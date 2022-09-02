Brooke Husic is a postdoctoral student in biophysics, theoretical chemistry, statistics and linguistics at Princeton. Will Nediger is a professional crossword constructor in London, Ontario. They are both regular crossword contributors to The Times. This unthemed puzzle has 120 answers (versus the usual 138-140 in a typical themed Sunday puzzle), affording longer and fresher vocabulary. Seventeen answers, or about 14 percent of the entire grid, have never appeared in a Times crossword before. — W.S.
6 Singer Celia Cruz or actress Rosie Perez
16 Second-least-populous state capital, after Montpelier
17 Like fire drills and dress rehearsals
19 It may give a bowler a hook
20 ‘‘We must wait to see what happens’’
29 Fifth-century nomad of Central Asia
32 Needing another dryer cycle, say
33 Org. that regulates pet food and false eyelashes
37 Showcase for a first chair in an orchestra
41 Only sch. to have a gold-medal-winning athlete in every Summer Olympics since 1912
42 Nuclear model named for a physicist
45 Symbol of longevity in Chinese numerology
46 ‘‘We don’t need to hear the details!’’
52 Specialized vocabularies
53 Indicators of status in Maori culture
55 Disney girl who fosters an alien
56 J.?G. Ballard dystopia about a man stranded between motorways
63 Where many people walk out?
65 Juan ____, baseball star nicknamed ‘‘Childish Bambino’’
69 Sci. class with dissections
71 E.?C. ____, creator of Popeye
72 Pharmaceutical company whose Nasdaq symbol is MRNA
73 Kind of high-fat diet used as an epilepsy therapy
74 ‘‘The Marvelous ____ Maisel’’
78 Like Plan B, for short
80 Royal house on the Arabian Peninsula
83 ‘‘Candyman’’ director DaCosta
84 Online shopping site for handicrafts
91 Like many a dinner function
97 They’ve taken the veil
98 Its falls are quite dramatic
104 ‘‘We’re all ____ here’’
105 Informal favor request
2 ‘‘If we must die, O ____ us nobly die’’: Claude McKay
3 Like the concept of a flat Earth
4 Side-by-side calculation
9 What the musicals ‘‘Beggar’s Holiday’’ and ‘‘Rent’’ are based on
10 Compendium of case reports
13 ‘‘C’mon, ____ be fun’’
15 Words before ‘‘gratia plena, Dominus tecum’’
16 Italian dance form from the Spanish for ‘‘walk in the street’’
18 Erbium, terbium or ytterbium
19 Dance move that resembles a front flip
24 Performers wearing pa’us and malos
32 ‘‘That’s enough lip out of you!’’
36 ‘‘Mighty Morphin’’ TV character
43 Utility-company professional
47 Descriptor for IHOP’s Fresh ‘N Fruity pancakes
56 Portuguese city with a historic university founded in 1290
57 They don’t express gender
58 After-school activities one wouldn’t list on a college app
62 Noisemakers dangling below a ‘‘Just Married’’ sign
64 Keystone State airport code
68 Journalist/screenwriter ____ Rogers St. Johns
69 Bongo-playing 1950s stereotype
70 Introduction to an adage
72 Dirk Nowitzki, for 21 seasons, in brief
75 High-speed races with gates
77 Guide outside a bus station, often
91 Like suboptimal kite-flying weather
92 Singer with the album ‘‘Voyage to India’’
100 Word with hot or headed
102 Bit of land in la mer
