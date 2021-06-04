Jennifer Nebergall, of Boulder, Colorado, is a former finance director at the University of Colorado. She started doing crosswords several years ago over Sunday brunch as a weekly tradition with her husband. Since the birth of their child, though, they have shifted to doing crosswords during naptime. Jennifer writes, “Having spent my career in finance and analytics, this theme appealed to my dual loves of math and wordplay.” It is Jennifer’s crossword debut. — W.S.
Across
1 Supply for an ultimate Frisbee team
6 2019 box-office flop described by one critic as ‘‘Les Meowsérables’’
10 Picks the brain of
14 Extemporizes
19 ‘‘Why should ____?’’
20 Feeling tender
21 Apartment, in real estate lingo
22 How spring rolls are cooked
23 Oscar-winning actress born Mary Louise
24 One side of a 2015 nuclear agreement
25 It’s irreversible
26 University of Florida athlete
27 ‘‘That was great!’’ — ‘‘No, it stank!’’
31 Setting for Jo Nesbo’s best-selling crime novels
32 They have stems and white heads
33 Mild, light-colored cigars
36 Have because of
38 Drive (from)
39 Recurring pain?
42 Route 70 in {Route 10, Route 95, Route 101, Route 70, Route 25}
45 Snitch
47 Hit film set aboard the spaceship Nostromo
48 Cereal grain
49 Fastener that leaves a flush surface
51 Modern party-planning tool
52 Lofty
53 Collector’s item
55 Word after combat or cowboy
58 What two Vikings have explored
59 Royal staff
61 Sort represented by the ?? emoji
64 Fruits often used in sushi
66 Cattle in [cattle/pigs]
69 Burrito condiment
73 Vodka mixer
74 Hopeless predicament
79 Birthstone for Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
80 Toffee bar brand
82 What the nose knows
84 Major move, for short
85 ‘‘ ... unless you disagree’’
87 Naturally occurring hexagonal crystals
90 ‘‘Dames at ____’’
(Broadway musical)
91 Was fed up
92 Comics character with the dog Daisy
95 Bear x tiger
98 ‘‘Billions’’ airer, for short
99 Et ____
101 Hamilton, to Burr
102 Green cards, informally
103 Offering to a houseguest
105 Hardly any
106 Car in {plane, car, train, horse, car, car, train}
113 Pong company
114 Shakespeare character who inquires, ‘‘Are your doors lock’d?’’
115 Greet grandly
116 Provide funding for
118 Was accepted
119 ____ mess, English dessert of berries, meringue and whipped cream
120 Its merchandise often comes with pictorial instructions
121 ‘‘Set Fire to the Rain’’ singer
122 Part of a golf club
123 Mathematician Descartes
124 Credit-application figs.
125 PC platform popular in the 1980s
Down
1 Grow faint
2 Coffee-order specification
3 Garment whose name sounds like an apology
4 Sign of distress
5 Like many wildflower seeds
6 Boutros Boutros-Ghali’s home city
7 Nearly 5,000 square yards
8 Comparative word
9 Matched up
10 What has interest in a car?
11 Sound of disdain
12 Long, loose robe
13 Leave momentarily
14 Brief evocative account
15 Diarist Nin
16 ‘‘Hello ____’’ (old cellphone ad line)
17 Subatomic particle
18 Some nice cameras, for short
28 Wife of Albert Einstein
29 Wipe out, slangily
30 ‘‘____ deal’’
33 Has a tête-à-tête
34 Pale pinkish purple
35 Light-footed
36 Muhammad’s father-in-law
37 Cause of a smudge
39 First work read in Columbia’s literature humanities course
40 Like some news coverage
41 Squeeze
43 ‘‘Nice going!’’
44 Crux of the matter
46 Rating for risqué shows
50 ____-in-the-hole (British dish)
53 Whale constellation
54 Massive ref. books
56 Have things in common
57 Like music that uses conventional keys and harmony
60 Org. whose website has a ‘‘What Can I Bring?’’ section
62 Summer Olympics host before Tokyo
63 They may come in a boxed set
65 Summer hrs. in Iowa
67 Co. captains?
68 First line of a Seuss classic
69 Parts of cars and stoves
70 High-profile interviewer of Harry and Meghan
71 Style of ‘‘Roxanne’’ in ‘‘Moulin Rouge!’’
72 Drawn out
75 Easterlies
76 Done again
77 Chef Waters who pioneered the organic food movement
78 Mrs. ____, ‘‘Beauty and the Beast’’ character
81 Kind of vaccine used against COVID
83 Slippery
86 Partly
88 Two-person meeting
89 Certain sots
91 Words often replaced when singing ‘‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’’
93 Disney character who says ‘‘Some people are worth melting for’’
94 Less sportsmanlike
96 Where the King lived
97 Tennis’s Nadal, familiarly
100 Make sparkling
103 Font flourish
104 Tease
105 Cartographic collection
106 In Touch and Out, for two
107 Texter’s ‘‘Then again .?.?. ’’
108 Cloud contents
109 Trees under which truffles might grow
110 ‘‘De ____’’ (response to ‘‘Merci’’)
111 Took too much, for short
112 ____ contendere
117 ____ Moore, antipoverty entrepreneur of the Robin Hood Foundation
