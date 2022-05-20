TWO-BY-TWO
By Matthew Stock and Chandi Deitmer
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is a social worker in the fields of psychiatry and geriatrics. Matthew was making a themeless puzzle a few years ago, and his constructing software suggested 41-Across and 49-Across in adjacent spots. That didn’t work out, but he tucked the thought away. A fan of Chandi’s last Times crossword, he asked if she’d like to collaborate on this one. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Some old PCs
5 Experience financial ruin
11 Many files in a Downloads folder
15 Talk ____
19 1990s sitcom starring Tia and Tamera Mowry
22 Beethoven’s ‘‘Ah! perfido,’’ for one
23 Southwest people known for their dry farming
24 Grand Prix city
25 Fulminate
26 Portent
27 Start a web session
28 Tribute
30 Many zoomers
31 Gush (over)
33 Red lightsaber wielder
36 Singular praise
37 ____ Xtra (soft drink)
38 Soul: Sp.
39 Make it so there’s snow way out?
41 1963 hit for the Kingsmen
45 It gets the show on the road
48 Nothing but a number, it’s said
49 Call from an old-time paperboy
50 Essayist Susan
51 Attraction, so to speak, with ‘‘the’’
53 Org. often impersonated by phone scammers
54 Time for a visit from Ong Tao, the ‘‘Kitchen God’’
55 Slip up
56 Yellowstone sight
58 [Gulp!]
59 House of Commons reps
61 ____ gratia (in all kindness: Lat.)
62 Rush order
64 Like some questions
66 Romanov V.I.P., once
68 Charlotte N.B.A. player
70 ‘‘ .?.?. you get the point’’
74 ‘‘Well, lookie here!’’
75 Quaint exclamation of dismay
78 Fee payer, often
79 Thin pancakes in Indian cuisine
80 Laborer of old
84 Dan of ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’
85 To the ____ power
86 Time for March madness?
88 Ultimate fighting inits.
90 Certain summer baby
91 ‘‘There you ____!’’
92 Big tower, for short?
94 Years and years
95 Shock
97 Sings, in a way
101 When you should leave, for short
103 Piece of roller-derby equipment
104 Classic-joke start
105 High five at the Olympics?
107 Unchanged
108 Yea or nay
109 Power source
111 Barfly’s flier
112 Added to a thread, say
113 El ____ of the Spanish Renaissance
115 ‘‘Amscray!’’
117 Egomaniac’s thought
119 Noted character with object-subject-verb syntax
120 Dangerous part of a road on which to pass
121 Extroverts
127 Tie down
128 Best-picture winner of 2012
129 Basketball feat suggested by this puzzle’s pairs of theme answers, informally
130 1040 figs.
131 Love of languages?
132 In on
133 Add (on)
DOWN
1 Philosophy
2 H.S. class in the same department as chem
3 Yahoo alternative
4 Trusty to the end
5 Pirate’s booze
6 One way to learn
7 Like the Six Million Dollar Man
8 ‘‘Anchors Aweigh’’ grp.
9 Amtrak stop: Abbr.
10 Lab worker
11 Logical conundrum
12 Prolong
13 Numismatic grade
14 Plopped (down)
15 Setting for many a diorama
16 Shortcut missing from newer smartphones
17 Lead
18 Affixes
20 Subject of interest, in brief
21 Chess piece whose name is derived from the Persian for ‘‘chariot’’
29 Cocktails made with ginger beer, informally
30 Pieces in the game Bananagrams
31 Flights connect them
32 All-encompassing Egyptian deity
34 Aromatic beverage
35 Perch for the self-important
37 Gemstone cut named for a fruit
38 Baffled
40 Very bright
42 Eye piece
43 Nobelist Joliot-Curie
44 Really get to
46 Sweetie
47 Weep in an unflattering way, in modern lingo
52 Lugs
57 Hold on to
58 Lunchtime estimate
59 Computer shortcuts
60 Slices and dices, say
61 Scottish hillsides
63 Annoying
65 Walk with swagger
67 It might get swiped in a college dining hall
68 Football trophy name
69 Where some replacements take place, in brief
71 Third column on a calendar: Abbr.
72 Eaglet’s hatching spot
73 Certain public transport
75 Sound from a jalopy
76 Played again
77 Words from an ex-lover
81 Go by
82 Put down again
83 Origami steps
85 Bread in Indian cuisine
87 One taking action
89 Certain close relative
92 Invite out for
93 1990s tennis star Huber
94 Off-kilter
96 ‘‘Later!’’
98 Green vehicles
99 Fried plantain dish of Puerto Rico
100 Country named for its geographic location
102 It makes you you
103 Lobbyists’ area in D.C.
106 Radiator cover
110 ‘‘Die Hard’’ squad, in brief
112 Miss ____, famed dial-a-psychic
113 Businesses that see an uptick after New Year’s
114 Aussie hoppers
115 Kernel of an idea
116 ‘‘Ouch, ouch, ouch!’’
118 High style
120 Barnyard bleat
122 ‘‘Mais ____!’’ (‘‘But of course!’’)
123 ‘‘Cyberchase’’ channel
124 Org. whose members stay in their lanes
125 Business name ender
126 ‘‘Yipe!’’
