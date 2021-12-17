Chase Dittrich, formerly of Los Angeles, is a senior program manager for Amazon in Seattle. Jeff Chen, also of Seattle, is a writer and professional crossword constructor. Chase created his first puzzles by hand for fellow Marines while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012. He took up constructing seriously more recently. Chase came up with the idea for this puzzle and then workshopped it with Jeff. – W.S.
Across
1 “Bull” airer
4 Out
10 Win for a 10-Down
15 Yukon automaker
18 Set down
20 With 116-Down, artificial intelligence system that mimics the human brain
21 Who is “too small to make a difference,” per a Greta Thunberg book title
22 Propel, as a shell
23 “… and to ____ good night!”
24 … FLOOR FLOOR
FLOOR …
27 It’s got some miles on it
29 Home to the Burj Khalifa, for short
30 Singular
31 Stark who was crowned Queen of the North on “Game of Thrones”
32 … GRIZZLY GRIZZLY GRIZZLY …
39 First responder, for short
40 Percussion instrument of African origin
43 What some kings and queens dress in
44 Maker of the classic video game Frogger
45 … PROPOSAL PROPOSAL PROPOSAL …
49 Kind of milk
50 Rapper with more than 20 Grammys
51 Reps
52 Click ____ (artificial increasers of website hits)
53 Goddess of the dawn
55 Pet lovers’ org.
60 James who sang “I Sing the Blues”
61 Grandma, affectionately
65 Roy Lichtenstein’s genre
70 Brit’s “How shocking!”
71 What many lifeguards have
72 … COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL …
74 Steve with eight N.B.A. championship rings
75 Chemical suffixes
76 Like the color of honey
77 “Give me a break, would you?!”
78 Philosopher who wrote “A Treatise of Human Nature”
79 Lead-in to ask or suggest
81 Get hitched
83 They’re explained by Newton’s law of universal gravitation
84 N.F.L. Hall-of-Famer Shannon
89 Inconveniences
94 Company with a Page Program
97 … AMBITION AMBITION AMBITION …
99 Word-of-mouth
101 Actor Spall of “Prometheus”
102 Literally, “I bow to you”
103 Op. ____ (footnote abbr.)
106 … STAIRS STAIRS
STAIRS …
109 ____ di Pietro, artist better known as Fra Angelico
111 Ta-ta
112 Opposite of down: Abbr.
113 “Let’s Stay Together” singer, 1971
115 … CAUTION CAUTION
CAUTION …
122 Slight problem
123 Pablo Neruda work
124 “Please, I can handle this”
125 Many an informant employed by Sherlock Holmes
126 Org. involved in the Scopes Monkey Trial
127 R.S.V.P. option
128 Way up or way down
129 Pocketful in ring-around-the-rosy
130 Syracuse-to-Albany dir.
Down
1 Part of a contract
2 Christmas fir
3 Investor behind the scenes
4 Palindromic feminine name
5 One gifted with the “inner eye”
6 Word on a candy heart
7 Before, poetically
8 Piercing spot
9 ____ cavity (where the lungs are located)
10 Likely loser
11 Hawaiian taro dish
12 Family member inaptly found in “ladies only”
13 High school subj.
14 Vehicle company with a market value over $1 trillion
15 Adventurous kids in a 1985 film
16 Napoleon’s famed war horse
17 Shout
19 Some diaper changers
25 Rapper dissed by Jay-Z in “Takeover”
26 Young ’uns
28 Popular Toyotas
32 How a zombie might spread the infection
33 Ostrich relatives
34 Peter out
35 “Symphony in Black” artist
36 Something necessary for gain, they say
37 The “grand slam” of showbiz awards, in brief
38 Like some apparel, in song
41 Mimic
42 Opposite of FF
46 Together
47 Kind of jar
48 Org. that hires cryptanalysts
50 Samurai’s sword
52 Awful-smelling
54 Give one’s take
56 Religion that emphasizes seva, or “selfless service”
57 Astrology or palmistry
58 Sandiego not usually found in San Diego
59 Lew ____, portrayer of Dr. Kildare
61 Badger
62 Brouhaha
63 When doubled, boring result in the Premier League
64 Word commonly following the Oxford comma
66 Messy sort
67 What seven did to nine, in a joke
68 Lament
69 Celebrity gossip site
73 Like New Jerseyans
vis-à-vis New Yorkers
80 Destination for Birthright trips: Abbr.
82 Someone’s in the kitchen with her, in song
83 Savory Chinese snack
85 Grinder
86 Put ____ on (limit)
87 Dennis the Menace’s appropriately named dog
88 Bishops, e.g.
90 Execs: Abbr.
91 Smartphone predecessors, for short
92 Choice words
93 Card-matching game
94 Prefix with binary
95 Male etiquette, as described by Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Mother”
96 Eyeteeth
98 Clique
100 Exam with a 35-minute timed essay, in brief
104 What 10s represent
105 Notable chameleon feature
107 Grinds away
108 Not friendly
110 ____ Minor
113 Singer India.____
114 Part of the eye
115 Demure
116 See 20-Across
117 Pac-12 athlete
118 Rapscallion
119 ____-yo
120 They’re found below the “To” field
121 Tuna, on a sushi menu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.