I.T. in the early 2010s, where they lived in the same hall. They’ve been making and solving puzzles together ever since. This is the first New York Times crossword for each of them. — W.S.
20 Sight on an English farm
21 Slacker role for Jeff Bridges in ‘‘The Big Lebowski’’
23 Spelman College graduate, e.g.
24 ‘‘____ is an emotion in motion’’: Mae West
27 Morning weather phenomenon
30 With 25-Across, get as much approval from an audience as possible
33 With 29-Across, like a deer in headlights
35 N.Y.C.’s first subway line
38 Michelangelo masterpiece
40 Sunset Boulevard sight
45 What people tend to do when a rush-hour subway train arrives
50 With 47-Across, not change anyone’s mind, say
52 Forest of Fangorn resident, in fiction
53 With 48-Across, stops wasting time
65 Have an influence (on)
70 Mathematical concepts suggested eight times in this puzzle
74 ‘‘I’m telling the truth!’’
75 One of the Seven Dwarfs
77 Yeats’s ‘‘The Lake ____ of Innisfree’’
78 Bad place for a fly, in a saying
90 With 85-Across, uncomfortably accurate
92 With 88-Across, sacrificed
94 Place that processes ore
96 Eponym of the world’s largest church
101 Some team-bonding trips
103 State whose capital is Dispur
105 Drum that can be played with a brush
113 With 107-Across, bad sort of competition
115 ‘‘Freak on a Leash’’ metal band
116 With 112-Across, ‘‘Your misfortune is nothing special’’
118 Jocular lead-in to ‘‘macation’’
121 Abstract artist de Kooning known for her portraits
123 Obsessive cleaner, say
125 Important faculty for school
127 Lively French dance popular in the Baroque era
128 Big name in nail polish
130 Brand whose sales skyrocketed after the release of ‘‘E.T.’’
1 Person who’s being used
3 They’re scored from 1 to 5
4 What’s found at one end of a rainbow
6 Sources of Norse mythology
10 Spanish ‘‘I love you’’
11 Kind of cuisine that’s often eaten with one’s hands
13 ____ vide (culinary technique)
15 ‘‘Don’t pay attention to that’’
34 Run-____ (hip-hop trio)
37 Alternative to an ellipsis
39 Some clickbait articles
41 Potentially risky thing to drop in a relationship
43 ____ Woo-shik, co-star of 2019’s ‘‘Parasite’’
46 Sanders who played in a World Series and two Super Bowls
53 They might be caught in the rain
60 Broadway’s ____-Fontanne Theater
67 ‘‘There warn’t no home like a raft ...’’ speaker
82 Title horror film locale
86 They have your life hanging by a thread
87 They might involve impersonating a dealer
92 Ship with three banks of oars
98 Juggling, singing, magic, etc.
108 Dental covering similar to a crown
114 Foe of the Morlocks, in
116 Major export of Tuscany
117 Place to hang holiday
120 Something drawn by a jerk, maybe
124 What a digitigrade stands on
