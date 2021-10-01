Peter Gordon is a puzzlemaker and editor from Great Neck, N.Y. He has been a puzzle editor for Games magazine, Sterling Publishing and the bygone New York Sun. Since 2010 he has edited Fireball Crosswords, a 45-times-a-year online-only super-challenger. One of Peter’s bugaboos as a constructor is partial phrases — multiword answers that would ordinarily require fill-in-the-blank clues (like ‘‘Getting ___ years’’ for ON IN). He hates them. You won’t find any of them here. — W.S.
Across
1 Like the Rock vis-à-vis any of the Stones
8 Small doodles, perhaps
15 ____ pants
20 Surpass
21 Candy bar with an exclamation point in its name
22 To love, in Italian
23 Meticulous magical beings?
25 The land down under
26 Sharpen
27 Screams
28 Calendar column: Abbr.
29 Frenzied states
30 High-ranking figures, collectively
32 Like some cross-Caribbean flights?
34 Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in the New York Jets Ring of Honor
37 Biblical father of Eliphaz
40 CNN political correspondent Bash
41 Bushy-tailed rodents
43 Postseason tournament pick
46 ____ Reader (quarterly magazine)
50 Journals of a certain stunt performer?
52 Commuting arrangement
54 Body-shop fig.
55 Owing
56 Buddy of Buddy, maybe
58 What might whet an appetite
59 Taken down and put up elsewhere
63 Relative of cerulean
66 Scale for some judges
68 Possible reason for refusing to wear a tank top?
71 Worries about something
73 2018 crime biopic
74 ‘‘Potatoes done perfect’’ sloganeer
77 Shape of a doughnut
78 Shape of a canine ID tag, often
80 Fossil suffix
82 ‘‘Most miserable hour that ____ time saw’’: Lady Capulet
83 ‘‘Checkmate’’
85 Means of learning about Chiang Kai-shek?
91 Massachusetts’ College of Our Lady of the ____
92 Some post-pollution efforts
94 Become ticked off
95 Ready
96 Wielder of the hammer Mjölnir
98 Tools used by horologists
99 Inept dancers at Oktoberfest?
105 Express-line count
107 Mentor of 50 Cent
108 Valedictorian’s pride, in brief
109 Mag space seller
111 Smurf with a white beard
115 Dish at a traditional Bedouin wedding
116 New look provider ... or a homophonic hint to this puzzle’s theme
119 Small hill
120 Poorly lit
121 Series of steps
122 Early R&B group for Missy Elliott
123 Stockpiles
124 Felt on the head?
Down
1 ‘‘2 Broke Girls’’ co-star Behrs
2 Bounce off the wall
3 Musk of SpaceX
4 Incendiary explosive
5 Big news to share in the biz world?
6 Company acquired by Allstate in 2011
7 Longtime first name in TV talk
8 Unpartitioned apartment
9 Clicking sounds?
10 Letter two after tau
11 ____ E (skin care brand)
12 Guacamole ingredient
13 Major exporter of nutmeg
14 ____ admin
15 ‘‘LOLOL’’
16 Big name in microwaves
17 Straight sides of sectors
18 Put up
19 Soccer superstar nicknamed ‘‘La Pulga’’ (‘‘The Flea’’)
24 Water (down)
29 The National Zoo’s Xiao Qi Ji, e.g.
31 Agitate
32 Hungarian herding breed
33 Figure on Italy’s 2,000-lira note before euros were introduced
34 Common viper
35 Free
36 People can’t lie under it
38 Actor who delivered the line ‘‘Nobody puts Baby in a corner’’
39 Word with power or brakes
42 GQ V.I.P.s
44 Best
45 ‘‘____: Vegas’’ (TV reboot of 2021)
46 Revolted
47 Treat for Mr. Owl
48 Seward Peninsula city
49 Verve
51 ‘‘There was no choice’’
53 Person with star power?
57 Triangular piece in a party bowlful
60 Rentals that might come with dolly carts
61 ‘‘Wrong!’’
62 Nickname for someone whose full name is a calendar month
64 Spur
65 Letter two before tau
67 Obie-winning playwright Will
69 Defamed, in a way
70 ‘‘Indeed’’
71 Reason to see an ophthalmologist
72 Pea-jacket material
75 Caterpillar competitor
76 Thomas Jefferson or John Tyler, by birth
79 Org. that bestows the Community Assist Award
81 Liberal-arts sch. major
84 Certain curtain
86 On the ____ (no longer friendly)
87 Overseas speed meas.
88 Go from here to there ... like that
89 Quark’s place
90 ‘‘It’s my hunch ...’’
93 Pithy saying
95 Dish whose yellow color comes from saffron
97 ‘‘Rude Boy’’ singer, to fans
99 Divisions of bushels
100 Like the Mideast exclave of Madha
101 Long rides?
102 Used a prayer rug, say
103 Literally, ‘‘works’’
104 Pieces of work
106 Traditional rivals of the N.C.A.A.’s ’Hoos
109 Church part
110 There are three of them in a Morse ‘‘O’’
112 Passing through D.C.?
113 USD : dollar :: MXN : ____
114 Part of 79-Down: Abbr.
116 Frequent C.D.C. collaborator
117 ‘‘____ Way’’ (Kitty Kelley biography of Sinatra)
118 Opponent
