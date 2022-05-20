TWO-BY-TWO

By Matthew Stock and Chandi Deitmer

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is a social worker in the fields of psychiatry and geriatrics. Matthew was making a themeless puzzle a few years ago, and his constructing software suggested 41-Across and 49-Across in adjacent spots. That didn’t work out, but he tucked the thought away. A fan of Chandi’s last Times crossword, he asked if she’d like to collaborate on this one. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Some old PCs

5 Experience financial ruin

11 Many files in a Downloads folder

15 Talk ____

19 1990s sitcom starring Tia and Tamera Mowry

22 Beethoven’s ‘‘Ah! perfido,’’ for one

23 Southwest people known for their dry farming

24 Grand Prix city

25 Fulminate

26 Portent

27 Start a web session

28 Tribute

30 Many zoomers

31 Gush (over)

33 Red lightsaber wielder

36 Singular praise

37 ____ Xtra (soft drink)

38 Soul: Sp.

39 Make it so there’s snow way out?

41 1963 hit for the Kingsmen

45 It gets the show on the road

48 Nothing but a number, it’s said

49 Call from an old-time paperboy

50 Essayist Susan

51 Attraction, so to speak, with ‘‘the’’

53 Org. often impersonated by phone scammers

54 Time for a visit from Ong Tao, the ‘‘Kitchen God’’

55 Slip up

56 Yellowstone sight

58 [Gulp!]

59 House of Commons reps

61 ____ gratia (in all kindness: Lat.)

62 Rush order

64 Like some questions

66 Romanov V.I.P., once

68 Charlotte N.B.A. player

70 ‘‘ .?.?. you get the point’’

74 ‘‘Well, lookie here!’’

75 Quaint exclamation of dismay

78 Fee payer, often

79 Thin pancakes in Indian cuisine

80 Laborer of old

84 Dan of ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’

85 To the ____ power

86 Time for March madness?

88 Ultimate fighting inits.

90 Certain summer baby

91 ‘‘There you ____!’’

92 Big tower, for short?

94 Years and years

95 Shock

97 Sings, in a way

101 When you should leave, for short

103 Piece of roller-derby equipment

104 Classic-joke start

105 High five at the Olympics?

107 Unchanged

108 Yea or nay

109 Power source

111 Barfly’s flier

112 Added to a thread, say

113 El ____ of the Spanish Renaissance

115 ‘‘Amscray!’’

117 Egomaniac’s thought

119 Noted character with object-subject-verb syntax

120 Dangerous part of a road on which to pass

121 Extroverts

127 Tie down

128 Best-picture winner of 2012

129 Basketball feat suggested by this puzzle’s pairs of theme answers, informally

130 1040 figs.

131 Love of languages?

132 In on

133 Add (on)

DOWN

1 Philosophy

2 H.S. class in the same department as chem

3 Yahoo alternative

4 Trusty to the end

5 Pirate’s booze

6 One way to learn

7 Like the Six Million Dollar Man

8 ‘‘Anchors Aweigh’’ grp.

9 Amtrak stop: Abbr.

10 Lab worker

11 Logical conundrum

12 Prolong

13 Numismatic grade

14 Plopped (down)

15 Setting for many a diorama

16 Shortcut missing from newer smartphones

17 Lead

18 Affixes

20 Subject of interest, in brief

21 Chess piece whose name is derived from the Persian for ‘‘chariot’’

29 Cocktails made with ginger beer, informally

30 Pieces in the game Bananagrams

31 Flights connect them

32 All-encompassing Egyptian deity

34 Aromatic beverage

35 Perch for the self-important

37 Gemstone cut named for a fruit

38 Baffled

40 Very bright

42 Eye piece

43 Nobelist Joliot-Curie

44 Really get to

46 Sweetie

47 Weep in an unflattering way, in modern lingo

52 Lugs

57 Hold on to

58 Lunchtime estimate

59 Computer shortcuts

60 Slices and dices, say

61 Scottish hillsides

63 Annoying

65 Walk with swagger

67 It might get swiped in a college dining hall

68 Football trophy name

69 Where some replacements take place, in brief

71 Third column on a calendar: Abbr.

72 Eaglet’s hatching spot

73 Certain public transport

75 Sound from a jalopy

76 Played again

77 Words from an ex-lover

81 Go by

82 Put down again

83 Origami steps

85 Bread in Indian cuisine

87 One taking action

89 Certain close relative

92 Invite out for

93 1990s tennis star Huber

94 Off-kilter

96 ‘‘Later!’’

98 Green vehicles

99 Fried plantain dish of Puerto Rico

100 Country named for its geographic location

102 It makes you you

103 Lobbyists’ area in D.C.

106 Radiator cover

110 ‘‘Die Hard’’ squad, in brief

112 Miss ____, famed dial-a-psychic

113 Businesses that see an uptick after New Year’s

114 Aussie hoppers

115 Kernel of an idea

116 ‘‘Ouch, ouch, ouch!’’

118 High style

120 Barnyard bleat

122 ‘‘Mais ____!’’ (‘‘But of course!’’)

123 ‘‘Cyberchase’’ channel

124 Org. whose members stay in their lanes

125 Business name ender

126 ‘‘Yipe!’’

