Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is the assistant crossword editor for The Los Angeles Times. Katie Hale is a stay-at-home mom in London, England. The idea for this puzzle started with Katie. She had a few minutes to kill while waiting for an online course to start. As she stared at a copy of ‘‘The Great Gatsby,’’ the phrase THROW A FITZGERALD popped into her head. She laughed .?.?. and started adding syllables to other authors’ names. Some of the results appear here. This is Christina’s and Katie’s third Sunday collaboration for The Times. — W.S.

Across

1 Precursor to a circuit breaker

5 _____ bar

10 Pointed remark

14 Common spa descriptor

19 ‘‘Hello there, sailor!’’

20 Gourmet mushroom with poisonous look-alikes

21 Somewhat

22 Core workout challenge

23 Looks up from reading ‘‘Frankenstein’’?

27 Moody North Yorkshire setting

28 Handy

29 Restless

30 Split hairs?

31 Words exchanged during an ‘‘altar’’-cation

32 Revise

33 Reads ‘‘Catch-22,’’ ‘‘Closing Time’’ and ‘‘Something Happened’’ — and doesn’t stop there?

39 Atmospheric driving hazard

42 Came to

43 Assistant

44 The joy of text?

45 Expression of a grump

47 Cheeky remarks .?.?. or something near the cheek

48 Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 best rap album Grammy winner

50 ‘‘Aquaman’’ actor Jason

52 English indie-pop singer Parks

53 Sleek reef swimmers

55 Borrows ‘‘The Color Purple’’ from the library instead of ‘‘The Flowers’’?

60 1960s activist Bobby

62 Word with play or fight

63 Belgrade resident

64 See 36-Down

65 First in a line of 13 popes

67 Strands

69 Lifewater and Elixir brand

71 ‘‘Wow!’’

74 Fashion guru Tim

76 ‘‘_____ the spirit!’’

78 D.E.A. target

81 Listens to ‘‘Tom Jones’’

on audiobook?

85 Matterhorn range

87 Wheely good invention?

88 Off

89 _____ tube

91 H

92 Conclude by

94 Dawson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

95 ‘‘Chat another time!’’

in an I.M.

97 Bolt in a sprint

99 Director Guillermo _____ Toro

100 Reads ‘‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’’ so many times its spine splits?

105 Cryptids on snowy mountains

107 Mars bar with shortbread and chocolate

108 [sigh]

109 Pilot green-lighter, in brief

111 ‘‘Ask away!’’

113 Iconic scarecrow topper

117 Donates some copies of ‘‘King Lear’’ to the Renaissance Festival?

120 Still

121 Curling locale

122 Musical with the song ‘‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’’

123 _____ Rachel Wood of ‘‘Westworld’’

124 Castles, essentially

125 Chances

126 Not let lapse

127 It can be outstanding

Down

1 ‘‘Octopuses can use tools,’’ e.g.

2 ‘‘This is not good!’’

3 Words said while shaking one’s head in disgust

4 One might be found next to a neck pillow in an airport shop

5 Suave

6 Decant

7 Painting and filmmaking

8 Person in a head set?

9 Keebler cookie with shortbread and chocolate

10 Send away

11 Biblical analogue of Aron in ‘‘East of Eden’’

12 High-_____ (kind of jeans or apartment building)

13 South Korean ‘‘Princes of Pop’’

14 Jimmies and corkscrews

15 Debbie of ‘‘Fame’’ and ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’

16 Things often next to napkins in place settings

17 Spanish Agnes

18 Absolut alternative

24 Put in order

25 Text-writer’s segue

26 Philosopher David

31 Alternative to a diaphragm

32 Like games marked 1->99

33 Strong wind

34 Pains for preschoolers

35 Chivalrous avatar of Vishnu

36 Sounds from a 64-Across

37 Saint associated with

a ‘‘fire’’

38 Birds on Canadian dollars

40 Big-eyed hatchling

41 1989 film for which Denzel Washington won best supporting actor

46 Follower of ‘‘So’’ or ‘‘lo’’

49 Patronized a restaurant

50 Homes for cattails and bulrushes

51 Childhood friend

54 Blueberry-picking girl of children’s literature

56 ‘‘Yuck!’’

57 ‘‘You’re right about that!’’

58 ‘‘You’re not right about that!’’

59 ‘‘Chiquitita’’ singing group

61 Endurance, so to speak

66 Scarfs down

68 Norm: Abbr.

70 Geological span

71 Chose

72 QB’s protection

73 Very rarely

75 Ancient home of a mythical lion

77 Delphic prophet

79 Barbershop specialty

80 Fiber-_____

82 ‘‘I’m in favor’’

83 Rat

84 The Big Easy

86 Sound

90 Fabric made from jute

93 Med. exams with intradermal injections

95 O’er yon

96 ‘‘The Muppets’’ villain Richman

98 Macroalgae

101 Costa _____

102 Baby birds?

103 Deuces

104 Cold War pact city

106 Use, as influence

109 ‘‘Here I come, weekend!’’

110 In _____ veritas

111 Reported

112 Back

113 Abrade, in a way

114 Head: Fr.

115 Horse with endurance

116 Billowy dress style

118 To’s counterpart

119 Broadway, for one: Abbr.

