Sam Ezersky, 26, is the digital puzzles editor of The New York Times. He also edits the daily Spelling Bee. This is his 38th crossword for the paper. On the day this one runs, he himself will be running the Brooklyn Half Marathon — the first time he’s ever done this distance. He says, “Hoping solvers won’t be struggling on Sunday morning as much as me!” — W.S.

Across

1 Make a bust, say

7 Chew (on)

11 Ointment amounts

15 Modern lead-in to mania

19 ‘‘Enough!’’

20 Contemporary of Picasso

21 Factory watchdog, in brief

22 Native of the country whose national sport is oil wrestling

23 Bit of company swag for a Genius Bar staffer?

25 With 114-Across, exasperated question to parking enforcement?

27 Awesome time

28 Elements of a Sherlock Holmes sports mystery?

30 A small part of who you are

31 Prefix with medicine

32 ‘‘Duck Dynasty’’ network

33 Irish ____, popular St. Patrick’s Day cocktail

36 Like much toothpaste

38 Mountain mammal

42 Plant cultivated by the Incas

43 Program after undergrad, for some

47 ‘‘____ rate ... ’’

48 Today’s plans: watchin’ someone’s kids?

54 Broadband inits.

55 Overrun

56 ‘‘Mr. Mom’’ actress Teri

57 Data output denoted by ‘‘N/A’’

59 Super Bowl in 2022

61 Come on down!

63 Name that’s a body part in reverse

64 It may be measured in both feet and meters

65 How much Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain could score, hyperbolically?

71 Lead-in to cross

72 Happy companion

73 Focus of the website Brickipedia

74 ‘‘The Hangover’’ character who wakes up with a missing tooth

75 Eschews grains and processed foods, perhaps

78 Common results of penalties

80 Writers such as Sappho

85 Waze way: Abbr.

86 Missile silo’s holding?

89 Pie slices might be displayed in one

91 Natural application to waterproof a ship’s hull

92 Guacamole go-with?

93 Engine type, informally

94 Playwright Edward

97 Hidden obstacle

100 Transport on a river

102 Transport on a rail

106 ‘‘Dope!’’

107 Where Sweet’N Low displays its logo?

111 T as in Tartarus

114 See 25-Across

115 Cry following an electrical malfunction?

117 Rufus and Chaka Khan’s ‘‘____ Nobody’’

118 Like garage floors, often

119 Slight amount

120 Old English folklore figure

121 Jumbo

122 When said three times, ‘‘What have we here?!’’

123 Music score abbr.

124 Jaguar two-seaters starting in 2013

Down

1 Catch

2 ____ América (soccer tournament)

3 They call ’em as they see ’em

4 Text back and forth?

5 Like pioneering search engines of the 1980s

6 Polka-influenced music style

7 Yukon and Acadia, for two

8 Canon competitor

9 Sizable urban construction project

10 King of the gods in Wagner’s ‘‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’’

11 Ann of Hulu’s ‘‘The Handmaid’s Tale’’

12 Rubbish receptacle

13 Hindi name for India

14 Smooth and glossy

15 ‘‘ ... per my understanding’’

16 Zap

17 Line on a neck

18 Clears

24 ‘‘Resume speed,’’ musically

26 The Golden Arches, on stock tickers

29 One covering plenty of ground

30 Persona non ____

33 Invent

34 When Lady Macbeth cries, ‘‘Out, damned spot!’’

35 Smoke shop purchase

37 Standout in a field

39 Bunch of scoundrels

40 Follows

41 Tissue in a plant stem

42 DNA reviewer, in brief

44 Buy time

45 State of subjugation

46 Male voter stereotype beginning in the mid-2010s

47 Wheels off the road?

49 Run in place

50 In-state attendee of Great Basin College, e.g.

51 Check

52 Brother in the Lemony Snicket books

53 Certain college member

58 Great ____

60 Jokey remark after missing a modern reference

62 Be philanthropic, say

65 Execrate

66 Company computer fixers, informally

67 Big hits?

68 ____ Float (cold treat)

69 Like a situation at the start of an inning

70 Ounce of praise, jocularly

71 Slangy stuff to sell

76 Placed

77 ‘‘ ... must all learn to live together as brothers, ____ will all perish together as fools’’: M.L.K. Jr.

79 Cakewalk

81 Bygone messaging app

82 Cheer for the Vikings

83 Poker giveaway

84 Certain outbuilding

87 Doth proceed

88 Fun plans after work, say

90 Stuff in stuffed pasta shells

94 Aphid that produces honeydew

95 ‘‘Ooh, check it out!’’

96 Happened to

98 Really miff

99 Tycoon

101 What only one planet, Jupiter, is spelled with

103 ____ Hard Apple (beer brand)

104 Not connected

105 Name that’s ‘‘all the beautiful sounds of the world in a single word,’’ on Broadway

107 Liver, in Le Havre

108 Like church bells

109 ‘‘Bye 4 now!’’

110 ‘‘Power Lunch’’ airer

111 Maryland athlete, for short

112 End in ____

113 Doesn’t waste

114 Thanksgiving dinner offering

116 Very important

