Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.