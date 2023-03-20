Vehicles reportedly driven by Sissy J. Bonham of 3025 Parklane Drive and Jose R. Enriquez Coto of 405 S. Baltimore Ave. collided March 13 at U.S. Highway 6 near Marian Road.
A vehicle driven by David G. Kathman of Superior collided with a deer March 15 at Showboat Boulevard near Blue Valley Road.
It was reported March 15 that personal property valued at $75 was damaged at the 1600 block of North Osage Avenue.
Benjamin Moritz of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
National Wild Turkey Federation 23rd annual banquet March 31st, Adams County Fairgrounds; doors open 5:00, dinner at 7:00. 402-705-2419. -Adv.
