It was reported Feb. 22 that a sink and tables were taken at the 200 block of North Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 22 that items valued at $1 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Feb. 22 that items valued at $65.50 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 23 sentenced Dylan Wilson, 23, of 55 Kingston Drive to two days in jail, one year of probation, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 24, 2022. Wilson pleaded no contest on Dec. 20, 2022, and prosecutors reduced the crime from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dakota R. Miller of 835 N. Burlington Ave. No. 1 and Katie E. James of 916 Tilden Ave. collided Feb. 24 at Burlington Avenue and 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jenny K. Eberle of Doniphan and Jarrod W. Sumpter of 701 Shoreside Cove collided Feb. 24 at Burlington Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Liliana P. Rosales-Soto of 218 E. Third St. and Jasmin L. Wagner of Minden collided Feb. 24 at U.S. Highway 281 near North Shore Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Gracey J. McIntyre of 525 S. Bellevue Ave. collided Feb. 24 at Osborne Drive East near 33rd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Andrew E. Gartner of 66 Kingston Drive Feb. 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Rosalina Lagunas Garnica of 323 S. Garfield Ave. at the 200 block of West Second Street.
Crime and courts reporter
