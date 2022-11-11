Addison Snell, of Mountain View, Calif., is the C.E.O. of Intersect360 Research, a consulting firm in high-performance computing. This is his second New York Times crossword, and his first Sunday.
Note: This completed puzzle contains a 114-Across, comprising the eight shaded answers. Put these in order, one after the other. Then use the following key to get a line spoken by 25-Across in ‘‘The 40-Across’’: A = R, B = I, C = J, D = P, E = A, G = H, I = O, J = C, K = L, L = U, N = T, O = Z, P = Y, R = M, S = E, T = D, U = S, V = G, X = N, Y = K.
22 Pacific harbinger of wet West Coast weather
24 Out in the sun too long, maybe
25 English computer scientist who pioneered the breaking of ciphers generated by the 98-Across
27 Driver of some engines
30 Part of a seat assignment
40 2014 movie portraying the work of 25-Across, with ‘‘The’’
47 ‘‘The Merchant of Venice’’ character who favors wordplay
53 Connect with on social media, maybe
54 How some popcorn is popped
60 Location of the Chair of St. Peter within St. Peter’s Basilica
63 Modern prefix with health
67 Civil rights leader Medgar
69 Troublesome engine sound
74 One way to segment demographic data
80 Space-oriented engineering discipline, informally
82 What ‘‘ .?.?. ’’ sometimes means
84 Troublesome engine sounds
89 What a ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’ contestant might buy when looking for __NSP__RAT__ON
94 Herbert Hoover’s middle name
98 W.W. II-era encoding device
101 Currant-flavored liqueur
104 Santa ____ (desert winds)
105 Wear for a Sufi scholar
109 One with an inside job
111 Takes seemingly forever
114 Sort of encoded message found in this puzzle’s grid [SEE NOTE]
119 Express momentary uncertainty over
122 Icon to click for more icons
126 Failed to maintain a poker face, perhaps
3 Longtime media figure suspected of being the inspiration for ‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’’
5 Wilbur is one, in ‘‘Charlotte’s Web’’
6 Like some insurance benefits
10 Some quinceañera gift-givers
12 Moves from a table to a booth, say
14 Ending with legal or Senegal
17 Go over, as a cold case
18 When you should be off, in brief
20 Cosette, to Marius, in ‘‘Les Misérables’’
34 Polar expedition attire
38 Frequent victim of Calvin’s pranks in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’
41 Add chocolate sauce and a cherry to, say
45 Rude way to break up with someone
51 One accepting the terms and conditions
56 Transports from Midway Airport to the Loop
70 Word after party or date
72 Emotion felt con el corazón
73 ____ Wearhouse (retail chain)
74 Alvin ____, first African American to be elected Manhattan’s district attorney
75 Cellist who performed at the Biden-Harris inauguration
79 They generate a lot of buzz
81 Pulitzer Prize-winning W.W. II correspondent
83 Class for which trig is a prereq
97 Carlos in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
99 End of Q1, on co. reports
102 Some writing surfaces
108 Affirmations from the congregation
110 Sci-fi character who was originally a puppet before C.G.I.
112 Rock subgenre associated with David Bowie and Elton John
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.