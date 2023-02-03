Garrett Chalfin, 18, is a senior at Riverdale Country School in New York City. Next year he’ll begin studying philosophy at the University of Chicago. Last June, after chancing upon this puzzle’s theme idea, he stayed up until 4 a.m. thinking of examples. He finished the puzzle while at summer camp, demonstrating to his co-counselors how to fill a crossword grid. — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0