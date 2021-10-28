Multiple speakers mentioned during the kickoff for Hastings Catholic Schools’ $10 million campaign for facilities and teacher pay the fact that the school buildings haven’t changed in decades.
The kickoff, which was Wednesday evening in the Frances Consbruck Chapman Gymnasium on the St. Cecilia campus, included an overview of the campaign background, reasons for the campaign, project details, financial projections and ways to support the campaign.
Dollars raised through the campaign will go to renovations at St. Cecilia High School and increasing teacher compensation for all HCS faculty through an endowed teacher fund — two priorities identified during a 2020-21 feasibility study.
The five-year campaign goal is to raise $10 million, $8 million of which is specific to the renovation project slated to break ground in summer 2022.
Of the other $2 million, $1.5 million will be added to the teacher pay endowment fund, $300,000 will go for improvements to St. Michael Elementary, and $100,000 each will flow to St. Cecilia and St. Michael churches, which support the school system financially on an ongoing basis.
The teacher pay endowment fund has a current balance of around $550,000.
The campaign’s theme is “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time.”
“Our future is our students,” said the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer for Hastings Catholic Schools. “Not only of our school, but of our communities, of our parishes, of our world. We want to give them the best foundation we possibly could give them in Christian virtue and values.”
He said it is time to invest in HCS teachers more than in the past.
“Not that we haven’t done that, but we want to do a better job of that and give them a good living wage and make them feel good about where they’re at,” he said.
Chelsey Mangers, St. Michael Elementary principal, graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 2002.
She credited her Hastings Catholic Schools education as foundational for her personal formation, and the high school remains the same as when she was a student there.
“As I strolled through the high school in my current role as principal and parent, the building remains the exact same, literally the exact same,” she said. “I remember sitting in class during the winter as the snow blew inside. We all had our winter coats on even though the windows were closed and the heat was on. That was just the way it was. I’m sure that’s what kids are still experiencing today. It is time for a change. If we want to continue to maintain the enrollment and increase our numbers, we have to make our facilities, along with our pay, comparable to others in the community.”
Vanessa Schutte, architect with DLR group, spoke about building plans.
The renovation still is in the predesign stage.
“Renovation has the ability to transform the learning environment for the students and the teachers,” she said. “Our job as designers is to make the teachers’ jobs easier. A great teacher can teach anywhere. My job is to make it easier for them and easier for the students.”
“Phase One” specifically will include raising funds for the endowed teacher fund; for renovation of the high school’s north and south wings; for preparation of grounds for a four-block campus; for construction of an 8,000-square-foot addition providing ADA compliance; for increasing quality and size of student learning spaces; and for building a secured main entrance.
Schutte said there are a couple potential layouts.
“There’s pros and cons of each,” she said. “We’ll work with the staff and the administration to refine the plan.”
The renovation includes new windows, plus upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, mechanical and electrical systems.
“It won’t be freezing in the winter; it won’t be hot in the summer,” she said. “That has a huge impact on attention in the classroom. Providing an environment that supports the learning of the kiddos is important.”
At St. Cecilia, the north wing, where the main entrance is, was built in 1957. The south wing was built in 1961.
The middle school and Chapman Gymnasium were both constructed in 1988.
St. Michael’s Elementary, located at 721 Creighton Ave. in west Hastings, was built in 1996.
Hauli Sabatka, executive director of the HCS Foundation and Office of Advancement, spoke about the St. Cecilia Class of 1970 visiting in August as part of a 50th class reunion.
Female members of the class were disappearing into the bathroom.
Sabatka learned members of that class on the last week of their high school careers carved their names into a plywood board covered with formica underneath a sink.
“Guess what? It was still there,” she said.
The women were taking pictures and FaceTiming with classmates who weren’t there.
“I thought that was a great little story, but it also showed the exact same sinks, the little formica board was all still there,” she said.
While Hastings Catholic Schools has done a good job taking care of the facilities, it’s time to do the remodel.
“It is time,” Sabatka said. “It is time that our kids have that, the next generation has that. We’ll do that together.”
Other speakers included campaign chairs Dan and Kristi Sheehy, Pat and Cathy Mertens and Mike Nevrivy; St. Cecilia Middle and High School principal, the Rev. Cyrus Rowan; St. Cecilia teacher and coach, Ryan Ohnoutka; and Julie Blazer, second-grade teacher at St. Michael’s.
For more information about the campaign, contact Sabatka at 402-462-6566.
