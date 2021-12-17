Chase Dittrich, formerly of Los Angeles, is a senior program manager for Amazon in Seattle. Jeff Chen, also of Seattle, is a writer and professional crossword constructor. Chase created his first puzzles by hand for fellow Marines while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012. He took up constructing seriously more recently. Chase came up with the idea for this puzzle and then workshopped it with Jeff. – W.S.

Across

1 “Bull” airer

4 Out

10 Win for a 10-Down

15 Yukon automaker

18 Set down

20 With 116-Down, artificial intelligence system that mimics the human brain

21 Who is “too small to make a difference,” per a Greta Thunberg book title

22 Propel, as a shell

23 “… and to ____ good night!”

24 … FLOOR FLOOR

FLOOR …

27 It’s got some miles on it

29 Home to the Burj Khalifa, for short

30 Singular

31 Stark who was crowned Queen of the North on “Game of Thrones”

32 … GRIZZLY GRIZZLY GRIZZLY …

39 First responder, for short

40 Percussion instrument of African origin

43 What some kings and queens dress in

44 Maker of the classic video game Frogger

45 … PROPOSAL PROPOSAL PROPOSAL …

49 Kind of milk

50 Rapper with more than 20 Grammys

51 Reps

52 Click ____ (artificial increasers of website hits)

53 Goddess of the dawn

55 Pet lovers’ org.

60 James who sang “I Sing the Blues”

61 Grandma, affectionately

65 Roy Lichtenstein’s genre

70 Brit’s “How shocking!”

71 What many lifeguards have

72 … COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL …

74 Steve with eight N.B.A. championship rings

75 Chemical suffixes

76 Like the color of honey

77 “Give me a break, would you?!”

78 Philosopher who wrote “A Treatise of Human Nature”

79 Lead-in to ask or suggest

81 Get hitched

83 They’re explained by Newton’s law of universal gravitation

84 N.F.L. Hall-of-Famer Shannon

89 Inconveniences

94 Company with a Page Program

97 … AMBITION AMBITION AMBITION …

99 Word-of-mouth

101 Actor Spall of “Prometheus”

102 Literally, “I bow to you”

103 Op. ____ (footnote abbr.)

106 … STAIRS STAIRS

STAIRS …

109 ____ di Pietro, artist better known as Fra Angelico

111 Ta-ta

112 Opposite of down: Abbr.

113 “Let’s Stay Together” singer, 1971

115 … CAUTION CAUTION

CAUTION …

122 Slight problem

123 Pablo Neruda work

124 “Please, I can handle this”

125 Many an informant employed by Sherlock Holmes

126 Org. involved in the Scopes Monkey Trial

127 R.S.V.P. option

128 Way up or way down

129 Pocketful in ring-around-the-rosy

130 Syracuse-to-Albany dir.

Down

1 Part of a contract

2 Christmas fir

3 Investor behind the scenes

4 Palindromic feminine name

5 One gifted with the “inner eye”

6 Word on a candy heart

7 Before, poetically

8 Piercing spot

9 ____ cavity (where the lungs are located)

10 Likely loser

11 Hawaiian taro dish

12 Family member inaptly found in “ladies only”

13 High school subj.

14 Vehicle company with a market value over $1 trillion

15 Adventurous kids in a 1985 film

16 Napoleon’s famed war horse

17 Shout

19 Some diaper changers

25 Rapper dissed by Jay-Z in “Takeover”

26 Young ’uns

28 Popular Toyotas

32 How a zombie might spread the infection

33 Ostrich relatives

34 Peter out

35 “Symphony in Black” artist

36 Something necessary for gain, they say

37 The “grand slam” of showbiz awards, in brief

38 Like some apparel, in song

41 Mimic

42 Opposite of FF

46 Together

47 Kind of jar

48 Org. that hires cryptanalysts

50 Samurai’s sword

52 Awful-smelling

54 Give one’s take

56 Religion that emphasizes seva, or “selfless service”

57 Astrology or palmistry

58 Sandiego not usually found in San Diego

59 Lew ____, portrayer of Dr. Kildare

61 Badger

62 Brouhaha

63 When doubled, boring result in the Premier League

64 Word commonly following the Oxford comma

66 Messy sort

67 What seven did to nine, in a joke

68 Lament

69 Celebrity gossip site

73 Like New Jerseyans

vis-à-vis New Yorkers

80 Destination for Birthright trips: Abbr.

82 Someone’s in the kitchen with her, in song

83 Savory Chinese snack

85 Grinder

86 Put ____ on (limit)

87 Dennis the Menace’s appropriately named dog

88 Bishops, e.g.

90 Execs: Abbr.

91 Smartphone predecessors, for short

92 Choice words

93 Card-matching game

94 Prefix with binary

95 Male etiquette, as described by Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Mother”

96 Eyeteeth

98 Clique

100 Exam with a 35-minute timed essay, in brief

104 What 10s represent

105 Notable chameleon feature

107 Grinds away

108 Not friendly

110 ____ Minor

113 Singer India.____

114 Part of the eye

115 Demure

116 See 20-Across

117 Pac-12 athlete

118 Rapscallion

119 ____-yo

120 They’re found below the “To” field

121 Tuna, on a sushi menu

