Peter Gordon is a puzzlemaker and editor from Great Neck, N.Y. He has been a puzzle editor for Games magazine, Sterling Publishing and the bygone New York Sun. Since 2010 he has edited Fireball Crosswords, a 45-times-a-year online-only super-challenger. One of Peter’s bugaboos as a constructor is partial phrases — multiword answers that would ordinarily require fill-in-the-blank clues (like ‘‘Getting ___ years’’ for ON IN). He hates them. You won’t find any of them here. — W.S.

Across

1 Like the Rock vis-à-vis any of the Stones

8 Small doodles, perhaps

15 ____ pants

20 Surpass

21 Candy bar with an exclamation point in its name

22 To love, in Italian

23 Meticulous magical beings?

25 The land down under

26 Sharpen

27 Screams

28 Calendar column: Abbr.

29 Frenzied states

30 High-ranking figures, collectively

32 Like some cross-Caribbean flights?

34 Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in the New York Jets Ring of Honor

37 Biblical father of Eliphaz

40 CNN political correspondent Bash

41 Bushy-tailed rodents

43 Postseason tournament pick

46 ____ Reader (quarterly magazine)

50 Journals of a certain stunt performer?

52 Commuting arrangement

54 Body-shop fig.

55 Owing

56 Buddy of Buddy, maybe

58 What might whet an appetite

59 Taken down and put up elsewhere

63 Relative of cerulean

66 Scale for some judges

68 Possible reason for refusing to wear a tank top?

71 Worries about something

73 2018 crime biopic

74 ‘‘Potatoes done perfect’’ sloganeer

77 Shape of a doughnut

78 Shape of a canine ID tag, often

80 Fossil suffix

82 ‘‘Most miserable hour that ____ time saw’’: Lady Capulet

83 ‘‘Checkmate’’

85 Means of learning about Chiang Kai-shek?

91 Massachusetts’ College of Our Lady of the ____

92 Some post-pollution efforts

94 Become ticked off

95 Ready

96 Wielder of the hammer Mjölnir

98 Tools used by horologists

99 Inept dancers at Oktoberfest?

105 Express-line count

107 Mentor of 50 Cent

108 Valedictorian’s pride, in brief

109 Mag space seller

111 Smurf with a white beard

115 Dish at a traditional Bedouin wedding

116 New look provider ... or a homophonic hint to this puzzle’s theme

119 Small hill

120 Poorly lit

121 Series of steps

122 Early R&B group for Missy Elliott

123 Stockpiles

124 Felt on the head?

Down

1 ‘‘2 Broke Girls’’ co-star Behrs

2 Bounce off the wall

3 Musk of SpaceX

4 Incendiary explosive

5 Big news to share in the biz world?

6 Company acquired by Allstate in 2011

7 Longtime first name in TV talk

8 Unpartitioned apartment

9 Clicking sounds?

10 Letter two after tau

11 ____ E (skin care brand)

12 Guacamole ingredient

13 Major exporter of nutmeg

14 ____ admin

15 ‘‘LOLOL’’

16 Big name in microwaves

17 Straight sides of sectors

18 Put up

19 Soccer superstar nicknamed ‘‘La Pulga’’ (‘‘The Flea’’)

24 Water (down)

29 The National Zoo’s Xiao Qi Ji, e.g.

31 Agitate

32 Hungarian herding breed

33 Figure on Italy’s 2,000-lira note before euros were introduced

34 Common viper

35 Free

36 People can’t lie under it

38 Actor who delivered the line ‘‘Nobody puts Baby in a corner’’

39 Word with power or brakes

42 GQ V.I.P.s

44 Best

45 ‘‘____: Vegas’’ (TV reboot of 2021)

46 Revolted

47 Treat for Mr. Owl

48 Seward Peninsula city

49 Verve

51 ‘‘There was no choice’’

53 Person with star power?

57 Triangular piece in a party bowlful

60 Rentals that might come with dolly carts

61 ‘‘Wrong!’’

62 Nickname for someone whose full name is a calendar month

64 Spur

65 Letter two before tau

67 Obie-winning playwright Will

69 Defamed, in a way

70 ‘‘Indeed’’

71 Reason to see an ophthalmologist

72 Pea-jacket material

75 Caterpillar competitor

76 Thomas Jefferson or John Tyler, by birth

79 Org. that bestows the Community Assist Award

81 Liberal-arts sch. major

84 Certain curtain

86 On the ____ (no longer friendly)

87 Overseas speed meas.

88 Go from here to there ... like that

89 Quark’s place

90 ‘‘It’s my hunch ...’’

93 Pithy saying

95 Dish whose yellow color comes from saffron

97 ‘‘Rude Boy’’ singer, to fans

99 Divisions of bushels

100 Like the Mideast exclave of Madha

101 Long rides?

102 Used a prayer rug, say

103 Literally, ‘‘works’’

104 Pieces of work

106 Traditional rivals of the N.C.A.A.’s ’Hoos

109 Church part

110 There are three of them in a Morse ‘‘O’’

112 Passing through D.C.?

113 USD : dollar :: MXN : ____

114 Part of 79-Down: Abbr.

116 Frequent C.D.C. collaborator

117 ‘‘____ Way’’ (Kitty Kelley biography of Sinatra)

118 Opponent

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you