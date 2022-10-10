It was reported Oct. 1 that ammunition was taken at the 700 block of North Second Avenue.
Authorities Oct. 1 cited a 42-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $45.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Caden A. Cerny of 1404 N. Turner Ave. Oct. 1 struck parked vehicle owned by Denise M. Swenson of 100 E. 14th St. and David R. Swenson of 523 E. Fourth St. at 14th Street near Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported Oct. 2 that a vehicle side was damaged at the 500 block of North Cedar Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 2 that a propane taken was damaged at the 900 block of East Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Treiton W. Judy of 105 E. 14th St. No. 10 Oct. 2 struck a fence and pole at Third Street near California Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Samantha N. Skinner of Commerce City, Colo., and Eva E. Buhr of Juniata collided Oct. 2 at 12th Street and Denver Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 3 that a bicycle was taken at the 800 block of North Turner Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 3 that a reflector, flowers and flower pots were taken at the 200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Oct. 3 that a cellphone was taken at the 700 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Oct. 3 that a handgun and magazine was taken at the 600 block of Leisure Lane.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alicia A. Dishman of 2445 S. Deer Trail and Taidyn J. Johnson-Bates of 1711 Bateman St. collided Oct. 3 at Burlington Avenue and Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Norma K. Rothrock of 315 S. First Ave. No. 118 and Dolores E. Kucera of Lawrence collided Oct. 3 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
It was reported Oct. 4 that a guitar, television, cabinet, mini refrigerator, dresser, clothing, pictures, mail and an entertainment center were damaged at the 1500 block of North Hewett Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 4 that wireless earphones, keys and cash were taken at the 500 block of South Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 4 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Oct. 4 sentenced Lydia Lockridge, 35, of 2616 W. Sixth St. to three days in jail and a $300 fine for obstructing a peace officer and possessing marijuana on Dec. 6, 2020. Lockridge pleaded no contest on Aug. 10, and prosecutors dropped charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under suspension, no proof of ownership and failure to appear on a citation. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) is an infraction punishable by up to a $300 fine.
