Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is the assistant crossword editor for The Los Angeles Times. Katie Hale is a stay-at-home mom in London, England. The idea for this puzzle started with Katie. She had a few minutes to kill while waiting for an online course to start. As she stared at a copy of ‘‘The Great Gatsby,’’ the phrase THROW A FITZGERALD popped into her head. She laughed .?.?. and started adding syllables to other authors’ names. Some of the results appear here. This is Christina’s and Katie’s third Sunday collaboration for The Times. — W.S.
Across
1 Precursor to a circuit breaker
5 _____ bar
10 Pointed remark
14 Common spa descriptor
19 ‘‘Hello there, sailor!’’
20 Gourmet mushroom with poisonous look-alikes
21 Somewhat
22 Core workout challenge
23 Looks up from reading ‘‘Frankenstein’’?
27 Moody North Yorkshire setting
28 Handy
29 Restless
30 Split hairs?
31 Words exchanged during an ‘‘altar’’-cation
32 Revise
33 Reads ‘‘Catch-22,’’ ‘‘Closing Time’’ and ‘‘Something Happened’’ — and doesn’t stop there?
39 Atmospheric driving hazard
42 Came to
43 Assistant
44 The joy of text?
45 Expression of a grump
47 Cheeky remarks .?.?. or something near the cheek
48 Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 best rap album Grammy winner
50 ‘‘Aquaman’’ actor Jason
52 English indie-pop singer Parks
53 Sleek reef swimmers
55 Borrows ‘‘The Color Purple’’ from the library instead of ‘‘The Flowers’’?
60 1960s activist Bobby
62 Word with play or fight
63 Belgrade resident
64 See 36-Down
65 First in a line of 13 popes
67 Strands
69 Lifewater and Elixir brand
71 ‘‘Wow!’’
74 Fashion guru Tim
76 ‘‘_____ the spirit!’’
78 D.E.A. target
81 Listens to ‘‘Tom Jones’’
on audiobook?
85 Matterhorn range
87 Wheely good invention?
88 Off
89 _____ tube
91 H
92 Conclude by
94 Dawson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
95 ‘‘Chat another time!’’
in an I.M.
97 Bolt in a sprint
99 Director Guillermo _____ Toro
100 Reads ‘‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’’ so many times its spine splits?
105 Cryptids on snowy mountains
107 Mars bar with shortbread and chocolate
108 [sigh]
109 Pilot green-lighter, in brief
111 ‘‘Ask away!’’
113 Iconic scarecrow topper
117 Donates some copies of ‘‘King Lear’’ to the Renaissance Festival?
120 Still
121 Curling locale
122 Musical with the song ‘‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’’
123 _____ Rachel Wood of ‘‘Westworld’’
124 Castles, essentially
125 Chances
126 Not let lapse
127 It can be outstanding
Down
1 ‘‘Octopuses can use tools,’’ e.g.
2 ‘‘This is not good!’’
3 Words said while shaking one’s head in disgust
4 One might be found next to a neck pillow in an airport shop
5 Suave
6 Decant
7 Painting and filmmaking
8 Person in a head set?
9 Keebler cookie with shortbread and chocolate
10 Send away
11 Biblical analogue of Aron in ‘‘East of Eden’’
12 High-_____ (kind of jeans or apartment building)
13 South Korean ‘‘Princes of Pop’’
14 Jimmies and corkscrews
15 Debbie of ‘‘Fame’’ and ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’
16 Things often next to napkins in place settings
17 Spanish Agnes
18 Absolut alternative
24 Put in order
25 Text-writer’s segue
26 Philosopher David
31 Alternative to a diaphragm
32 Like games marked 1->99
33 Strong wind
34 Pains for preschoolers
35 Chivalrous avatar of Vishnu
36 Sounds from a 64-Across
37 Saint associated with
a ‘‘fire’’
38 Birds on Canadian dollars
40 Big-eyed hatchling
41 1989 film for which Denzel Washington won best supporting actor
46 Follower of ‘‘So’’ or ‘‘lo’’
49 Patronized a restaurant
50 Homes for cattails and bulrushes
51 Childhood friend
54 Blueberry-picking girl of children’s literature
56 ‘‘Yuck!’’
57 ‘‘You’re right about that!’’
58 ‘‘You’re not right about that!’’
59 ‘‘Chiquitita’’ singing group
61 Endurance, so to speak
66 Scarfs down
68 Norm: Abbr.
70 Geological span
71 Chose
72 QB’s protection
73 Very rarely
75 Ancient home of a mythical lion
77 Delphic prophet
79 Barbershop specialty
80 Fiber-_____
82 ‘‘I’m in favor’’
83 Rat
84 The Big Easy
86 Sound
90 Fabric made from jute
93 Med. exams with intradermal injections
95 O’er yon
96 ‘‘The Muppets’’ villain Richman
98 Macroalgae
101 Costa _____
102 Baby birds?
103 Deuces
104 Cold War pact city
106 Use, as influence
109 ‘‘Here I come, weekend!’’
110 In _____ veritas
111 Reported
112 Back
113 Abrade, in a way
114 Head: Fr.
115 Horse with endurance
116 Billowy dress style
118 To’s counterpart
119 Broadway, for one: Abbr.
