Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is a crossword constructor with two young children. She has been making puzzles for The Times since 2019. Christina says she aims to make puzzles that are fun and accessible. ‘‘I try my hardest to stay away from obscure language — and squeeze in dad jokes whenever I can.’’- This is her fourth Sunday and 10th crossword overall for the paper. — W.S.

Across

1 Appoint

7 People of the Southwest

13 Wishy-washy response

19 Had the opportunity to, casually

20 Entertainment with a private audience?

21 Malice, more formally

22 One wearing chap stick, perhaps

24 Be up against

25 Poker variety similar to Texas Hold ’em

26 Counterpart of ‘‘Thx’’

27 Saves for later, in a way

29 Ploy

30 Lost

32 Antarctic coordinate

35 ‘‘A man has cause for ____ only when he sows and no one reaps’’: Charles Goodyear

38 Bit of tinder

41 First side to vote

42 ____ course

43 New York City transport stopping at Kennedy Airport

46 Beginning stage

47 Prefix with thermal

50 There might be a catch with this

51 Blouse and broach, perhaps

54 Wet bar?

55 Form of nepotism, symbolically

57 Herd member

58 Sauce

59 Place, as ceramic tiles

60 Like autumn air

62 Person helping with a delivery

63 Word before film and after clip

65 It has many beet and beef options

70 ‘‘____ Trois Petits Cochons’’ (French fable)

71 Sport at the Special Olympics

73 G.I. ____

74 Calling

76 Not be able to stand

77 Ending with invent

78 War and peace, in ‘‘War and Peace’’

83 Like most dorms nowadays

84 Tickled

87 Focus of modern mining

88 ‘‘____ be an honor!’’

89 They can be graphic

90 Surround, as with light

91 Considerations for N.C.A.A. eligibility

92 ____ Wintour, longtime Vogue editor in chief

93 Spring locales

94 Takes by force

96 Pop fly

100 Some family babysitters

102 Match

103 Sarge’s boss

105 A-number-one

106 The Venetian way?

110 Alternative to Dropbox

113 Gradually fix something. ... or what to do to understand this puzzle’s italicized clues?

116 Briefly, e.g.

117 What’s used to catch some waves

118 Supreme Egyptian god

119 Bum out

120 Famous cryptid, familiarly

121 Intimates

Down

1 Number of sides on a sign reading ‘‘ALTO’’

2 Space

3 ____ mater (brain cover)

4 Politico-turned-TV-host

5 Form thoughts

6 Catch

7 Seeks a favor, say

8 ____ favor

9 Working hard

10 Java activity

11 Product from un ave

12 Boo-boo

13 Texter’s qualifier

14 One might be put through the wringer

15 Geek Squad members, e.g.

16 ‘‘I can thrill you more than any ____ could ever dare try’’ (‘‘Thriller’’ lyric)

17 ‘‘The Glass Bead Game’’ author, 1943

18 Pecan or peach

20 Sch. where a live bear used to take the field during football games

23 Echo, perhaps

28 Pimple look-alikes

31 It usually works in corners

33 ‘‘Catch!’’

34 Baker’s Joy alternative

35 Record speeds, for short

36 Adams of New York City politics

37 Antelope, say

38 Parable or allegory

39 Devices with Nunchuks

40 Business newsmagazine

44 ‘‘For shame!’’

45 Slugging stat

46 Member of the inn crowd?

47 Approach for directions

48 Onetime collaborator with Ice Cube and Dr. Dre

49 Some sports tournaments

52 Big name in women’s hair and skin care

53 Boo-boo

54 Word with story or sister

56 Economist/author Emily

58 Screw up

60 Relative of a club, for short

61 Place for boarding

63 You can count on them

64 Member of the modern work force

66 Great Lakes natives

67 Kind of bean

68 Taiwanese electronics giant

69 ‘‘I’m about to tell you something shocking’’

72 Haddock relative

75 Doesn’t put it all on one pony

78 Suvari of ‘‘American Beauty’’

79 Sounds heard in 93-Across

80 Destructive 2021 hurricane

81 Nouveau-Mexique, e.g.

82 Lip or cheek

84 Put over the moon

85 One hanging around Queen Elizabeth?

86 With it, in old slang

89 ‘‘Snowpiercer’’ airer

92 Sporting a certain natural style

93 Avoids

95 Tortoise’s challenge to

the hare

96 Nickname for the French Alexandre

97 No longer squeaky (one hopes!)

98 John Wayne, by birth

99 Who ran against George Washington for president

100 ‘‘____ chance!’’

101 Letters that complete this word: __P__ROPRIA__E

102 Snaps

104 Squeezes (out)

105 Good thing to be in

107 Letters on dreidels

108 Taj Mahal’s home

109 Exam that once required fingerprint identification, for short

111 Exercise

112 Animal house

114 Demon of Japanese folklore

115 Folklore villain

