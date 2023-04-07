I DO, I DO ... DO!
By David Karp
David Karp, of Victoria, British Columbia, is a civil servant who works on economic policy for his provincial government. This was his second attempt at building a puzzle around 119-Across, which is his favorite band. The first attempt, in a themeless grid, didn’t work out because the fill wasn’t flashy enough. But here the band’s name sets up some clever thematic wordplay, which is even better .?.?. and you don’t need to know anything about the band to get it. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 Businesses that might offer ‘‘pawdicures’’
8 Subject in sexology
13 Feeling of auditory bliss, in a modern coinage
20 Stacked haphazardly
21 Some religious artwork
22 Band stan
23 Preparing to put earrings in an ogre?
25 Understood
26 Treat, as wood
27 Revealer of the Wizard of Oz
28 Hostile parties
29 Nickname for Luigi
31 The Macy’s in New York’s Herald Square, and others?
39 Harbor boat
42 Downside
43 Had trouble with, as an icy road
44 Defeat decisively
45 Home to five U.S. national parks
47 Instruction in a meringue recipe
49 E.M.T.’s apparatus, informally
51 Org. that facilitates adoptions
52 Pentad for a poetry performance?
56 Outdo
57 Infection fighter
58 In ____ (as found)
59 What ‘‘O’’ might stand for
60 ‘‘What’s ____ ... ’’
61 TV spy drama of the early 2000s
63 Watch all at once, say
66 Supreme Court surname
68 Shopping for some cereal?
72 Deep-fried appetizer often served with chutney
75 Big fuss
76 One side of a battery
79 ‘‘Good heavens!’’
80 The ‘‘L’’ of L.V.
82 Vegan alternative to gelatin
84 Literary character described as ‘‘a stout little fellow with red cheeks’’
86 What ‘‘X’’ might stand for
87 Prize in a chowder cook-off?
92 Gen Zer who might be into faux freckles and anime
94 Start of many a Father’s Day card
95 Campy stuff?
96 ____ mater
97 Was completely depleted
99 Smartphone, e.g.
101 ‘‘Well, ____-di-dah!’’
103 You might need just the ‘‘last four’’ of it: Abbr.
104 Old-timey wizard who needs to learn some manners?
106 Fly
108 Be overly sweet
109 ‘‘No chickening out!’’
111 Faith founded in Persia
115 ‘‘Black’’ or ‘‘Pink’’ animal
119 Band with the 1997 hit ‘‘Semi-Charmed Life’’ ... or a phonetic hint to this puzzle’s theme
123 They might wipe the slate clean
124 Spine-tingling
125 Klingon speaker, say
126 Deadlock
127 C-suite members
128 Pots and pans, e.g.
DOWN
1 Ballroom-dance moves
2 ‘‘Will do!’’
3 Greek earth goddess
4 Lavender unit
5 Walk in the park ... or sit in a park, maybe
6 Actor Mahershala
7 Lookouts
8 General idea
9 Classy establishment?
10 ____ favor
11 United
12 ‘‘You should know better!’’
13 Encourage
14 Stop the progress of
15 Entree that might be prepared with a brown-sugar glaze
16 ‘‘Gloomy’’ guy
17 What some people use to solve a New York Times crossword
18 German ‘‘you’’
19 Rx request
24 Slimy stuff
28 Lacquer, e.g.
30 Home to wild Bactrian camels
32 Clears (of)
33 Lead-in to -logue
34 N.F.L. quarterback Jared
35 Surgery sites, in brief
36 Toronto N.B.A. player
37 Usher
38 Tot’s geometry lesson, perhaps
39 Clump of hair
40 City at the foot of the Adirondacks
41 What may bring a meeting to order
43 Cholesterol-lowering drug
46 Landing site
48 Cover, of a sort
50 Words for a cover
53 Like many a lumberjack’s shirt
54 Certain footholds
55 Ancient marketplace
60 Spanish resort island, to locals
62 ‘‘Do’’-to-‘‘do’’ delivery
64 Understood
65 Pioneering computer
67 National park in the Canadian Rockies
69 Former retail giant
70 Captivate
71 Cousin of a stingray
72 Dwindles, with ‘‘out’’
73 It’s 2.3 years for the average heterosexual American couple
74 Something made in a press
77 Things a plangonologist collects
78 Some semihard cheeses
81 Stubbornly old-fashioned
83 ‘‘The museum of social decay,’’ per Gary Oldman
85 The so-called Pearl of Arabia
87 Strapless accessories
88 As above, in citations
89 ____ bean
90 ‘‘Groovy!’’
91 Like some tradition
93 Spoil
98 Some bathroom contractors
100 Comedy’s ____ the Entertainer
102 Cartoon character who said ‘‘Van Gogh would’ve sold more than one painting if he’d put tigers in them’’
105 Like the goddess Hel
106 March 14 dessert, appropriately
107 ‘‘The birds and the bees’’ and others
110 Pope writings
112 Sharp increase
113 Kapoor of ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’
114 Two weeks after calends, approximately
115 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame architect
116 River offshoot
117 Power ____
118 Wand-waving org.
119 Merch-table offering
120 Spell of bad luck?
121 Seething state
122 Before, in poetry
