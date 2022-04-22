David W. Tuffs, of Pacific Grove, Calif., is a fourth-year linguistics student at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
In his spare time he writes for his school’s satirical newspaper, Fishrap Live! This is his third crossword for The Times and his first Sunday. Planning the theme involved “manually sifting through endless lists” of words — which sounds tedious, but he enjoyed doing it. — W.S.
Across
1 Sexy one
10 Treat that’s dangerous to fillings
15 It has cameras set up around the House
20 Home of the Hittite Empire
21 Novelist Zola
22 Word with box or gloves
23 Unwavering
24 Bit of cinema décor
26 Latin verb that’s a letter off from 9-Down
27 Sagelike
28 Get ready for dinner
29 Man-eaters
30 Demeanor
32 Puts the pedal to the metal
34 Outbursts of megalomania
39 Boglike
40 Educator Khan who founded Khan Academy
43 -esque
44 ‘‘Ugh, we have so much to sort out’’
47 You might come to one suddenly
50 Winston Churchill gesture
52 They’re out on their own
54 ‘‘Word on the street is ... ’’
55 Antiquated source of light
58 Toy brand with colorful rods and gears
59 Partner of dark
60 Starts a course, with ‘‘off’’
61 Where you might see scrolling credits?
64 Heidi of TV’s ‘‘Making the Cut’’
66 The Arthur Ashe Courage Award and others
67 Spectators taking potshots, collectively
70 Will Smith’s actor/rapper son
73 Quickly join hands?
74 G or K
75 ‘‘Roll Tide!’’ school
79 Relishes
80 Eats
82 Feature of a healthy dog
84 Fjord, e.g.
85 Like Hathor, goddess of motherhood
89 Film character who shouts, ‘‘You are a toy!’’
90 Fish with a prehensile tail
92 Primitive time
95 German article
96 Instagram hashtag accompanying a nostalgic photo
97 Two-fifths of a quarter
99 Birthplace of three major world religions
101 What an agoraphobe avoids
105 Uber offering
106 Group email greeting
108 Class
109 ‘‘That so?’’
111 It’s not light reading
115 Advances in a baby’s cognitive development
117 Demonology and such
119 Show vanity, in a way
120 Face-planted
121 Cocktail often made with Tennessee whiskey, ironically
122 Looks long and hard
123 Class
124 Not get tense
Down
1 March madness figure?
2 Animals in hibernación
3 Twitches
4 ‘‘Please, I’ll go with you’’
5 Friend abroad
6 Home of many schools in the Big Ten Conference
7 Uses chrism on
8 Chuckles online
9 Language that’s a letter off from 26-Across
10 Tantalize
11 ‘‘… that’s ____’’
12 When many commutes begin
13 Converse
14 ‘‘____-haw!’’
15 Favorite dog breed of Queen Elizabeth II
16 Where bats and birdies are found
17 ____ the Frog (internet meme)
18 God with a helmet
19 Rapper with the platinum albums ‘‘Street’s Disciple’’ and ‘‘God’s Son’’
25 Skater Harding
31 The third of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’
32 Iota
33 Valuable deposits
34 Turning point
35 Actor/activist Davis
36 Stretch
37 Woman’s name that’s part of the body backward
38 Contacts quickly, in a way
41 Imitation
42 Fertile mixtures
45 Finished the golf hole
46 One might be cold or dry
48 Scatterbrained
49 Shot, so to speak
51 Plot device, in brief?
53 Rejoice (in)
56 Debt holdings
57 Bouts with pay-per-view events, for short
59 Transition
62 Left-leaning organizing grp.
63 Like pronounced muscles
65 Feeling described by this: :|
67 Australia’s ‘‘City of Light’’
68 Covers for campers
69 Spat
70 Former Fed chair Yellen
71 Classroom with cameras, for short
72 Executes perfectly
75 ‘‘That’s just awful!’’
76 One end of a cell
77 ____ circus
78 To now
79 Beyoncé, to Solange, informally
81 Tundra or savanna
83 Fabric in a flat cap
85 Leprechaun’s home
86 Idaho, with ‘‘the’’
87 Nickname in ‘‘Star Wars’’
88 Country code for Holland in the Olympics
91 N.F.L. star ____ Beckham Jr.
93 Supermodel Lima
94 Like many a beta release
98 Reaction reducer
100 Tackles
102 ‘‘I have other ____, sorry’’
103 Norse pantheon
104 Birthplace of Zeus
106 Female figure in the ‘‘Iliad’’
107 Name akin to Agnes
109 Many mainframes
110 Blind sight
112 Number between sette and nove
113 Some petting-zoo noises
114 Seaside bird
115 Dash fig.
116 Twitch user’s bane
118 Comic Penn
