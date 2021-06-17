Stephen McCarthy, originally from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is a Ph.D. student studying transportation modeling in Stockholm. He made this puzzle last September, about a month after moving. ‘‘I was homesick, and this was a way of connecting to my home,’’ he said. In his spare time, McCarthy plays Ultimate Frisbee, sings in the Stockholm Gay Choir and makes and solves crosswords. This is his first published puzzle. — W.S.

Across

1 Writer who created Oz

5 “Obviously,” in slang

10 First word of “A Visit From St. Nicholas”

14 “... with possibly direr consequences”

17 ____ Berliner, pioneer in phonograph records

18 Lex Luthor, to Superman

22 Raised

23 Bit of asparagus

24 Alternately

25 Lines up

26 Agitated

29 Pricey

30 M.L.B. team with a big “W” in its logo

31 Rx order

32 “Revolution,” to “Hey Jude”

34 Space-scanning org.

35 It may be bitter

36 Like bees

37 Not ____ (mediocre)

39 Clear weeds, in a way

40 Part “missing” from p.s.i.

41 Mystery writer Deighton

42 Words cried after “Go”

46 Abbr. after a price in a Craigslist ad

47 Lt.’s inferior

48 Decidedly

51 Québec’s ____ St.-Jean

52 Soft drink since 1905

54 Young hombre

56 Biblical verb ending

57 Instruments for Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole

60 German auto since 1899

61 “That’ll teach you!”

62 Pigeon English?

63 Basketball champions’ “trophy”

64 Gillette brand

65 Leader of the house?

67 “Love is love,” e.g.

70 Pallid

71 Outlets, e.g.

73 Something that might lengthen a sentence?

74 Moneybags

75 High school hurdle whose first two letters, phonetically, sound like one of its former components

76 Like all the answers with pairs of circled letters, punnily

81 Programming pioneer Lovelace

82 Seasons in Québec

84 15th birthday celebration

85 Tomtit is another name for it

86 Talks up

88 Classical Icelandic literary work

89 Title letters chanted in a 2011 Katy Perry hit

90 Oldsmobile Cutlass model

91 Financial org. once deemed “too big to fail”

93 Newfoundland, e.g.: Abbr.

94 Serpentine swimmer

95 Root-beer brand

96 Veterans

100 Range within which you can answer the question “Can you hear me now?”

104 Six-time winner of the N.H.L.’s Art Ross Trophy, born in Saskatchewan

108 “24” and “Suits” actress, born in Halifax

111 Princess who says “Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!”

112 Dish served on a skewer

113 Congresswoman Omar

114 Actress Lena

115 Suppliers of the milk for Roquefort cheese

116 Singer Mary J. ____

117 Moves quickly and lightly

118 Not only that

119 Rehearsal, e.g., in slang

120 Approvals

121 You can believe it

122 “Likewise”

Down

1 Pears with a sweet-spiced flavor

2 Part of B.A.

3 Deploy

4 Alberta city named for an eagle-feather headdress

5 Like some birds or dolls

6 Excite

7 Rank

8 Stops talking, with “up”

9 Mettle that may merit a medal

10 Two-player game invented in Toronto

11 Sardonic

12 ____ of Parliament

13 Stops talking, with “up”

14 “Nice burn!”

15 Battle ____

16 Seasonal destination near Quebec City

19 Program introduced by the Trudeau government in 1984, colloquially

20 Approximate weight of the Liberty Bell

21 Spots

27 Advocacy grp. that filed for bankruptcy in 2021

28 Words at an unveiling?

31 Cry after an award is announced

33 Woman’s short hairstyle

36 Portrayer of Senator Vinick on “The West Wing”

38 Level or bevel

43 Like some outlets

44 Desert planet of “Star Wars”

45 Be batty, in a way?

49 Canuck, e.g., for short

50 Capital of Qatar

52 Like bells in carillons

53 Part of L.C.D.

54 Some salon supplies

55 Like Rochester and Syracuse, but not New York City

58 Novel convenience?

59 Band whose 1999 hit “Smooth” spent 12 weeks at No. 1

66 Sleep stage

68 Overturns

69 “Very high,” on a fire-danger scale

70 Iowa Cubs baseball classification

72 Et ____ (footnote abbr.)

74 Federal regulatory org.

77 Rose or lilac

78 “Where ____ go wrong?”

79 Novelist Gaiman

80 Pound sound

83 Thrown together

85 They might help with changing your locks

87 One with a phony personality?

90 Snake oil, purportedly

92 Passes

95 Central route thru town

96 Leers at

97 Frederick who composed “Camelot”

98 Helps a dishwasher, say

99 One source of oil

100 Cheer

101 Shout, informally

102 ____ Wars, conflicts of 1839-42 and 1856-60

103 It may be perfect or simple, but not both

105 Big elevator maker

106 $15/hour, e.g.

107 What most spiders have eight of

108 Hitchhiker’s need

109 International fashion magazine

110 Climb, as a rope

0
0
0
0
0