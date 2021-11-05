Katie Hale, originally from Houston, is now a stay-at-home mom in London. She and a friend run the Reading Network, an organization that finds new homes for used children’s books. A lifelong devotee of both crosswords and sports (“I can happily watch about any sport”), she set out to make a sports-themed puzzle that would be accessible to non-sports fans. This is Katie’s third Times crossword and first solo Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 One known as ‘‘the Alive, the Eternal’’
6 Checkout option
11 Org. featured in 2011’s ‘‘Contagion’’
14 Tiff
18 ____ Rose, Catherine O’Hara’s character on ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’
19 Chevron subsidiary
20 Language in the Tai family
21 Kind of skirt
22 Your ex’s new date whom you just can’t stand?
25 Tabloid twosome
26 Lose sleep (over)
27 Off
28 ‘‘Su-u-ure’’
29 Half of a legal warning
30 There are 24 in a cuboctahedron
32 Make a big stink
34 Kegels, e.g.?
39 Getting up there
42 Poet Rainer Maria ____
43 ‘‘____ yourself’’
44 First winner of the Nebula Award for best science fiction novel (1965)
46 It’s just passing
47 Therapists’ org.
48 Director Craven
51 First square of a crossword?
55 Walking the dog, for instance
58 One might bend over backward
59 Who actually lives in Lapland, some say
60 Accord maker
61 Author of 29 Federalist Papers
64 Laugh and a half
65 Playwright who wrote, ‘‘Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything’’
68 ‘‘I’ll be your waiter tonight,’’ e.g.?
70 Raison d’____
71 Do a certain developer’s job
72 Something a mover or a movie might have
73 Threesome
75 The ‘‘B’’ in its name stands for ‘‘brush’’
77 Oldest independent state in the Arab world
78 Genre for ‘‘Booksmart’’ and ‘‘Clueless’’
82 Conspiracy theory so wild that it can’t be aired?
86 Trident look-alike
87 ____ jam
88 Small bird
89 ‘‘I did it!’’
90 Southern cooking staple
92 Things you can crack without damaging them
94 Affix with a click
96 Plan to leave at a very specific evening time?
100 Orangish shade
103 Fill with joy
104 Stirs up
106 Doctor Zhivago
107 Where subs are standard
109 Semiaquatic creature
113 Missing
114 Blackjack dealer?
117 Niche mag
118 Stick (out)
119 Product that increases volume
120 ‘‘Moonlight’’ actress Janelle
121 Joie de vivre
122 One doing inside work
123 Chain whose name derives from its founders, the Raffel brothers
124 Orchard products
Down
1 Book before Obadiah
2 Converted apartment, perhaps
3 ‘‘That’s ____’’
4 Question after an argument has died down
5 Solo traveling in space
6 Crafts
7 Frequent subjects of Taylor Swift songs
8 Measures, in music
9 Word that can precede or follow pack
10 Actor Menzies who won an Emmy for ‘‘The Crown’’
11 Fills (in)
12 One hell of a writer?
13 One way for packages to arrive, in brief
14 Protect
15 ‘‘Quiet!’’ rudely
16 Lager alternatives
17 Subdued
19 ‘‘It takes a licking and keeps on ticking’’ brand
23 Herb used in smudging rites
24 Theater award
29 Stars
31 Approached
32 Actress Moreno
33 ____ Kong
34 Melee
35 Abdominal procedure, for short
36 Skin-care brand
37 Dry biscuit used as baby food
38 Op. ____ (footnote abbr.)
40 Any slice of pizza, geometrically
41 Greek goddess associated with witchcraft
44 Archaeologist’s workplace
45 Workers’ advocate, informally
49 Young partner?
50 Back way, often
52 Winona of ‘‘Stranger Things’’
53 Work, work, work
54 Texas border city
56 ‘‘C’est la vie’’
57 ‘‘Ay’’ follower
61 ‘‘Now We Are Six’’ author
62 Crush, as a test
63 German denials
65 Members of a certain den
66 Enter without permission
67 A wood frog’s ability to freeze itself in winter and an octopus’s ability to change color, for two
69 Vaccine holder
74 In with
76 Props for majorettes
78 Bird with an annual
18,000-mile round-trip migration
79 Instrument that’s a homophone of 69-Down
80 Crucifix inscription inits.
81 ____ New York (Brooklyn neighborhood)
83 2020 Democratic also-ran
84 It’s nada to Nadal
85 Actor/comedian Barinholtz
91 Dieted
93 Summer shoe style
95 Bed of straw
96 Who’s talking on the phone?
97 Personality that’s hard to read
98 Pass over, in a way
99 Mathematician John Forbes ____ Jr.
101 Visually evaluate
102 Out of practice
104 Boo-oo-oo, say
105 Boo-boo
107 Smear
108 Site for some creative entrepreneurs
110 What Vulcan’s forge lay underneath, in myth
111 Sport
112 ‘‘____ chic!’’
114 Party people, for short?
115 Repeated word in the U.S. postal creed
116 Rapscallion
