Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Next month he’s moving to Florida, where he’ll be teaching eighth-grade math. Finn Vigeland is a transportation planner in Washington, D.C. They met at a crossword competition in 2018 and have been in touch ever since. This is their first collaboration. When you’ve finished the puzzle, look for an appropriate hidden word. — W.S.
Across
1 Partitions between nostrils
6 Place to park a boat
10 Malt-drying kiln
14 Gave a look of ‘‘Can you believe that?!’’
15 Smaller than small
17 Rub it in
19 What you’ll hear after-hours at a sports car sales lot?
23 Cry from a boxing coach
24 Swimmer’s assignment
25 RC, for one
26 Fayetteville school, informally
27 City that neighbors Ann Arbor, for short
28 Rodeo Drive uprising?
32 Janelle of ‘‘Moonlight’’
34 Loire contents
35 Per person
36 Twisted jeans legs?
42 Religion of the Maldives
46 Mission statement’s inspiration
47 Expected
48 Bounces around a pool table
51 Antagonist in ‘‘Hop-o’-My-Thumb’’
52 Drink with crumpets
53 South Asian crepes
55 Thrill
57 Mini manufacturer
58 Chihuahua, por ejemplo
61 Staunch dedication to one’s upper leg exercise routine?
65 Country whose name together with its capital city has only eight letters
67 [I’m a cow!]
68 Take for a spin
69 Winter wear for a stegosaurus?
75 ‘‘I have my ____’’
79 Understand
80 Palestinian political party
81 Some feds
83 ‘‘Look, fireworks!’’
84 Diver’s destination
86 Labor class?
89 Airport code for a
Delta hub
90 It’s a small world
92 Bracket buster’s victory
94 Tire-puncturing way across a river?
97 Region
100 Musician whose name sounds like an exclamation
101 Message written on a Wonderland cake
102 Introduction to a chiropractor’s makeshift tool kit?
110 Ankle-length dress
112 First automaker to conduct crash tests (1938)
113 E.R. imperative
114 Pair in an ellipse
115 Capital on the Atlantic
116 Campaign to persuade British P.M. Tony to change parties?
121 Like sailors’ language, stereotypically
122 Operator of the Valley Flyer and Coast Starlight
123 Urge strongly
124 Wranglers alternative
125 Make
126 Rulers until 1917
Down
1 Top of a range?
2 Enter smoothly
3 Proper partner?
4 Number on a bus. card
5 First songwriter to win an Oscar for a James Bond theme
6 One in the driver’s seat
7 Head of Eton?
8 Global finance org.
9 Word before or after perfect
10 Tribe whose flag features a circle of tepees on a red background
11 French menu word
12 To such an extent (that)
13 Game with a card that might say, ‘‘Lawyer: court judge legal crime case’’
14 Swabs, say
15 Target for salicylic acid
16 Fourth-most-common surname in Korea (after Kim, Lee and Park)
18 Stinky ____ (popular Chinese street food)
19 ‘‘Your’’ of yore
20 ____ system (GPS device)
21 Vogue rival
22 April fool target
28 ____ Paese cheese
29 Secular
30 One-named singer with the 2016 hit ‘‘Crush’’
31 High school dept.
33 Follower of smart or wise
36 Comic Davidson
37 Big whoop
38 Go over 21, say
39 ‘‘What she said’’
40 Nonkosher
41 Hindu Festival of Colors
43 Community celebrated in June, in brief
44 Name of BTS’s fan base
45 Kitten’s sound
49 Anti-D.U.I. org.
50 Mounts
53 Kind of fin
54 One offering intense but unrequited affection, in modern usage
56 Red Muppet
59 4/
60 ____ Studies (Gallaudet University department)
62 Indian state on the Arabian Sea
63 Mellophone, e.g.
64 Debtor’s note
66 Arthur Ashe Stadium org.
69 Wrangler maker
70 Great Basin natives
71 ‘‘Macbeth,’’ but not ‘‘Hamlet’’
72 Burn a little
73 Vegetable that’s massaged before eating
74 Mythical ship that sailed to Colchis
76 Odds fellows?
77 Specifically
78 ‘‘____ All That’’ (1999
rom-com)
79 ‘‘Despicable Me’’ antihero
82 Half-____
85 Within reach, as a goal
87 Utah’s ____ National Park
88 ‘‘Hairspray’’ mom
90 Fig. on a transcript
91 One with a storied education, informally?
93 Race in which one begins in a wet suit, for short
95 Shade that one might find on the links?
96 ‘‘What did I tell you?’’
98 Some writing samples
99 Source of Italian bubbles
102 Heart on one’s sleeve, for short?
103 Verbal shrugs
104 Perfect
105 Prefix with legal
106 Exclamation while seeing oneself on the Jumbotron, perhaps
107 Tick follower
108 German lament
109 Lab dropper
111 N.Y.C. subway inits.
115 Capital of Qatar
117 Inits. on a cellphone
118 Sports org. founded by Billie Jean King
119 Like the verb ‘‘to be’’: Abbr.
120 Scripts
