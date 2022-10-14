The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Marco Antonio Orozco and Gladis Edith Ramos Silva, both of Grand Island; Kevin Michael Smith and Katie Jo Kuster, both of Blue Hill; Ethan Ryan Wiese and Jamiee Nicholle Gilbert, both of Aurora, Colo.

A bus driven by Lyndon D. Beebe of Schuyler Oct. 6 struck a bus owned by Lexington Public Schools at Parade Avenue and Military Drive.

