Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will welcome its featured guest exhibitor for July and August with a reception July 9.
The event celebrates artist Sandra Newman and her July-August exhibit, “Into the Woods,” at the gallery at 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Visitors will be able to visit with Newman from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Newman grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She also has resided in Colorado, North Dakota and Nebraska and has enjoyed capturing the landscapes and other interesting subject matter from these areas. She was the founder of Prairie Winds Art Center in Grand Island in 1996.
In 2001, Newman and her husband moved back to the Black Hills where she has become involved in painting plein air (outdoors) as well as in her home studio.
She was the art director at the Black Hills Children’s Home and was on the roster of South Dakota Artists in the Schools for many years. She currently resides in Rapid City, South Dakota, and is a signature member of Artists of the Black Hills and enjoys painting in the Black Hills and traveling to other states to experience new subject matter. She has won numerous awards for her work.
Newman’s work is on display now at the Lead/Deadwood Art Center in Lead, South Dakota; Art Nest in Spearfish, South Dakota; Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City, South Dakota; Livingston Center for the Arts in Livingston, Montana, AVA Art Center in Gilette, Wyoming. To learn more, visit www.sandranewmanart.com.
Gallery on Lincoln Avenue is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.