August Lee-Kovach is a freshman at Concord-Carlisle High School, in Concord, Mass. He started solving crosswords with his family when he was 9. Someone would read the clues aloud and anyone could call out answers. He started constructing puzzles by himself when he was 11. This is his third Times puzzle, starting last October, and his first Sunday. At 14 years 11 months, August is the youngest known person ever to have a Sunday crossword in the paper. – W.S.

Across

1 Swears (to)

8 L.A. region

13 Motto meaning “to the stars”

20 Place with carts

21 Square

22 What oil may do in frigid temperatures

23 1990s-2000s Volkswagen seven-seater

24 Things

25 Overseas land measure

26 Not needing a thing

27 “____ homo”

29 Siri uses it

30 Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice

31 Dino friend of Buzz Lightyear

32 “____ it ironic?”

34 Storm

37 What an up arrow might mean

39 Green-light

41 Approximately 5.5 million tons of it was used to build [see circled letters]

43 Bellini opera that takes place in Gaul

46 A = B, B = C, ergo A = C, e.g.

48 Purchase plan

50 Sneaker, in British lingo

51 See 5-Down

55 Committed to memory

56 Western Hemisphere grp.

57 Gunslinger’s cry

59 Former Japanese P.M. Shinzo ____

60 Country between Ghana and Benin

61 Word repeatedly said while plucking petals

62 Clipped

63 Opposing vote from a horse?

64 Blue ribbon or gold star

66 Yarn

68 Make secret, in a way

71 A chance to dream

74 It’s often played for

75 Website with an “Everything Else” category

76 Some small batteries

78 C sharp equivalent

80 Mexican poet Juana ____ de la Cruz

81 Sass

82 U.F.C. fighting style

83 Radio host John

84 Head, in slang

85 Play group

87 Frequent victim of an April fool

90 Creep

93 Municipal facility: Abbr.

94 Kind of bar

96 Waterfall feature

98 One forced into a force

100 One-act Oscar Wilde play

101 Burial ____

103 Fútbol cry

104 “You no-good dog,” e.g.

105 Spoils

106 ____ bean

108 Some December purchases

109 They’re stored in pollen grains

111 Villainous “Star Trek” collective

113 Like some chicken cutlets

116 Element named after a German river

120 “Ugh!”

121 Prehistoric Southwest culture

122 Little squirt

123 Sign of success

124 Trendy

125 Vardalos of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Down

1 Periods in history

2 Level

3 They wrap things up

4 Prefix with system

5 With 51-Across and 15-Down, group in which [see circled letters] is the only one still largely intact

6 Egyptian desert, e.g.

7 Harmonize

8 ____ generis (unique)

9 Prompt

10 Greek name for this puzzle’s enclosed answer

11 Targets

12 Sleeve fillers

13 Not just smart

14 Active sorts

15 See 5-Down

16 Pepper’s rank: Abbr.

17 High-arcing shots, in basketball lingo

18 Like a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card

19 Lion in the “Madagascar” movies

28 Most massive dwarf planet in the solar system

30 Pass it on

33 Singers’ star turns

35 Contents of some belts, informally

36 Reason for an R rating

38 It comes before one

39 Regarding

40 Harp-shaped constellation

41 Turkish money

42 Provide resources for

44 [Big kiss, dahling!]

45 Pay (up)

47 ____ and the Pacemakers (1960s pop group)

49 They reflected rank in old Rome

52 “Ooh-la-la!”

53 It gives you a lift

54 2003 #1 Outkast hit

58 Tad

60 Mat made of soft rush

62 You might take them out for a spin

65 Artful

66 Mujeres con esposos

67 Outdoor game for kindergartners

69 Time out?

70 “The Office” role played by Jenna Fischer

72 College voter, perhaps

73 Light shades

74 With 101-Across, where this puzzle’s enclosed answer is located

75 Disney’s ____ of Arendelle

77 Smooth, in a way

79 Number of 101-Acrosses in [see circled letters]

85 Workmates, e.g.

86 Pale ____

87 Tiffs

88 Sleeve filler

89 Brewer Frederick

91 ____-Magnon

92 Like a book with a bookmark in the middle, say

95 Chewy confection

96 Oxford, e.g.

97 Michelle of “Crazy Rich Asians”

99 Fakes

101 Hotel offering

102 New York town that’s home to Playland amusement park

105 Caused

107 The “A” of James A. Garfield

110 So-called “Iron Lady” of Israeli politics

112 “This does not look good!”

113 Fell for it

114 Pi follower

115 “People who love to ____ are always the best people”: Julia Child

117 Writer Fleming

118 Weapon in “The Terminator”

119 Actress Farrow

