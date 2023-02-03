Garrett Chalfin, 18, is a senior at Riverdale Country School in New York City. Next year he’ll begin studying philosophy at the University of Chicago. Last June, after chancing upon this puzzle’s theme idea, he stayed up until 4 a.m. thinking of examples. He finished the puzzle while at summer camp, demonstrating to his co-counselors how to fill a crossword grid. — W.S.
Across
1 Warming periods
6 Activates, as yeast
12 Chatter
15 Great Britain, geographically
19 ‘‘My ____ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),’’ 1992 hit by En Vogue
20 Not a big Mac?
21 Nail, as a test
22 ‘‘I am not a glutton — I am an explorer of ____’’: Erma Bombeck
23 Kitchen at a barbecue restaurant?
25 Potentially adoptable pup
27 Misfit
28 Result of a 1960s Haight-Ashbury shopping spree?
30 It’s in your blood
31 Play parts
33 Ones coming ‘‘home’’ at homecoming
34 Quick-moving
36 Corp. shake-ups
37 Host
38 Highly visible belly button?
40 Up to, informally
42 Actress Fisher of ‘‘Now You See Me’’
46 Curious in the extreme
47 Streamlet
48 Good friend who won’t stop snooping?
51 The first one was built in 1925 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
53 What to add to ‘‘Iraq’’ to make it adjectival
54 Subwoofer sound
55 Jhumpa ____, author of the Pulitzer-winning ‘‘Interpreter of Maladies’’
56 Take a load off
58 Some cameras, in brief
60 SETI subjects
62 Language in which ‘‘puzzle’’ is ‘‘pid sa’’
63 Burnable media
66 Prenuptial agreement?
69 ‘‘Geaux Tigers!’’ sch.
70 Be an agent for
71 Feature of Sylvester’s speech
72 Comedian Rudolph
73 Taiwanese president ____ Ing-wen
75 Skateboard tricks
77 Went 90, say
79 ____ Tac (mint)
81 Throat bug
85 Long anecdote from a complainer?
87 Italian mount
88 Astronomer Sagan
89 Takes a load off
90 One with an underground colony
91 Tinker Bell or Puck?
94 Fruit-based dessert ... or a possible description of its flavor
97 ‘‘Sorry to say, you guessed wrong’’
99 What many clocks and card games have
100 Whence feng shui
102 Skiing areas
103 Didn’t give forever
104 Bad person for a gambler to make bets with?
106 Plant with purple-pink flowers
109 Rustic abode
110 Acolyte with a bad temper?
114 Part of Q.E.D.
115 Cozy stopover
116 Nueva York, por ejemplo
117 Word with code or rehearsal
118 Cozy spots
119 It appears blue as a result of Rayleigh scattering
120 Chimes and dimes vis-à-vis this clue’s answer
121 Difficult to climb, in a way
Down
1 Trio with the 1995 No. 1 hit ‘‘Waterfalls’’
2 Jolly laugh
3 Passionate
4 Fragrant medicinal plant also called colicroot
5 Most snarky
6 Finish second
7 Something to hang your hat on
8 Elect
9 Plains tribe
10 Not to go
11 Bugging people, perhaps
12 Displays of shock
13 Start to play?
14 Put on no pretensions
15 ‘‘Fine by me’’
16 Sin city
17 Commits piracy
18 Avant-garde
24 ‘‘My name is Prince, and I am ____’’ (Prince lyric)
26 Proficient
29 Sauces made with basil and pine nuts
31 Songs to be played at a concert
32 Slinky, e.g.
34 Sales-promotion acronym
35 Hoot
36 Downfall
37 Shifty
38 ‘‘The Office’’ role
39 Gives a grand speech
41 It’s up for debate
43 Alternative to sparkling
44 Turkish money
45 Letters found in a so-called ‘‘supervocalic’’ word
48 ‘‘Yuck!’’
49 Spots on a Rorschach card
50 They don’t require much study
52 Stahl of ‘‘60 Minutes’’
54 I’m toast!
57 Like chicken cordon bleu, originally
59 British sailor, in slang
61 One who’s rolling in money
63 Is exultant
64 City of 16+ million straddling the Yamuna River
65 7-10, e.g., in bowling
67 Big name in printing
68 Plants used in wickerwork furniture
74 ‘‘Worth a try’’
76 Gut feelings
78 Bit of hype, informally
80 Scoop
82 Worry for a speakeasy
83 Slips up
84 Layer
86 Parlor offering, for short
87 Language in which ‘‘puzzle’’ is ‘‘puzal’’
91 ‘‘Is that understood?’’
92 ‘‘Is that understood?’’
93 State of uneasiness, informally
95 Seton who wrote ‘‘Dragonwyck’’
96 Prayer leaders
98 Hang around
100 Taking out the trash, for one
101 Navajo dwelling
102 One of the Corleones
103 Interlocking bricks
104 Made a case
105 Word that may come from a pen
106 ____ Park, home to the University of Chicago
107 One-on-one Olympics event
108 ‘‘All ____!’’
111 Farm structure
112 Top part of Scotland?
113 ‘‘Are you thinking what I’m thinking?’’ feeling
