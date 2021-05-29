Joe DiPietro, of Brooklyn, owns a bar called One Star in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. He previously owned a bar called No Idea, which made a confusing answer o the question ‘‘Where do you want to go tonight?’’ As a crossword constructor, he hates partial phrases (answers like TUG OF and IF I) and grids with ‘‘S’’ in the lower-right corner. This puzzle has neither of those. — W.S.
Across
1 Dude, slangily
5 Toaster Swirlz brand
9 Country singer Haggard
14 Lhasa ____ (dog breed)
18 Metallic fabric
19 ‘‘____: Legacy’’ (sci-fi sequel)
20 Hymn of joy
21 Loud thudding sound
23 Shot in the dark
26 Get to the point?
27 Steps up?
28 Court plea, in brief
29 Winner’s sign
30 Alternative to a blitz
31 False start?
33 Improved version of an existing product
37 —
38 Skipping syllables?
40 Reward for a big hit, say
41 Two-legged stand
43 Fix for a bald spot
46 —
48 Shock
51 Oscar-winning Hanks role of 1994
54 Tiny bits
56 Byway connection
58 Voice-mail prompt
59 Hasbro game requiring increasingly quick reflexes
60 Tiny bit
61 Mensch
63 Meals with Haggadah readings
64 Award to wear
65 Real deal
66 —
68 Like cabernet sauvignon
69 Go over
71 Start of many Portuguese place names
73 Be angry
75 Suffix with age
78 Highly resistant elastomer
81 —
84 Skyscraper support
88 Like some ballots
90 Breakfast drink sans creamer
92 Ill-advised move
93 Intangible qualities
94 Do
95 Anonymous surname
96 Causes of pocket buzzes
97 Loud, sharp sound
98 Like Golden Raspberry-‘‘winning’’ films
100 Detectives
103 —
104 Whispered sweet nothings
106 It’s a sign
108 Unsmiling
110 Like some roller chains and ball bearings
112 —
116 Leaves zip for a tip
119 One given orders around the house
121 Tract of land
122 Nickname for the Wildcats of the Pac-12
124 Smut
126 Collection on Facebook
127 Shot in the dark
131 Three-time American League M.V.P. of the 1950s
132 Varsity
133 Hurt badly
134 Disneyland transport
135 Bill blockers
136 Ta-tas
137 Polishes off
138 Fore-and-aft-rigged sailboat with two masts
Down
1 Photo mishap
2 Amassed
3 Congregational chorus
4 Tools for landscapers
5 ‘‘You get the idea’’: Abbr.
6 Food found in some bars
7 Most-often-used
8 Net wt. of many pasta packages
9 Sticker stat
10 It’s water under le pont
11 Teller of the third tale in ‘‘The Canterbury Tales’’
12 Surgical tool
13 Like some casts
14 Makes a scene
15 ‘‘Hallelujah!’’
16 Marvelous
17 ____-3
22 Slice and dice, say
24 Takes over (from)
25 More than just a talker
32 Indian lentil dish
34 ‘‘No info yet,’’ on a schedule
35 Carefully avoid
36 Heating option
39 Composer Bruckner
42 —
43 Unlikely Oscar winners
44 Fighting
45 Tiny bit
47 G
49 Opening for a computer technician?
50 Pro fighter?
52 Swampy stretch
53 V.A. concern, for short
55 —
57 Phenomenon by which electrons radiate from a heated filament, so named for a famous observer
59 ‘‘You can’t be a real country unless you have a ____ and an airline’’: Frank Zappa
61 Mil. leader
62 Catch
63 Arc on a music score
65 Investment goal
67 Trucker on a radio
70 Pitchfork-shaped letters
72 —
74 When the first ‘‘Peanuts’’ comic appeared
75 Apple on the teacher’s desk?
76 Literature Nobelist Bellow
77 Innovation in push-ups
79 It can represent a folder
80 First offer?
82 ‘‘I touched your nose!’’ sound
83 Coffin frames
85 Squarish
86 A jokester might say ‘‘And the pot thickens’’ after one
87 One of the friends on ‘‘Friends’’
89 Very easy living
91 —
94 French explorer who founded Detroit
96 Duty
98 According to
99 Bad P.R. for a celeb, maybe
101 Baseball announcer’s cry
102 One doing a Spot check?
105 Whom the Secret Service dubbed Renegade and Renaissance
107 Mike who served as a Wyoming senator from 1997 to 2021
109 —
110 Longtime Swedish automaker
111 ____ Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state
113 Mammal found in the Andean cloud forest
114 Utterly lost
115 ‘‘I’m baffled’’
117 Botanist’s study
118 A sucker for milkshakes, say
120 —
123 ESPNU covers its games
125 Web file format, for short
128 The natural order of the universe
129 Chats over Twitter, briefly
130 Grp. mobilized by a 911 call
