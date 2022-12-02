FAN CLUB
By Joe Deeney
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Joe Deeney, of Melrose, Mass., is a supply-chain director for Philips, a health-technology company based in Amsterdam. He’s been solving crosswords for as long as he can remember. In 2015 he was solving one he wasn’t particularly fond of and thought, I can do better than that! This is Joe’s 14th Times crossword and his first Sunday. He has now reached a personal goal — having a puzzle published on every day of the week. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Tot’s rocker
6 Gets lost
12 Squeeze, as a mop
17 Die down
18 Eventual outlet for Lake Victoria
20 Joan of Arc, for one
21 Geometrophiles .?.?.
23 A little off?
24 Abound (with)
25 Member of a colony
26 Rapture
28 Put down in writing
29 Sad ____
31 Imagophiles .?.?.
33 Old ‘‘The beer of quality’’ sloganeer, in brief
36 Actress Witherspoon
38 ‘‘You wanted to see me?’’
39 Cabaret accessories
40 Something you sleep through
42 Sunny-side-up ‘‘suns’’
45 In stitches
46 Gastrophiles .?.?.
51 ‘‘The Eagle ____ landed’’
54 Close out
55 Ready for a drive
56 Rightmost menu heading, often
57 Long campaigns
61 Org. that partners with Lyft and Uber to promote safe ridesharing
62 ‘‘Ish’’
63 Dextropodophiles .?.?.
68 Come after
69 Nugget from a noggin
70 Sinister smiles
71 Novosibirsk negative
72 Come out of la-la land with a jolt
74 To whom it is said ‘‘You have a grand gift for silence. .?.?. It makes you quite invaluable as a companion.’’
78 Small parlor piece?
79 Autotumulophiles .?.?.
83 Bird-feeder fat
85 Symbol of laziness
86 High winds
87 Actress Rowlands
88 PC component
91 Even slightly
93 ‘‘Inside the N.B.A.’’ channel
94 Aurophiles .?.?.
98 The ____ that bind
100 Certain fluency-building subj.
101 Game with cestas and a pelota
102 ____ Rule, true-crime writer
103 Periphery
107 Tap
109 Chronomechanophiles .?.?.
112 Feel like [grrrr]
113 Take care of business
114 Goosebump-inducing
115 Actress Kaitlin of ‘‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’’
116 Schnozzes
117 Palatial
DOWN
1 ‘‘Go no further!’’
2 High wind
3 Go on and on (about)
4 Parts of flutes and flowers
5 Still
6 It’s a bad look
7 Palaver
8 Kylo ____ of ‘‘Star Wars’’
9 Red state?
10 ____ Vanilli (1980s-’90s R&B duo)
11 Sordid
12 Poseurs
13 Monopoly properties that don’t get hotels, for short
14 Sandwich that may include salami, prosciutto and soppressata
15 Stockings
16 Basketball coach Popovich
19 Lauder of beauty products
20 Secure, as a skiff
22 Zoom
27 Passports, e.g., in brief
30 Private affairs?
31 Pummel, as with snowballs
32 ‘‘That was unexpected!’’
33 Things Acrobat Reader reads
34 Hill by a loch
35 ‘‘Seasons of Love’’ musical
37 .?.?. — .?.?.
41 Seeks attention, in a way
43 ‘‘Krazy ____’’
44 Sarcastic response to a complaint
45 Longtime NASCAR sponsor
47 Habitat threatened by bleaching
48 Brings up
49 Extra something
50 What might accompany a wink
52 Choral voice
53 Minor disagreement
56 New York university that hosted presidential debates in 2008, 2012 and 2016
58 Word repeated in a classic Energizer slogan
59 Finish by
60 The N.B.A.’s Curry, to fans
62 Fall behind the pack
63 Bloke
64 Singer born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin
65 Sub-Saharan pests
66 Can’t tolerate
67 Axed
72 Obedience-school command
73 Cooking staple
75 Cooking staple
76 Cooking place
77 Fit snugly
79 Announcement of a split decision?
80 Word with trip or test
81 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel
82 Shelves for knickknacks
84 Card game shout
87 Preacher’s preaching
88 X
89 Rings
90 2005 Scott Westerfeld sci-fi novel with the sequel ‘‘Pretties’’
92 ‘‘The Mod Squad’’ role
94 Painter’s primer
95 Home to many Constables and Sargents
96 Like some whiskey barrels
97 Not be straight with
99 Ninja Turtles’ abode
102 Came down
104 TV girl with the catchphrase ‘‘Swiper, no swiping!’’
105 Emulate the Cheshire cat
106 Stretched (out)
108 Classic muscle car
110 Co.’s second in command, usually
111 Gunpowder holder
