The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Marco Antonio Orozco and Gladis Edith Ramos Silva, both of Grand Island; Kevin Michael Smith and Katie Jo Kuster, both of Blue Hill; Ethan Ryan Wiese and Jamiee Nicholle Gilbert, both of Aurora, Colo.
A bus driven by Lyndon D. Beebe of Schuyler Oct. 6 struck a bus owned by Lexington Public Schools at Parade Avenue and Military Drive.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 9 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Thomas M. Schmidt of Blue Hill at Osborne Drive West near 38th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Delon R. Buckhilz of 1703 W. 14th St. Oct. 10 struck a building owned by Scott Kirkegaard of 405 E. 14th St. at the 400 block of East 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Aaron Sandoval of Cozad and Trae Fisher of 833 N. Burlington Ave. collided Oct. 10 at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Matthew J. Raney of 1138 W. Fourth St. and Destiny M. Bruyere of 726 E. Park St. collided Oct. 10 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
It was reported Oct. 11 that a credit card was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Oct. 11 that a glass door was damaged at the 200 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 11 that televisions, fountain, air conditioners, decorations, mixer and table were taken at the 600 block of Wabash Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 11 that a wallet was taken at the 400 block of South New York Avenue. It was later recovered.
