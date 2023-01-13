Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a creative lead at Patreon, the crowdfunding site for content creators. Michael Lieberman is an attorney in Washington, D.C. Rafael Musa, of San Francisco, is a software engineer at Airbnb. They met through crossword posts on Twitter and now play on the same team in a weekly trivia night over Zoom. The idea for this puzzle was Michael’s. Rafael and Adam added to the theme. They all collaborated on the grid and clues. — W.S.
1 Image on the flag of Oakland, Calif., appropriately
5 Country whose capital is an anagram of its former capital
10 Sends 10 texts in a row to, say
20 Basic Mediterranean sauce
23 Stick of butter, geometrically
26 Sesame Street resident who refers to himself in the third person
28 Change of scenery, in real estate lingo
31 Seminal 1980 hit by Joy Division
37 Attire for some queens
39 Subtle flavor, to a wine taster
43 What a V-sign might indicate?
44 Try to hit, as a piñata
50 Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, among others
56 Visitors from afar, in brief
61 Hit 1998 Eddie Murphy comedy based on books by Hugh Lofting
65 ‘‘An empty set exists,’’ e.g.
71 Recommit to one’s fitness ... or what 23-Across depicts literally
77 South, in much of South America
81 Nickname that’s an anagram of ONLINE
82 What characters in musicals often do ... or what 31-Across depicts literally
87 ‘‘Discreet Music’’ musician Brian
92 Big shots they are not
96 It’s just under a foot
98 Useful people to know ... or what 50-Across depicts literally
104 What an economy seat is usually short on
110 Screen feature that facilitates multitasking ... or what 61-Across depicts literally
116 Food that’s easy to get hooked on?
119 The ‘‘garden’’ in Bosch’s ‘‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’’
120 Old video game console inits.
3 Moon of Saturn found to have a potentially habitable ocean
4 Component of some hormone therapy
5 National Blood Donor Mo.
6 Big inits. in insurance
7 Work enthusiastically and energetically
9 Singer Horan of the boy band One Direction
10 Part of a woodpecker’s diet
12 Perfume line by pop star Grande
13 Beauty pageant since 1952
15 Mideast city with an eponymous pepper
24 Off-road option, for short
30 ____ Pro (tech product)
34 Button added to Twitter in 2022
37 Title for food writer Mary Berry
45 Imperfection, metaphorically
48 Makes certain knitting stitches
52 Cuddle amorously, in a way
54 Magical creature associated with rainbows
60 Soccer star ____ Heath
61 Enthusiastic affirmative
62 Region encompassing most of the Arkansas/Missouri border
66 Noble gas used in some lasers
72 STEM subject that rhymes with ‘‘stem’’
80 ‘‘Weekend, here I come!’’
82 ____ mitzvah (Jewish ceremony for multiple people)
85 Having an intact tamper seal, say
86 One might move fast in stores
89 Loser to Herbert Hoover in 1928
93 Parts of some military uniforms
100 Uses performance-enhancing drugs
101 Egypt neighbor: Abbr.
102 Say ‘‘ ..., say,’’ say
103 Agcy. that advises against eating raw cookie dough
107 ____ man (frequent subject in The Onion)
111 Home of more than one M.L.B. team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.