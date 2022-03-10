No businesses in Adams or Clay counties sold alcohol to minors in a recent compliance check, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday.
During the evening hours on Monday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in the two counties.
Eighteen businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor, giving the counties a 100% compliance rate. All businesses checked the minor’s identification.
The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, and bars.
This project was supported by Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention (ASAAP).
