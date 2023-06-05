Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 30 sentenced Denae Samuelson, 27, of 3200 E. Laux Drive to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 18. Samuelson pleaded guilty on April 6. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at C-3 Conference Center — Adv.
