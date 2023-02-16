Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 10 sentenced Devon Wilkerson, 23, of 711 S. Lexington Ave. to a $500 fine and $700.55 in restitution for third-degree assault on July 30, 2022. Wilkerson pleaded no contest on Dec. 20, 2022, and prosecutors dismissed a separate case. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Maria Einsel of Comanche, Texas, and William Lopez Raimundo of Omaha collided Feb. 10 in a driveway on J Street near Wabash Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.