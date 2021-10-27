It was reported Oct. 21 that a check was taken at the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alejandro Diaz Soto of 411 S. Denver Ave. Oct. 21 struck a tree at Baltimore Avenue near the BNSF Railway tracks.
Authorities Oct. 22 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of vape products and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 600 block of South Burlington Avenue.
