Laura Taylor Kinnel of Newtown, Pa., teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. She has been solving crosswords since childhood but just started constructing them a little over a year ago. A cousin who solved a 2018 Christmas puzzle of Laura’s encouraged her to make more. She was pleasantly surprised to discover all the help available online to new puzzle makers. This is her second Times crossword, both Sundays. — W.S.
6 Longtime anthropomorphic aardvark on PBS
12 Australia’s national women’s basketball team
17 Sounds “everywhere,” in a children’s song
22 “Whenever I want you, all I have to do” is this, in an Everly Brothers hit
29 Bits of terre in la mer
36 “A Life for the ____” (Mikhail Glinka opera)
38 1940s vice president who went on to become president
39 “In Praise of Folly” writer
41 How to take glib promises
45 Subject of many a negotiation
47 Jeanne d’Arc, e.g.: Abbr.
54 City on the Brazos River
64 Item often numbered from 3 to 9
69 Time magazine’s Person of the Century runner-up, 1999
72 ____ Westover, author of the 2018 best-selling memoir “Educated”
76 “Silent Spring” subject, for short
80 Descartes’s conclusion
86 It gets the ball rolling
87 2002 Winter Olympics locale
94 Abdominal-pain producer
95 Way of securing payment
100 Word after bargain or overhead
103 Org. with the slogan “Every child. One voice.”
104 Brand with the slogan “The Art of Childhood”
107 What flies usually become
110 It’s held by a winner
112 You, according to Jesus in Matthew 5:13
120 Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, to teenagers
1 Orlando ____, two-time Gold Glove Award winner
4 Appurtenance for a T.S.A. agent
5 Many Dorothy Parker pieces
10 Sch. with 50+ alums who went on to become astronauts
13 Setting for a classic Georges Seurat painting, en français
15 South American cowboys
16 Like Havarti or Muenster
21 Repeated part of a pop song
31 Heroine of Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers”
36 Climate change, notably
40 Astronaut Jemison of the space shuttle Endeavour
42 Reduction in what one owes
49 Prefix with medic or military
50 Princess Diana, for one
56 Disco ____ (“The Simpsons” character)
62 Actress ____ Rachel Wood
63 Potential source of a political scandal
70 Behave like a helicopter parent
75 Attendant of Desdemona in “Othello”
82 Best-actress Oscar winner between Streep and Field
89 Fictional exemplar of Christmas spirit
90 Stir-fried noodle dish
92 Senator Joni and Dadaist Max
93 What water in a bucket might do
97 Source of the line “Man does not live by bread alone”: Abbr.
113 Argentina’s leading daily sports newspaper
