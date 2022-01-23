Justin D. Stengel of Shickley was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Anthony L. Copley of 1218 N. Baltimore Ave. and Markus T. Miller of 809 Valley Chase Ave. collided Jan. 20 at 14th Street and Webster Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 20 sentenced Veneros Howard, 32, of 1311 W. Fifth St. to 90 days in jail and one year of probation for obstructing a peace officer on July 18, 2021. Howard pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting arrest. Obstructing a peace officers is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Andy Quig of Hastings was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Caitlin C. Mosier of Shickley was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 20 sentenced Anthony W. Wioskowski, 26, of 402 Keystone Ave. to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and 18-months driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 6, 2021. Wioskowski pleaded no contest on Sept. 17, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of driving under revocation. In a second case, Wioskowski was sentenced to 15 days in jail for false reporting on Jan. 1. He pleaded no contest to the charge on Jan. 7, and prosecutors reduced the charge from criminal impersonation. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. False reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
