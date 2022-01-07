Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is a crossword constructor with two young children. She has been making puzzles for The Times since 2019. Christina says she aims to make puzzles that are fun and accessible. ‘‘I try my hardest to stay away from obscure language — and squeeze in dad jokes whenever I can.’’- This is her fourth Sunday and 10th crossword overall for the paper. — W.S.
Across
1 Appoint
7 People of the Southwest
13 Wishy-washy response
19 Had the opportunity to, casually
20 Entertainment with a private audience?
21 Malice, more formally
22 One wearing chap stick, perhaps
24 Be up against
25 Poker variety similar to Texas Hold ’em
26 Counterpart of ‘‘Thx’’
27 Saves for later, in a way
29 Ploy
30 Lost
32 Antarctic coordinate
35 ‘‘A man has cause for ____ only when he sows and no one reaps’’: Charles Goodyear
38 Bit of tinder
41 First side to vote
42 ____ course
43 New York City transport stopping at Kennedy Airport
46 Beginning stage
47 Prefix with thermal
50 There might be a catch with this
51 Blouse and broach, perhaps
54 Wet bar?
55 Form of nepotism, symbolically
57 Herd member
58 Sauce
59 Place, as ceramic tiles
60 Like autumn air
62 Person helping with a delivery
63 Word before film and after clip
65 It has many beet and beef options
70 ‘‘____ Trois Petits Cochons’’ (French fable)
71 Sport at the Special Olympics
73 G.I. ____
74 Calling
76 Not be able to stand
77 Ending with invent
78 War and peace, in ‘‘War and Peace’’
83 Like most dorms nowadays
84 Tickled
87 Focus of modern mining
88 ‘‘____ be an honor!’’
89 They can be graphic
90 Surround, as with light
91 Considerations for N.C.A.A. eligibility
92 ____ Wintour, longtime Vogue editor in chief
93 Spring locales
94 Takes by force
96 Pop fly
100 Some family babysitters
102 Match
103 Sarge’s boss
105 A-number-one
106 The Venetian way?
110 Alternative to Dropbox
113 Gradually fix something. ... or what to do to understand this puzzle’s italicized clues?
116 Briefly, e.g.
117 What’s used to catch some waves
118 Supreme Egyptian god
119 Bum out
120 Famous cryptid, familiarly
121 Intimates
Down
1 Number of sides on a sign reading ‘‘ALTO’’
2 Space
3 ____ mater (brain cover)
4 Politico-turned-TV-host
5 Form thoughts
6 Catch
7 Seeks a favor, say
8 ____ favor
9 Working hard
10 Java activity
11 Product from un ave
12 Boo-boo
13 Texter’s qualifier
14 One might be put through the wringer
15 Geek Squad members, e.g.
16 ‘‘I can thrill you more than any ____ could ever dare try’’ (‘‘Thriller’’ lyric)
17 ‘‘The Glass Bead Game’’ author, 1943
18 Pecan or peach
20 Sch. where a live bear used to take the field during football games
23 Echo, perhaps
28 Pimple look-alikes
31 It usually works in corners
33 ‘‘Catch!’’
34 Baker’s Joy alternative
35 Record speeds, for short
36 Adams of New York City politics
37 Antelope, say
38 Parable or allegory
39 Devices with Nunchuks
40 Business newsmagazine
44 ‘‘For shame!’’
45 Slugging stat
46 Member of the inn crowd?
47 Approach for directions
48 Onetime collaborator with Ice Cube and Dr. Dre
49 Some sports tournaments
52 Big name in women’s hair and skin care
53 Boo-boo
54 Word with story or sister
56 Economist/author Emily
58 Screw up
60 Relative of a club, for short
61 Place for boarding
63 You can count on them
64 Member of the modern work force
66 Great Lakes natives
67 Kind of bean
68 Taiwanese electronics giant
69 ‘‘I’m about to tell you something shocking’’
72 Haddock relative
75 Doesn’t put it all on one pony
78 Suvari of ‘‘American Beauty’’
79 Sounds heard in 93-Across
80 Destructive 2021 hurricane
81 Nouveau-Mexique, e.g.
82 Lip or cheek
84 Put over the moon
85 One hanging around Queen Elizabeth?
86 With it, in old slang
89 ‘‘Snowpiercer’’ airer
92 Sporting a certain natural style
93 Avoids
95 Tortoise’s challenge to
the hare
96 Nickname for the French Alexandre
97 No longer squeaky (one hopes!)
98 John Wayne, by birth
99 Who ran against George Washington for president
100 ‘‘____ chance!’’
101 Letters that complete this word: __P__ROPRIA__E
102 Snaps
104 Squeezes (out)
105 Good thing to be in
107 Letters on dreidels
108 Taj Mahal’s home
109 Exam that once required fingerprint identification, for short
111 Exercise
112 Animal house
114 Demon of Japanese folklore
115 Folklore villain
