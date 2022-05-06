Sam Ezersky, 26, is the digital puzzles editor of The New York Times. He also edits the daily Spelling Bee. This is his 38th crossword for the paper. On the day this one runs, he himself will be running the Brooklyn Half Marathon — the first time he’s ever done this distance. He says, “Hoping solvers won’t be struggling on Sunday morning as much as me!” — W.S.
Across
1 Make a bust, say
7 Chew (on)
11 Ointment amounts
15 Modern lead-in to mania
19 ‘‘Enough!’’
20 Contemporary of Picasso
21 Factory watchdog, in brief
22 Native of the country whose national sport is oil wrestling
23 Bit of company swag for a Genius Bar staffer?
25 With 114-Across, exasperated question to parking enforcement?
27 Awesome time
28 Elements of a Sherlock Holmes sports mystery?
30 A small part of who you are
31 Prefix with medicine
32 ‘‘Duck Dynasty’’ network
33 Irish ____, popular St. Patrick’s Day cocktail
36 Like much toothpaste
38 Mountain mammal
42 Plant cultivated by the Incas
43 Program after undergrad, for some
47 ‘‘____ rate ... ’’
48 Today’s plans: watchin’ someone’s kids?
54 Broadband inits.
55 Overrun
56 ‘‘Mr. Mom’’ actress Teri
57 Data output denoted by ‘‘N/A’’
59 Super Bowl in 2022
61 Come on down!
63 Name that’s a body part in reverse
64 It may be measured in both feet and meters
65 How much Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain could score, hyperbolically?
71 Lead-in to cross
72 Happy companion
73 Focus of the website Brickipedia
74 ‘‘The Hangover’’ character who wakes up with a missing tooth
75 Eschews grains and processed foods, perhaps
78 Common results of penalties
80 Writers such as Sappho
85 Waze way: Abbr.
86 Missile silo’s holding?
89 Pie slices might be displayed in one
91 Natural application to waterproof a ship’s hull
92 Guacamole go-with?
93 Engine type, informally
94 Playwright Edward
97 Hidden obstacle
100 Transport on a river
102 Transport on a rail
106 ‘‘Dope!’’
107 Where Sweet’N Low displays its logo?
111 T as in Tartarus
114 See 25-Across
115 Cry following an electrical malfunction?
117 Rufus and Chaka Khan’s ‘‘____ Nobody’’
118 Like garage floors, often
119 Slight amount
120 Old English folklore figure
121 Jumbo
122 When said three times, ‘‘What have we here?!’’
123 Music score abbr.
124 Jaguar two-seaters starting in 2013
Down
1 Catch
2 ____ América (soccer tournament)
3 They call ’em as they see ’em
4 Text back and forth?
5 Like pioneering search engines of the 1980s
6 Polka-influenced music style
7 Yukon and Acadia, for two
8 Canon competitor
9 Sizable urban construction project
10 King of the gods in Wagner’s ‘‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’’
11 Ann of Hulu’s ‘‘The Handmaid’s Tale’’
12 Rubbish receptacle
13 Hindi name for India
14 Smooth and glossy
15 ‘‘ ... per my understanding’’
16 Zap
17 Line on a neck
18 Clears
24 ‘‘Resume speed,’’ musically
26 The Golden Arches, on stock tickers
29 One covering plenty of ground
30 Persona non ____
33 Invent
34 When Lady Macbeth cries, ‘‘Out, damned spot!’’
35 Smoke shop purchase
37 Standout in a field
39 Bunch of scoundrels
40 Follows
41 Tissue in a plant stem
42 DNA reviewer, in brief
44 Buy time
45 State of subjugation
46 Male voter stereotype beginning in the mid-2010s
47 Wheels off the road?
49 Run in place
50 In-state attendee of Great Basin College, e.g.
51 Check
52 Brother in the Lemony Snicket books
53 Certain college member
58 Great ____
60 Jokey remark after missing a modern reference
62 Be philanthropic, say
65 Execrate
66 Company computer fixers, informally
67 Big hits?
68 ____ Float (cold treat)
69 Like a situation at the start of an inning
70 Ounce of praise, jocularly
71 Slangy stuff to sell
76 Placed
77 ‘‘ ... must all learn to live together as brothers, ____ will all perish together as fools’’: M.L.K. Jr.
79 Cakewalk
81 Bygone messaging app
82 Cheer for the Vikings
83 Poker giveaway
84 Certain outbuilding
87 Doth proceed
88 Fun plans after work, say
90 Stuff in stuffed pasta shells
94 Aphid that produces honeydew
95 ‘‘Ooh, check it out!’’
96 Happened to
98 Really miff
99 Tycoon
101 What only one planet, Jupiter, is spelled with
103 ____ Hard Apple (beer brand)
104 Not connected
105 Name that’s ‘‘all the beautiful sounds of the world in a single word,’’ on Broadway
107 Liver, in Le Havre
108 Like church bells
109 ‘‘Bye 4 now!’’
110 ‘‘Power Lunch’’ airer
111 Maryland athlete, for short
112 End in ____
113 Doesn’t waste
114 Thanksgiving dinner offering
116 Very important
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.