Emet Ozar, formerly from Los Angeles but currently in Charlotte, N.C., is a program manager for a software company. She and her wife have three children, all under 6. She finds crosswords appealing partly because they can be picked up and set down easily, which is helpful because of the constant interruptions from the kids. She credits the Crossword Puzzle Collaboration Directory on Facebook for helping her develop her construction skills. This is Emet’s New York Times debut. — W.S.

Across

1 What flowers eventually do

5 Children’s character who sings ‘‘I Love Trash’’

10 Ending with bald or bold

14 Issa of ‘‘The Lovebirds’’

17 On the drink

18 Must pay back

19 Gross-sounding plant?

20 Toll maker

21 List from 1 to ...

22 Overhead lights?

23 Spirit of a culture

24 Shoots the breeze

25 One might help with a connection

27 Apt facial hair for a teacher?

30 ‘‘Excuse me ... ’’

32 Rumrunner, e.g.

33 Lime-A-____ (alcoholic beverage)

34 Daughter of Polonius, in Shakespeare

37 Admitted it, with ‘‘up’’

38 ¥

39 Bob Marley and the Wailers, for one

41 Passionate (about)

42 Chills

46 Button often denoted by a right arrow

47 China makes up much of it

50 Big brass

51 Like almost all prime numbers

52 Lay down, in a way

54 Word before shot and after hot

55 Spiritual object

56 Words with ‘‘with words’’

57 It ‘‘lifts the veil from the hidden beauty of the world, and makes familiar objects be as if they were not familiar,’’ per Percy Bysshe Shelley

60 Bea Arthur was one before her acting career

61 Church minister

64 Breakfast brand tagline

65 Taking Rx drugs

66 People in a long line, perhaps

67 Covered in long, soft hair

68 Jupiter and Mars

69 It’s spineless

70 Private aid grp.

71 ‘‘Vital’’ things

73 Stock paper, for short?

76 Orchestral prelude to an opera

78 Fairy-tale sibling

80 Beer ____, drinking/running event

81 Deems right

82 Apt name for a landscaper?

83 ‘‘On the other hand, I could be wrong’’

86 Crony

87 One of a pair of kitchen tools

90 Like anomalies

91 Chrysler offering of the 1980s

93 Wrestling duos

95 Over-the-counter seller

96 Engaged in some circular reasoning

99 Put on

102 First line in a news story

103 Congas and bongos

104 ____ room

106 Name that rhymes with ‘‘edgy’’

107 You are: Sp.

108 Essays

109 Attack tactic

110 Dragon-roll ingredients

111 Foreign exchange abbr.

112 Big name in skate shoes

113 Cartomancy medium

114 Broadway musical centered on two girls in love, with ‘‘The’’

Down

1 Affable

2 Golfer Aoki

3 Help out

4 Pay attention

5 ‘‘How fancy!’’

6 Exchange

7 Big star

8 Many, many

9 The ‘‘R’’ of Edward R. Murrow

10 Kicked the ball between the legs of, in soccer slang

11 What Beatles music did at Abbey Road, famously

12 Clean extensively

13 Back talk

14 Undergo a chemical change

15 A Greek letter?

16 Something ____

19 Goes off on

20 Things that might get written down on sticky notes

26 ‘‘Scary’’ Spice Girl

28 Response to ‘‘Who’s there?’’

29 Some purchases for Christmas displays

31 Unaccounted for, for short

34 Ish

35 Identified

36 On edge

38 Safecrackers, in old-fashioned slang

40 Rapper Kool Moe ____

42 Sight at a winery

43 Body feature that approximately 10 percent of people have

44 Plumbing pipe known as a trap

45 Brings under control

48 Chord whose notes are played in succession

49 Comedian’s stage prop

50 Welsh guy

52 Something intricately detailed and impressive

53 Without

54 Expecting, in slang

56 Most valued card in the deck

58 Rock type

59 Big name in chicken

60 Dream idly

61 Chinese qipao, e.g.

62 Jazz pianist Blake who composed ‘‘Shuffle Along’’

63 Unrivaled

64 The Evian Championship is one of its majors: Abbr.

68 Formal festivities

70 Critic’s pick?

72 Absolute beaut

73 Resident of the capital of Manitoba

74 Plod perseveringly

75 Ballet jump

77 Zilch

78 Maker of Ding Dongs and Twinkies

79 Puts up

80 Cooking ahead of time, say

82 Chickpeas and peanuts, for two

84 1/1 ’til present: Abbr.

85 ‘‘La’’ place in L.A.

87 Actress Anna of ‘‘True Bloods’’

88 News updates, with ‘‘the’’

89 ‘‘Othello’’ character who quips, ‘‘They are all but stomachs, and we all but food’’

91 Beer parties

92 Granted through a treaty

93 Land in Rome

94 On the wagon

96 ____ cheese

97 Purchase for the den

98 Mission cancellation

100 Title Disney character from Hawaii

101 Polite agreement

105 What you might get on a log flume ride

0
0
0
0
0