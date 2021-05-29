Joe DiPietro, of Brooklyn, owns a bar called One Star in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. He previously owned a bar called No Idea, which made a confusing answer o the question ‘‘Where do you want to go tonight?’’ As a crossword constructor, he hates partial phrases (answers like TUG OF and IF I) and grids with ‘‘S’’ in the lower-right corner. This puzzle has neither of those. — W.S.

Across

1 Dude, slangily

5 Toaster Swirlz brand

9 Country singer Haggard

14 Lhasa ____ (dog breed)

18 Metallic fabric

19 ‘‘____: Legacy’’ (sci-fi sequel)

20 Hymn of joy

21 Loud thudding sound

23 Shot in the dark

26 Get to the point?

27 Steps up?

28 Court plea, in brief

29 Winner’s sign

30 Alternative to a blitz

31 False start?

33 Improved version of an existing product

37 —

38 Skipping syllables?

40 Reward for a big hit, say

41 Two-legged stand

43 Fix for a bald spot

46 —

48 Shock

51 Oscar-winning Hanks role of 1994

54 Tiny bits

56 Byway connection

58 Voice-mail prompt

59 Hasbro game requiring increasingly quick reflexes

60 Tiny bit

61 Mensch

63 Meals with Haggadah readings

64 Award to wear

65 Real deal

66 —

68 Like cabernet sauvignon

69 Go over

71 Start of many Portuguese place names

73 Be angry

75 Suffix with age

78 Highly resistant elastomer

81 —

84 Skyscraper support

88 Like some ballots

90 Breakfast drink sans creamer

92 Ill-advised move

93 Intangible qualities

94 Do

95 Anonymous surname

96 Causes of pocket buzzes

97 Loud, sharp sound

98 Like Golden Raspberry-‘‘winning’’ films

100 Detectives

103 —

104 Whispered sweet nothings

106 It’s a sign

108 Unsmiling

110 Like some roller chains and ball bearings

112 —

116 Leaves zip for a tip

119 One given orders around the house

121 Tract of land

122 Nickname for the Wildcats of the Pac-12

124 Smut

126 Collection on Facebook

127 Shot in the dark

131 Three-time American League M.V.P. of the 1950s

132 Varsity

133 Hurt badly

134 Disneyland transport

135 Bill blockers

136 Ta-tas

137 Polishes off

138 Fore-and-aft-rigged sailboat with two masts

Down

1 Photo mishap

2 Amassed

3 Congregational chorus

4 Tools for landscapers

5 ‘‘You get the idea’’: Abbr.

6 Food found in some bars

7 Most-often-used

8 Net wt. of many pasta packages

9 Sticker stat

10 It’s water under le pont

11 Teller of the third tale in ‘‘The Canterbury Tales’’

12 Surgical tool

13 Like some casts

14 Makes a scene

15 ‘‘Hallelujah!’’

16 Marvelous

17 ____-3

22 Slice and dice, say

24 Takes over (from)

25 More than just a talker

32 Indian lentil dish

34 ‘‘No info yet,’’ on a schedule

35 Carefully avoid

36 Heating option

39 Composer Bruckner

42 —

43 Unlikely Oscar winners

44 Fighting

45 Tiny bit

47 G

49 Opening for a computer technician?

50 Pro fighter?

52 Swampy stretch

53 V.A. concern, for short

55 —

57 Phenomenon by which electrons radiate from a heated filament, so named for a famous observer

59 ‘‘You can’t be a real country unless you have a ____ and an airline’’: Frank Zappa

61 Mil. leader

62 Catch

63 Arc on a music score

65 Investment goal

67 Trucker on a radio

70 Pitchfork-shaped letters

72 —

74 When the first ‘‘Peanuts’’ comic appeared

75 Apple on the teacher’s desk?

76 Literature Nobelist Bellow

77 Innovation in push-ups

79 It can represent a folder

80 First offer?

82 ‘‘I touched your nose!’’ sound

83 Coffin frames

85 Squarish

86 A jokester might say ‘‘And the pot thickens’’ after one

87 One of the friends on ‘‘Friends’’

89 Very easy living

91 —

94 French explorer who founded Detroit

96 Duty

98 According to

99 Bad P.R. for a celeb, maybe

101 Baseball announcer’s cry

102 One doing a Spot check?

105 Whom the Secret Service dubbed Renegade and Renaissance

107 Mike who served as a Wyoming senator from 1997 to 2021

109 —

110 Longtime Swedish automaker

111 ____ Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state

113 Mammal found in the Andean cloud forest

114 Utterly lost

115 ‘‘I’m baffled’’

117 Botanist’s study

118 A sucker for milkshakes, say

120 —

123 ESPNU covers its games

125 Web file format, for short

128 The natural order of the universe

129 Chats over Twitter, briefly

130 Grp. mobilized by a 911 call

