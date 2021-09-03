Across
1 What a drawbridge may bridge
5 In that case
9 Control-tower installation
14 Pass
19 ‘‘That one’s ____’’ (‘‘My bad’’)
20 Amelia Bedelia, e.g.
21 ‘‘Go me!’’
22 Member of a noble family
23 2004 film about a group of MALIGNERS
25 It might be put on for stage PAGEANTRIES
27 Annual film festival where ‘‘Saw’’ and ‘‘Get Out’’ premiered
28 ‘‘____ La La’’ (1964 hit)
29 Senator, e.g., for short
30 Avoids a bogey, perhaps
31 Being
33 Be hopping mad
34 Cool one
37 W.W. II hero, informally
39 Muletas are waved at them
40 Canon camera
41 Branch of Islam
42 You might be MARVELING AT this as it whizzes by
46 Sort of SCHEMATIC for Christian education
48 Like some casts
49 City nicknamed the Old Pueblo
51 French city near the Belgian border
52 Prefix with colonial
53 Tightfitting
55 Toni Morrison title heroine
56 Annual British acting award
58 Series of questions, maybe
60 Counterpart of elles
62 Opposite of never
64 Many relationships are INSTIGATED on one
68 Healthy eaters may give this A WIDE BERTH
72 Disrupt an online meeting, in a way
74 Mauna ____
75 Grp. that hasn’t yet found what it’s looking for
76 Wonder Woman and others
79 Valuable load for a mule
81 Influence
84 Pioneering gangsta rap group
85 Burdened
86 Just
88 Preferring one’s own company, perhaps
90 They can be NOISELESS while stalking prey
93 Explorers of the UNTRAVERSED
95 Burden
96 Old cable-TV inits.
97 Fill in
98 Word repeated in ‘‘I ____, I ____, it’s off to work I go’’
99 Lick, say
100 ‘‘____ merci!’’ (French cry)
101 ‘‘On it, captain!’’
103 ‘‘No need to make me a plate’’
106 Five-letter word that replaces a four-letter word?
107 1980s gaming inits.
108 Not even
111 Writing done GRAPHICALLY
115 The Trojans lacked the FORESIGHT to turn this down
116 It’s multilayered
117 You should always bring it to a competition
118 Children’s author Blyton
119 Be taken aback
120 One way to cook a 116-Across
121 Unenthusiastic
122 They know the drill: Abbr.
123 Word after hard or before short
Down
1 ‘‘My Two ____’’ (2015 Claudia Harrington children’s book)
2 Top
3 Appliance brand since 1934
4 Pea shooters?
5 ‘‘Sign me up!’’
6 Complete travesty
7 Feature of many British accents
8 Binges too much, for short
9 As if orchestrated
10 Indexed data structures
11 Directly
12 Fourth person to walk on the moon
13 Do a double take?
14 Boot
15 Almost
16 What makes Shrek shriek?
17 One side in a debate
18 It may be blown
24 They may be blown
26 House Republican V.I.P. Stefanik
28 Star in Canis Major
32 Just so
34 Hot-dog topper
35 Airline passenger request
36 Lion ____
38 ‘‘Dear ____ Hansen’’ (2017 Tony-winning musical)
41 Responds to br-r-r-isk weather?
42 Like zebras and lions
43 Voice with an Echo
44 Rub it in
45 ‘‘It is what it is’’ and others
46 Mike Krzyzewski, to Duke basketball fans
47 Rise
50 Hot-dog topper
54 A little too silky, maybe
56 Justin Trudeau, by birth
57 Don’t believe it!
59 Aftmost masts on ships
61 Gives fuel to
63 Gets a move on, quaintly
65 Who can hear you scream in space
66 Ending with poly-
67 Title meaning ‘‘commander’’
69 ‘‘____ Meenie’’ (2010 hit)
70 Battling
71 Rings up
73 Showing the effects of an all-nighter, say
76 Give one’s blessing to
77 It has more coastline than California, surprisingly
78 Score after seven points, maybe
80 Certain radio format
82 Apropos of
83 ‘‘Like that’ll ever happen!’’
86 ‘‘Appetizers’’ or ‘‘Desserts,’’ at a diner
87 International cosmetics company ____ Rocher
89 Content people?
91 Larsson who wrote ‘‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’’
92 Pooh-pooh
94 Common April activity, nowadays
97 Vietnamese sandwich
100 Group trying to sack a QB
102 Make over, as a ship
104 A crowd, they say
105 It has 104-Down legs
106 Obscure, with ‘‘out’’
109 They may be set by industry grps.
110 Girl in ‘‘The Old Curiosity Shop’’
111 sin/tan
112 Major Japanese carrier
113 ‘‘Kill Bill’’ co-star
114 You can chew on it
115 Some appliances
