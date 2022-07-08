Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Next month he’s moving to Florida, where he’ll be teaching eighth-grade math. Finn Vigeland is a transportation planner in Washington, D.C. They met at a crossword competition in 2018 and have been in touch ever since. This is their first collaboration. When you’ve finished the puzzle, look for an appropriate hidden word. — W.S.

Across

1 Partitions between nostrils

6 Place to park a boat

10 Malt-drying kiln

14 Gave a look of ‘‘Can you believe that?!’’

15 Smaller than small

17 Rub it in

19 What you’ll hear after-hours at a sports car sales lot?

23 Cry from a boxing coach

24 Swimmer’s assignment

25 RC, for one

26 Fayetteville school, informally

27 City that neighbors Ann Arbor, for short

28 Rodeo Drive uprising?

32 Janelle of ‘‘Moonlight’’

34 Loire contents

35 Per person

36 Twisted jeans legs?

42 Religion of the Maldives

46 Mission statement’s inspiration

47 Expected

48 Bounces around a pool table

51 Antagonist in ‘‘Hop-o’-My-Thumb’’

52 Drink with crumpets

53 South Asian crepes

55 Thrill

57 Mini manufacturer

58 Chihuahua, por ejemplo

61 Staunch dedication to one’s upper leg exercise routine?

65 Country whose name together with its capital city has only eight letters

67 [I’m a cow!]

68 Take for a spin

69 Winter wear for a stegosaurus?

75 ‘‘I have my ____’’

79 Understand

80 Palestinian political party

81 Some feds

83 ‘‘Look, fireworks!’’

84 Diver’s destination

86 Labor class?

89 Airport code for a

Delta hub

90 It’s a small world

92 Bracket buster’s victory

94 Tire-puncturing way across a river?

97 Region

100 Musician whose name sounds like an exclamation

101 Message written on a Wonderland cake

102 Introduction to a chiropractor’s makeshift tool kit?

110 Ankle-length dress

112 First automaker to conduct crash tests (1938)

113 E.R. imperative

114 Pair in an ellipse

115 Capital on the Atlantic

116 Campaign to persuade British P.M. Tony to change parties?

121 Like sailors’ language, stereotypically

122 Operator of the Valley Flyer and Coast Starlight

123 Urge strongly

124 Wranglers alternative

125 Make

126 Rulers until 1917

Down

1 Top of a range?

2 Enter smoothly

3 Proper partner?

4 Number on a bus. card

5 First songwriter to win an Oscar for a James Bond theme

6 One in the driver’s seat

7 Head of Eton?

8 Global finance org.

9 Word before or after perfect

10 Tribe whose flag features a circle of tepees on a red background

11 French menu word

12 To such an extent (that)

13 Game with a card that might say, ‘‘Lawyer: court judge legal crime case’’

14 Swabs, say

15 Target for salicylic acid

16 Fourth-most-common surname in Korea (after Kim, Lee and Park)

18 Stinky ____ (popular Chinese street food)

19 ‘‘Your’’ of yore

20 ____ system (GPS device)

21 Vogue rival

22 April fool target

28 ____ Paese cheese

29 Secular

30 One-named singer with the 2016 hit ‘‘Crush’’

31 High school dept.

33 Follower of smart or wise

36 Comic Davidson

37 Big whoop

38 Go over 21, say

39 ‘‘What she said’’

40 Nonkosher

41 Hindu Festival of Colors

43 Community celebrated in June, in brief

44 Name of BTS’s fan base

45 Kitten’s sound

49 Anti-D.U.I. org.

50 Mounts

53 Kind of fin

54 One offering intense but unrequited affection, in modern usage

56 Red Muppet

59 4/

60 ____ Studies (Gallaudet University department)

62 Indian state on the Arabian Sea

63 Mellophone, e.g.

64 Debtor’s note

66 Arthur Ashe Stadium org.

69 Wrangler maker

70 Great Basin natives

71 ‘‘Macbeth,’’ but not ‘‘Hamlet’’

72 Burn a little

73 Vegetable that’s massaged before eating

74 Mythical ship that sailed to Colchis

76 Odds fellows?

77 Specifically

78 ‘‘____ All That’’ (1999

rom-com)

79 ‘‘Despicable Me’’ antihero

82 Half-____

85 Within reach, as a goal

87 Utah’s ____ National Park

88 ‘‘Hairspray’’ mom

90 Fig. on a transcript

91 One with a storied education, informally?

93 Race in which one begins in a wet suit, for short

95 Shade that one might find on the links?

96 ‘‘What did I tell you?’’

98 Some writing samples

99 Source of Italian bubbles

102 Heart on one’s sleeve, for short?

103 Verbal shrugs

104 Perfect

105 Prefix with legal

106 Exclamation while seeing oneself on the Jumbotron, perhaps

107 Tick follower

108 German lament

109 Lab dropper

111 N.Y.C. subway inits.

115 Capital of Qatar

117 Inits. on a cellphone

118 Sports org. founded by Billie Jean King

119 Like the verb ‘‘to be’’: Abbr.

120 Scripts

