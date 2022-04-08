August Lee-Kovach is a freshman at Concord-Carlisle High School, in Concord, Mass. He started solving crosswords with his family when he was 9. Someone would read the clues aloud and anyone could call out answers. He started constructing puzzles by himself when he was 11. This is his third Times puzzle, starting last October, and his first Sunday. At 14 years 11 months, August is the youngest known person ever to have a Sunday crossword in the paper. – W.S.
Across
1 Swears (to)
8 L.A. region
13 Motto meaning “to the stars”
20 Place with carts
21 Square
22 What oil may do in frigid temperatures
23 1990s-2000s Volkswagen seven-seater
24 Things
25 Overseas land measure
26 Not needing a thing
27 “____ homo”
29 Siri uses it
30 Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice
31 Dino friend of Buzz Lightyear
32 “____ it ironic?”
34 Storm
37 What an up arrow might mean
39 Green-light
41 Approximately 5.5 million tons of it was used to build [see circled letters]
43 Bellini opera that takes place in Gaul
46 A = B, B = C, ergo A = C, e.g.
48 Purchase plan
50 Sneaker, in British lingo
51 See 5-Down
55 Committed to memory
56 Western Hemisphere grp.
57 Gunslinger’s cry
59 Former Japanese P.M. Shinzo ____
60 Country between Ghana and Benin
61 Word repeatedly said while plucking petals
62 Clipped
63 Opposing vote from a horse?
64 Blue ribbon or gold star
66 Yarn
68 Make secret, in a way
71 A chance to dream
74 It’s often played for
75 Website with an “Everything Else” category
76 Some small batteries
78 C sharp equivalent
80 Mexican poet Juana ____ de la Cruz
81 Sass
82 U.F.C. fighting style
83 Radio host John
84 Head, in slang
85 Play group
87 Frequent victim of an April fool
90 Creep
93 Municipal facility: Abbr.
94 Kind of bar
96 Waterfall feature
98 One forced into a force
100 One-act Oscar Wilde play
101 Burial ____
103 Fútbol cry
104 “You no-good dog,” e.g.
105 Spoils
106 ____ bean
108 Some December purchases
109 They’re stored in pollen grains
111 Villainous “Star Trek” collective
113 Like some chicken cutlets
116 Element named after a German river
120 “Ugh!”
121 Prehistoric Southwest culture
122 Little squirt
123 Sign of success
124 Trendy
125 Vardalos of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
Down
1 Periods in history
2 Level
3 They wrap things up
4 Prefix with system
5 With 51-Across and 15-Down, group in which [see circled letters] is the only one still largely intact
6 Egyptian desert, e.g.
7 Harmonize
8 ____ generis (unique)
9 Prompt
10 Greek name for this puzzle’s enclosed answer
11 Targets
12 Sleeve fillers
13 Not just smart
14 Active sorts
15 See 5-Down
16 Pepper’s rank: Abbr.
17 High-arcing shots, in basketball lingo
18 Like a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card
19 Lion in the “Madagascar” movies
28 Most massive dwarf planet in the solar system
30 Pass it on
33 Singers’ star turns
35 Contents of some belts, informally
36 Reason for an R rating
38 It comes before one
39 Regarding
40 Harp-shaped constellation
41 Turkish money
42 Provide resources for
44 [Big kiss, dahling!]
45 Pay (up)
47 ____ and the Pacemakers (1960s pop group)
49 They reflected rank in old Rome
52 “Ooh-la-la!”
53 It gives you a lift
54 2003 #1 Outkast hit
58 Tad
60 Mat made of soft rush
62 You might take them out for a spin
65 Artful
66 Mujeres con esposos
67 Outdoor game for kindergartners
69 Time out?
70 “The Office” role played by Jenna Fischer
72 College voter, perhaps
73 Light shades
74 With 101-Across, where this puzzle’s enclosed answer is located
75 Disney’s ____ of Arendelle
77 Smooth, in a way
79 Number of 101-Acrosses in [see circled letters]
85 Workmates, e.g.
86 Pale ____
87 Tiffs
88 Sleeve filler
89 Brewer Frederick
91 ____-Magnon
92 Like a book with a bookmark in the middle, say
95 Chewy confection
96 Oxford, e.g.
97 Michelle of “Crazy Rich Asians”
99 Fakes
101 Hotel offering
102 New York town that’s home to Playland amusement park
105 Caused
107 The “A” of James A. Garfield
110 So-called “Iron Lady” of Israeli politics
112 “This does not look good!”
113 Fell for it
114 Pi follower
115 “People who love to ____ are always the best people”: Julia Child
117 Writer Fleming
118 Weapon in “The Terminator”
119 Actress Farrow
