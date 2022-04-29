Emet Ozar, formerly from Los Angeles but currently in Charlotte, N.C., is a program manager for a software company. She and her wife have three children, all under 6. She finds crosswords appealing partly because they can be picked up and set down easily, which is helpful because of the constant interruptions from the kids. She credits the Crossword Puzzle Collaboration Directory on Facebook for helping her develop her construction skills. This is Emet’s New York Times debut. — W.S.
Across
1 What flowers eventually do
5 Children’s character who sings ‘‘I Love Trash’’
10 Ending with bald or bold
14 Issa of ‘‘The Lovebirds’’
17 On the drink
18 Must pay back
19 Gross-sounding plant?
20 Toll maker
21 List from 1 to ...
22 Overhead lights?
23 Spirit of a culture
24 Shoots the breeze
25 One might help with a connection
27 Apt facial hair for a teacher?
30 ‘‘Excuse me ... ’’
32 Rumrunner, e.g.
33 Lime-A-____ (alcoholic beverage)
34 Daughter of Polonius, in Shakespeare
37 Admitted it, with ‘‘up’’
38 ¥
39 Bob Marley and the Wailers, for one
41 Passionate (about)
42 Chills
46 Button often denoted by a right arrow
47 China makes up much of it
50 Big brass
51 Like almost all prime numbers
52 Lay down, in a way
54 Word before shot and after hot
55 Spiritual object
56 Words with ‘‘with words’’
57 It ‘‘lifts the veil from the hidden beauty of the world, and makes familiar objects be as if they were not familiar,’’ per Percy Bysshe Shelley
60 Bea Arthur was one before her acting career
61 Church minister
64 Breakfast brand tagline
65 Taking Rx drugs
66 People in a long line, perhaps
67 Covered in long, soft hair
68 Jupiter and Mars
69 It’s spineless
70 Private aid grp.
71 ‘‘Vital’’ things
73 Stock paper, for short?
76 Orchestral prelude to an opera
78 Fairy-tale sibling
80 Beer ____, drinking/running event
81 Deems right
82 Apt name for a landscaper?
83 ‘‘On the other hand, I could be wrong’’
86 Crony
87 One of a pair of kitchen tools
90 Like anomalies
91 Chrysler offering of the 1980s
93 Wrestling duos
95 Over-the-counter seller
96 Engaged in some circular reasoning
99 Put on
102 First line in a news story
103 Congas and bongos
104 ____ room
106 Name that rhymes with ‘‘edgy’’
107 You are: Sp.
108 Essays
109 Attack tactic
110 Dragon-roll ingredients
111 Foreign exchange abbr.
112 Big name in skate shoes
113 Cartomancy medium
114 Broadway musical centered on two girls in love, with ‘‘The’’
Down
1 Affable
2 Golfer Aoki
3 Help out
4 Pay attention
5 ‘‘How fancy!’’
6 Exchange
7 Big star
8 Many, many
9 The ‘‘R’’ of Edward R. Murrow
10 Kicked the ball between the legs of, in soccer slang
11 What Beatles music did at Abbey Road, famously
12 Clean extensively
13 Back talk
14 Undergo a chemical change
15 A Greek letter?
16 Something ____
19 Goes off on
20 Things that might get written down on sticky notes
26 ‘‘Scary’’ Spice Girl
28 Response to ‘‘Who’s there?’’
29 Some purchases for Christmas displays
31 Unaccounted for, for short
34 Ish
35 Identified
36 On edge
38 Safecrackers, in old-fashioned slang
40 Rapper Kool Moe ____
42 Sight at a winery
43 Body feature that approximately 10 percent of people have
44 Plumbing pipe known as a trap
45 Brings under control
48 Chord whose notes are played in succession
49 Comedian’s stage prop
50 Welsh guy
52 Something intricately detailed and impressive
53 Without
54 Expecting, in slang
56 Most valued card in the deck
58 Rock type
59 Big name in chicken
60 Dream idly
61 Chinese qipao, e.g.
62 Jazz pianist Blake who composed ‘‘Shuffle Along’’
63 Unrivaled
64 The Evian Championship is one of its majors: Abbr.
68 Formal festivities
70 Critic’s pick?
72 Absolute beaut
73 Resident of the capital of Manitoba
74 Plod perseveringly
75 Ballet jump
77 Zilch
78 Maker of Ding Dongs and Twinkies
79 Puts up
80 Cooking ahead of time, say
82 Chickpeas and peanuts, for two
84 1/1 ’til present: Abbr.
85 ‘‘La’’ place in L.A.
87 Actress Anna of ‘‘True Bloods’’
88 News updates, with ‘‘the’’
89 ‘‘Othello’’ character who quips, ‘‘They are all but stomachs, and we all but food’’
91 Beer parties
92 Granted through a treaty
93 Land in Rome
94 On the wagon
96 ____ cheese
97 Purchase for the den
98 Mission cancellation
100 Title Disney character from Hawaii
101 Polite agreement
105 What you might get on a log flume ride
