Trenton Charlson, 25, is a full-time crossword constructor in Columbus, Ohio. He loves words with unusual letter combinations, like 63-Across here, which he’s been trying to use in a puzzle for years. He says, “I value the sort of ‘X-factor’ that makes a puzzle feel playfully and distinctly ‘human’?” — the fill included. With advanced crossword software and databases available now even to first-time constructors, it takes special effort, like Trenton’s, to display a personal style. — W.S.

Across

1 Goes wherever the wind blows?

6 Person who likes all your FB posts, perhaps

9 Key with five sharps: Abbr.

13 Western film, in old slang

18 Harriet’s partner on 1950s-’60s TV

19 China’s Chou En-____

20 Paul Simon’s ‘‘____ Rock’’

21 Tree that Athena gifted to Athens

22 Inaptly named bear of a tongue twister

25 Spanish rice

26 Letter-shaped construction piece

27 Endeavor

28 Winter weather hazard

31 Little black ____

32 Art of verse

33 Jurisdiction of a Catholic church official

37 Get closer and closer

40 Mapmaker’s subj.

41 Literary traveler to Lilliput and Brobdingnag

42 Transfixed

43 Former telecom giant that merged into Verizon

45 Ostentatious display

48 Kicked back

49 Singer Lisa

51 Pre-euro currency

52 National tree of the U.S.

53 Paradise lost

54 Scatterbrains

56 Grandma, to Brits

57 Frenzy

59 Rattlesnake’s warning

60 Ambrose Bierce defined it as ‘‘A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue’’

62 Totally over it all

63 Final creature encountered in ‘‘Dr. Seuss’s ABC’’

68 Far-right state

70 Buckskin, e.g.

71 Something stretched out in a yoga class

74 Has over

75 Go after

78 Like varnished wood

79 ‘‘Pretty please?’’

80 Sci-fi travelers

81 Pan-fries

84 Violated a code of silence

85 Sportscaster Jim with the classic opening ‘‘Hello, friends’’

86 Opportunities to win a vacation on ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’

90 Stocking stuffer

91 Actress Ana of ‘‘Love, Victor’’

92 ‘‘Alas ... ’’

93 Bistro sign word

95 Francis’ tenure, e.g.

96 Lively, on a score

97 Collect little by little

99 Makes

101 ‘‘Which Disney Princess Are You?’’ and the like

104 Big Ten powerhouse, for short

107 Eye shade

110 Basic skateboard trick

111 Quick nap ... or a playful description of the 64-Down here

113 Conflagration

114 Diamond who went platinum

115 Scottish denial

116 Popeye creator Segar

117 Footnote abbr.

118 Icelandic work that influenced Tolkien

119 Key for getting out, not in

120 Like May through August, unlike the other months of the year

Down

1 What ‘‘piano’’ can mean

2 Côte d’____

3 Nickname for Isabelle or Isidore

4 Fashion designer Lange

5 Actress Amanda of 2012’s ‘‘Les Misérables’’

6 What B. B. King was king of

7 Rattles

8 Opposite of flatness

9 Members of bevies and broods

10 Tie the knot

11 Mine: Fr.

12 Many a collaboration between Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

13 ‘‘C’est magnifique!’’

14 Spanish composer Isaac

15 ‘‘How to ____ a ____’’ (popular Google search)

16 One of the Gabor sisters

17 Radiation unit

23 Member in the genus Troglodytes, so named for its tendency to enter dark crevices

24 ‘‘Jeepers!’’

25 Generational divide

29 Former queen of Jordan

30 Nintendo princess

31 Order of roses

34 Kilt-wearing Greek infantryman

35 Fixed, as tiling

36 Northern California town once home to the palindromic ____ Bakery

37 Chain that sells chains

38 ‘‘Jeepers!’’

39 Levels

40 Old fogy

41 Quiet valley

43 Partner of glamour

44 Comedian Fields

46 ____ garden

47 When repeated, one of the Gabor sisters

50 Mercedes-____

54 Stupor

55 Multitude

57 Pac-Man navigates through one

58 Wood-shaping tool

60 They’re taken out in alleys

61 Six-Day War leader Weizman

62 No-nonsense TV judge

63 Unsightly spot

64 Sleep indicators

65 Counterfeit

66 Spike the Beanie Baby, e.g.

67 Having some pep

68 Alternative to Advil or Aleve

69 Birthplace of the Franciscan order

71 Kind of ray

72 Bit of tomfoolery

73 Nervous state

74 Seven: Prefix

75 Football sideline reporter Kolber

76 Brand of pretzels and chips

77 Electric ____

79 Kvetches

81 Pointy-eared dog

82 Big name in car parts

83 Break away

85 Reason to hang up

87 Victoria Falls river

88 Uniform adornment

89 Center of L.A., once

94 Sufficient, informally

95 Aphids, to ladybugs

97 Beyond cold

98 Woman’s name meaning ‘‘night’’ in Hebrew and Arabic

99 Pound and others

100 Worshiper of the rain god Tlaloc

102 Took off

103 One of the Nereids of Greek myth

104 Eleven, en français

105 Parts of snowmobiles

106 Exploits

107 ‘‘The White Lotus’’ airer

108 View from Lake Como

109 Country music’s ____ Brown Band

112 In a bad way

