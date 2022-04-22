David W. Tuffs, of Pacific Grove, Calif., is a fourth-year linguistics student at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

In his spare time he writes for his school’s satirical newspaper, Fishrap Live! This is his third crossword for The Times and his first Sunday. Planning the theme involved “manually sifting through endless lists” of words — which sounds tedious, but he enjoyed doing it. — W.S.

Across

1 Sexy one

10 Treat that’s dangerous to fillings

15 It has cameras set up around the House

20 Home of the Hittite Empire

21 Novelist Zola

22 Word with box or gloves

23 Unwavering

24 Bit of cinema décor

26 Latin verb that’s a letter off from 9-Down

27 Sagelike

28 Get ready for dinner

29 Man-eaters

30 Demeanor

32 Puts the pedal to the metal

34 Outbursts of megalomania

39 Boglike

40 Educator Khan who founded Khan Academy

43 -esque

44 ‘‘Ugh, we have so much to sort out’’

47 You might come to one suddenly

50 Winston Churchill gesture

52 They’re out on their own

54 ‘‘Word on the street is ... ’’

55 Antiquated source of light

58 Toy brand with colorful rods and gears

59 Partner of dark

60 Starts a course, with ‘‘off’’

61 Where you might see scrolling credits?

64 Heidi of TV’s ‘‘Making the Cut’’

66 The Arthur Ashe Courage Award and others

67 Spectators taking potshots, collectively

70 Will Smith’s actor/rapper son

73 Quickly join hands?

74 G or K

75 ‘‘Roll Tide!’’ school

79 Relishes

80 Eats

82 Feature of a healthy dog

84 Fjord, e.g.

85 Like Hathor, goddess of motherhood

89 Film character who shouts, ‘‘You are a toy!’’

90 Fish with a prehensile tail

92 Primitive time

95 German article

96 Instagram hashtag accompanying a nostalgic photo

97 Two-fifths of a quarter

99 Birthplace of three major world religions

101 What an agoraphobe avoids

105 Uber offering

106 Group email greeting

108 Class

109 ‘‘That so?’’

111 It’s not light reading

115 Advances in a baby’s cognitive development

117 Demonology and such

119 Show vanity, in a way

120 Face-planted

121 Cocktail often made with Tennessee whiskey, ironically

122 Looks long and hard

123 Class

124 Not get tense

Down

1 March madness figure?

2 Animals in hibernación

3 Twitches

4 ‘‘Please, I’ll go with you’’

5 Friend abroad

6 Home of many schools in the Big Ten Conference

7 Uses chrism on

8 Chuckles online

9 Language that’s a letter off from 26-Across

10 Tantalize

11 ‘‘… that’s ____’’

12 When many commutes begin

13 Converse

14 ‘‘____-haw!’’

15 Favorite dog breed of Queen Elizabeth II

16 Where bats and birdies are found

17 ____ the Frog (internet meme)

18 God with a helmet

19 Rapper with the platinum albums ‘‘Street’s Disciple’’ and ‘‘God’s Son’’

25 Skater Harding

31 The third of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’

32 Iota

33 Valuable deposits

34 Turning point

35 Actor/activist Davis

36 Stretch

37 Woman’s name that’s part of the body backward

38 Contacts quickly, in a way

41 Imitation

42 Fertile mixtures

45 Finished the golf hole

46 One might be cold or dry

48 Scatterbrained

49 Shot, so to speak

51 Plot device, in brief?

53 Rejoice (in)

56 Debt holdings

57 Bouts with pay-per-view events, for short

59 Transition

62 Left-leaning organizing grp.

63 Like pronounced muscles

65 Feeling described by this: :|

67 Australia’s ‘‘City of Light’’

68 Covers for campers

69 Spat

70 Former Fed chair Yellen

71 Classroom with cameras, for short

72 Executes perfectly

75 ‘‘That’s just awful!’’

76 One end of a cell

77 ____ circus

78 To now

79 Beyoncé, to Solange, informally

81 Tundra or savanna

83 Fabric in a flat cap

85 Leprechaun’s home

86 Idaho, with ‘‘the’’

87 Nickname in ‘‘Star Wars’’

88 Country code for Holland in the Olympics

91 N.F.L. star ____ Beckham Jr.

93 Supermodel Lima

94 Like many a beta release

98 Reaction reducer

100 Tackles

102 ‘‘I have other ____, sorry’’

103 Norse pantheon

104 Birthplace of Zeus

106 Female figure in the ‘‘Iliad’’

107 Name akin to Agnes

109 Many mainframes

110 Blind sight

112 Number between sette and nove

113 Some petting-zoo noises

114 Seaside bird

115 Dash fig.

116 Twitch user’s bane

118 Comic Penn

