Will Nediger is a professional crossword constructor from London, Ontario. This is his 47th puzzle for The Times since 2006. He likes puzzles that violate standard crossword rules and conventions, as a way of making solvers think about the reasons behind those rules. This puzzle’s subject is a philosophical conundrum that, in case you’re interested, is explained in more detail on Wikipedia. — W.S.
Across
1 Large dog breed
8 U.K. movie award
13 Card-table declaration
18 Unit equivalent to
4.184 joules
19 Awards for ad campaigns
20 Thawing
22 Thought experiment that asks whether an object remains the same object if its parts are replaced
one by one
24 Person living between Liberia and Ghana
25 Participate in a
pledge drive
26 The false killer whale resembles it
27 Italian nickname
28 Canada’s House
of Commons has 338
of them, in brief
29 ‘‘Nothing but net!’’
31 Place to run some tests
33 Acorn-loving duo
36 Hither and ____
37 Run into the ground
40 Actress Ullmann
41 Home of Grace
Hopper College
42 The artist François Boucher said that it was ‘‘too green and badly lit’’
44 ____ Redivivus (first-
century myth about an emperor’s reappearance)
46 Use crayons
48 Restaurant pick-up option?
51 Hong Kong action hero who frequently collaborated with
John Woo
56 Oily sauce
57 ____ funny
59 Family nickname
60 ‘‘The way I see it ... ,’’
via texts
61 Métro area?
64 Comedian Margaret
66 Hebrew for ‘‘head’’
68 Chef/food writer Samin ____
70 Brinks
71 Ostentatious behavior
74 Selection of appetizers
in Greek and
Turkish restaurants
75 Prestige
77 ‘‘Buona ____’’
(Italian greeting)
78 Human, e.g.
79 Augurs
80 Drummer’s setup
81 Jersey call
83 Singer Amos
85 Award-winning sci-fi author Bacigalupi
87 Dramatic action-movie effect
90 Pail for feeding pigs
95 Invited over
96 ____ Pet
98 Available for rental,
to Brits
99 Stylish
101 Mo. for Canadian Thanksgiving
103 Alertly responsive (to)
106 Accomplished
107 Loafers, e.g.
110 One-pip card
111 County between London and the North Sea
113 Movement for
a finger or a tail
114 King, in Portuguese
115 Flour variety with
a palindromic name
117 Bone at the
base of the spine
119 Emily Dickinson’s hometown
121 Thought experiment that asks whether an object remains the same object
if its parts are replaced one by one
125 Legally void status
126 City that hosts an annual Pirate Festival
127 First president of the Ninety-Nines,
an organization for
female pilots
128 Secretly surveil
129 Go quietly
130 ‘‘Obviously not, ya goof!’’
Down
1 Rap battle participants
2 ‘‘That feels good!’’
3 Donned, as a silky dress
4 Literary theme,
from the Greek
5 Steam trains, in the
19th century
6 World Cup org.
7 In fine ____
8 Abbr. in ancient dates
9 ‘‘I forgot to mention ... ’’
10 More intense
11 Have an emotional
impact on
12 Attack
13 Gloater’s words
14 Part of b.p.s.
15 Member of a kingdom
that spans the globe
16 Object for
binding contracts
17 Meaning
20 Denies knowing
anything about
21 ____ Rachel Wood
of ‘‘Kajillionaire’’
23 Learn through
the grapevine
29 Harmonize
30 ‘‘That’s wild!’’
in a modern spelling
32 Twin bed?
34 Salsa variety, casually
35 ‘‘Rats!’’
38 November honorees
39 Meeting, informally
43 Hoity-toity
45 Astronaut Ellen
of shuttle missions
47 Prevaricating
49 Between-the-shoulder-blades annoyance
50 Some Pacific salmon
52 ‘‘____ luego’’
53 Like ceramics
54 Blow away
55 Reusable shopping bags
58 Like a bellowing crowd
61 Demure kisses
62 Come in handy
63 Half of a leaf
65 Have because of
67 Mudhole wallower
69 Less-than-demure kiss
71 Came to attention, say
72 Bucking beast, informally
73 ____ tide
76 Portrayer of Princess Diana on ‘‘The Crown’’
79 Ones making mistakes
82 Idleness
84 ‘‘Oh, really?’’
86 Instrument in Joan Tower’s ‘‘Island Prelude’’
88 Produce speedily,
with ‘‘out’’
89 Move slowly
91 ____ Mangeshkar, Indian singer known as
the ‘‘Queen of Melody’’
92 Fast-food offering that may come with a toy
93 Lake that’s home
to South Bass Island
94 ‘‘Ideas worth
spreading’’ spinoff
97 Can spare a few moments
99 Thwart the interrogators
100 Good way to be regarded
102 Makes crispy
104 Bay Area sch.
105 Tidy up
107 Septet in a Christmas carol
108 Digs in a forest
109 Patriot Allen
112 Food served
with gari and wasabi
116 Dad, in Korean
118 Rosalind of ‘‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’’
120 Scrabble rating system
122 Durable wood
123 Link, of a sort
124 Challenge for a cleaner
