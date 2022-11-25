COLLISION COURSES
By Samuel A. Donaldson
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Sam Donaldson is a law professor at Georgia State University, teaching property to first-year students and federal income tax and trusts and estates to upper-division ones. He’s been making crosswords for The Times since 2008. Typically his grids have lots of lively vocabulary. Sam writes, ‘‘This is one of those puzzles where solvers might not realize the theme until after they’re done, so I wanted the process of getting to the finish line to be as enjoyable as possible.’’ — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Sell, as bicycles?
7 Coups in journalism
13 What might prompt a run for Congress?
19 Arctic jacket
20 Hairspray brand since
the 1950s
21 Big name in pain relief
22 Band whose final album, ‘‘Synchronicity,’’ was their most popular, with ‘‘the’’
23 More in need of practice
24 24 horas from now
25 Big name in pain relief
26 Disembark
27 Used an unspoken language
28 One not getting in too deep
29 Chinese zodiac animal
30 Tiny amount of time: Abbr.
32 Hella
33 Game typically played in the dark
37 Become established
39 Calf site
42 Common concert merch
43 Pronoun for Frenchwomen
46 Like diamonds
47 It shares a key with ‘‘!’’
48 It might be stuck on the chopping block
50 Rise, as a steed might
52 Politico Cheney
54 Color-wheel options
55 Old yellers?
57 Animal with a prominent proboscis
61 Trifling, informally
62 Lab-engineered fare, facetiously .?.?. or a hint to the six crossings of shaded squares
67 Totenberg of NPR
68 ‘‘____ at 11’’ (local news promo)
69 Prefix with biology
70 Thing moving through a tube, maybe
71 Qom home
72 Lenovo competitor
73 Bountiful harvests for farmers .?.?. or another
hint to the crossings of shaded squares
77 Grub
78 What gorillas have that giraffes lack?
80 Spot for a tattoo
81 Prefix with biology
82 Peter Pan alternative
84 Achieved a flight training milestone
86 Hiking group?
88 Email symbols, informally
91 Target of an annual shot
93 Worker who makes a ton of dough
94 Terse affirmation
95 Producers of multiple outs, for short
96 Like a very heavy sleeper
99 Precisely
102 It’s ‘‘rarely pure and never simple,’’ per Oscar Wilde
103 Bit of hairstyling
106 Mop’s partner, in a
brand name
107 Measures up to
111 Tight (with)
113 Pipes up
116 Pinkerton who founded the Pinkerton detective agency
117 Unpredictable change
118 Is delighted by
the invitation
119 ‘‘Brille Brille Petite ____’’ (children’s song abroad)
120 Mesopotamian metropolis
121 Thinks up
122 Experience sharer
123 Got in order
124 Fast-sounding freshwater fish
125 Eye-grabbing email subject line
DOWN
1 Tree of the custard apple family
2 ‘‘The ____ Holmes Mysteries’’ (young adult series)
3 Gave (out)
4 Claptrap
5 Makes some deep cuts in
6 Barely squeeze (by)
7 Unlawful occupant
8 Swear word
9 Swear word
10 Garnish for a Gibson cocktail
11 Jurors, to a defendant
12 Word with food, clothes or entertainment
13 Quick escapes
14 Cry of perfection from a carpenter?
15 City NW of Bar Harbor
16 Retort to ‘‘No, you’re
not able’’
17 Has for supper
18 Seeing someone socially
20 Loud, as a crowd
26 ‘‘For ____, all nature is too little’’: Seneca
31 Tesla but not Edison
34 Vast quantity
35 Smart ____
36 Bad look
38 Kenan’s comedy partner
39 Queen commemorated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
40 Objects from faraway lands
41 Not so harsh
44 Land of leprechauns
45 Seek, as punitive payment
49 1993 R.&B. hit with the lyric ‘‘Keep playin’ that song all night’’
51 Seat of Utah County
53 Most off the wall
56 Alphabet ____
58 Illegal, as a download
59 Ensnared
60 Return payments?
62 Totally terrif
63 Go back for more
64 ‘‘Knives Out’’ actress
Ana de ____
65 ‘‘Happy to!’’
66 Contacts via Instagram, informally
74 Singer/songwriter ____ Mai
75 They start in the corners
76 Bygone magazine for rock music enthusiasts
79 Beast with a mouth best left unexamined
81 Where you went
83 Longtime Progressive spokeswoman
85 Vehicle that might have parachute brakes
86 Brand name-checked in Paul Simon’s ‘‘Kodachrome’’
87 It’s hot right now
88 Some skin care ingredients, informally
89 Relative of a waterspout
90 More cocksure
92 Sch. for which John Wayne played tackle
97 Wedding proposal?
98 So-called ‘‘father of geometry’’
100 Honors in the ad biz
101 Fit in
104 ‘‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’’ spinoff
105 Unpopular food that’s rich in minerals
108 A-listers
109 Claw
110 Hägar the Horrible’s hound
112 Twosome
114 105-Down, e.g.
115 Spanish dirección
119 Source of big green eggs
