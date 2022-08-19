Tina Labadie lives in London, Ontario. This is her first New York Times crossword. It has one of my favorite kinds of themes — one offering many different ‘‘aha’’ moments. The example at 118-Across, at the bottom of the puzzle, is a little different from the others, like the kicker of a joke. As a construction fillip, every letter in the alphabet is used at least once in the completed grid. — W.S.
1 Homes that may have butlers
7 Singer Dylan of the Wallflowers
22 The ‘‘C’’ of AMC Theatres
23 The whole package, colloquially
24 Sevastopol is its largest city
27 Visitor to a website, in analytics lingo
42 Beer named for a founding father
47 W.W. I helmet, informally
51 2004 Will Smith sci-fi film
52 D.S.T. starting time ... or a hint to 42-Across
54 Weightlessness ... or a hint to 118-Across
56 ____ Compton, first woman to cover the White House for a TV network
68 Top credit rating ... or a hint to 25-Across
71 23rd in a series ... or a hint to 27-Across
86 Water bird with a haunting call
89 Cops ... or a hint to 115-Across
90 Club for farm kids ... or a hint to 97-Across
93 Game with L- and T-shaped pieces
96 Locale for a West Coast wine tour
103 ‘‘O, ____ fortune’s fool!’’: Romeo
104 Singer King with the 2014 hit ‘‘Ex’s & Oh’s’’
108 Body feature of a mammoth
112 It might be taken to the airport
118 Baseball announcer’s call on a home run
121 Nigerian city of 3.5+ million
130 Like the Xbox One X vis-à-vis the Xbox One
3 Jazz singer born Eunice Kathleen Waymon
5 Commercial follower of ‘‘-o-’’
7 The ‘‘you’’ of the song lyric ‘‘I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man’’
8 Part of the knee, for short
10 ‘‘Magnum, P.I.’’ setting
12 Where one might turn on the jets
15 Gregor ____, Kafka protagonist
16 Some genealogical work
17 Pioneering mail-order company
31 First couple of the early 1910s
36 Apply with a Q-tip, say
61 They’re filled with X’s
70 Like some plants and physicals
72 Personal story, informally
77 Certain fossil preserve
81 Vegetables that make a fitting addition to alphabet soup?
94 Small-screen entertainers?
95 Ibn ____ (former Mideast king)
97 Responsibility of a personnel director
104 Hit 1979 musical in which a character’s mistress is one of the main roles
105 University of New Mexico team
107 ____ Vedder, lead singer of Pearl Jam
114 Rap producers make them
116 The ‘‘O’s’’ of Cheerios
119 Spinach is rich in it
