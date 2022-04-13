A dozen candidates are seeking four open seats on the Hastings School District No. 18 Board of Education in 2022.
Incumbents Becky Sullivan and Jodi Graves are joined in the race by Valerie Bower, Shay Burk, Michelle Fullerton, David Hughes, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague, Brady Rhodes, Monti Starkey, Stacie Widhelm and Elizabeth Wilson.
The top eight finishers in the May 10 primary election will advance to the November general election to fill the four open seats for four-year terms.
Incumbent board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg decided not to seek re-election.
All nine members of the board are elected on at at-large, nonpartisan basis. Assisted by the superintendent and administrative team, they lead the Hastings Public Schools.
Information and comments for this article came from a questionnaire sent to all 12 candidates. Responses from all but one, Wilson, were received in time for inclusion.
Valerie Bower is a clinic nurse supervisor at Mary Lanning Healthcare. She is a wife and mother of four. She also is board member at YWCA Adams County and a member of First Christian Church, where she serves on the worship and nominating committees and as a trustee. At Mary Lanning, she has served on the Community Health Center Title X Advisory Council and Staffing Committee.
Bower said she is concerned about the continuing threat from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and that the community should remain diligent in its efforts to keep the disease from spreading.
Bower said there is no place for “radical partisanship” in schools and that teachers and students should be protected from becoming “collateral damage in a broader culture war.”
Shay Burk is a legal assistant at Bockstadter & Glen Law LLC. She is a wife and mother of three young children. Her experience serving on boards includes an eight-year stint with Big Brothers Big Sisters, three years with Habitat for Humanity, and six years with Heartland Pet Connection.
As a board member, she would hope to serve as a liaison between the community and district to ensure teachers and staff have what they need to work effectively with students.
“I want to ensure every child is met where he or she is coming from and given the tools to be happy and successful in school and in life,” Burk said. “I want to be able to serve as a liaison between the community and district to ensure our teachers and staff have what they need to help shape our future community and business leaders.”
Michelle Fullerton is a full-time wife and mother of three. She is a former volleyball coach, and her community activities include involvement in her church’s evening children’s program.
She said her platform focuses on keeping decisions involving school matters local while providing students and school staff a level of support conducive to success, both in the classroom and life.
“I support and care for our teachers and support staff and seek to increase transparency and accountability of taxpayer dollars,” Fullerton said. “I support local decision-making with teacher and parent involvement, and most importantly protecting our children physically and emotionally from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive material.”
Jodi Graves is executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. She is a wife and mother of two children. He current and past community involvement includes the Give Hastings Day Committee, First Presbyterian Church, United Harvest Food Distribution Center, Hastings Family YMCA, Educational Service Unit No. 9 Board of Directors, Hastings Planning Commission and Longfellow PTO (as a past president).
Graves said the job of a school board member is to listen to all voices in the community.
“My experience serving on the board has taught me that education in not about a single issue,” she said. “Education is about our children, our staff and our community. The most critical function I can play as a board member is to ensure I am listening and responding to the needs of students, teachers and community members by looking at any issue that comes up with an open mind.”
David Hughes is a vice president at Pinnacle Bank. He is a husband with two young children. Hughes is involved with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board, the Hastings Family YMCA Finance Committee and volunteers with children’s church at Hastings E-Free Church.
He believes his ability to see both sides of issues and his 20 years in the banking industry are skills that can provide unique insight to the board. He said it’s crucial for the community that high school students are ready to enter the work force when they graduate.
“In my opinion, there’s nothing more important than your children’s education,” he said. “I wanted to be involved as much as I could. I’m excited about the opportunity to get in there and learn.”
Andrew McCarty is a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare. He is a husband and father of two young children. He has served on various committees within MLH, is a member of the Hastings Public Library Board and volunteers at the Hastings Middle School Community Garden.
He sees expanding the district’s mental health services, recruiting and retaining quality teachers, and promoting professional development for staff and career pathway education for students as key needs for HPS.
“Strong schools build strong communities, and strong schools require leaders who are able to collaborate with parents, teachers, administrators, businesses and community members across the district to ensure all students have access to high-quality educational experiences,” he said.
Mark Montague is a home inspector for C&A Home Inspections. He is a husband and father of three children. His community involvement includes regular attendance at the Hastings E-Free Church, volunteer work at Royal Family Kids Camp, and service on the board of Platte Valley Youth for Christ.
Montague said his platform priorities are to protect and support parental rights while preserving community values. He is an advocate for school choice and believes students are entitled to a diversified education devoid of indoctrination, with transparency and accountability as to spending on supplies and services that create educational opportunities.
Brady Rhodes is a community collaborative coordinator for United Way of South Central Nebraska. He is a husband and father of three children. He was previously on the school board member from 2014-20. He formerly sat on the board of directors for Leadership Hastings and Prairie Loft and currently is on the board for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. He volunteers with United Harvest Food Pantry, Mary Lanning Foundation and Hastings Rise Basketball.
He sees finding, resourcing and retaining great, diverse staff at the capacity needed to build the best learning environments possible as the top issues for the district.
“I have been involved in education as a teacher, program developer, teacher-trainer, facilitator and curriculum designer for 35 years,” he said. “I want to bring that experience to a public school board charged with helping create the best possible learning environment for students and staff. Schools play such an important role in our civic fabric and I want to do whatever I can to add to and strengthen that foundation for my family and the community.”
Monti Starkey is a local business owner who serves as a school nurse for Grand Island Public Schools. She is a wife and mother of three children. She is an Adams County delegate to the Nebraska Republican Party state convention, a past officer for Hastings Women of Today, and has served as a Sunday School teacher, Weblo den leader, and 4-H and Pheasants Forever volunteer.
She wants to give teachers the time and tools they need to best serve their students. She also seeks to protect parental rights and keep children safe while preserving community values.
“Quality education is necessary to give our children the skills, knowledge and resources needed to set themselves up for success,” Starkey said. “We need to protect children physically and emotionally from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive materials in the classroom.”
Becky Sullivan is wellness manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare. She is a wife and mother of two adult children. Her community involvement includes playing keyboards at Faith Lutheran Church services, and chairing the boards of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Family YMCA, Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Health Hastings Coalition. She served on the Half-Cent Sales Tax Committee in 2010 and 2017 and works on this year’s Complete Streets Committee.
Issues topping her platform include addressing the district’s staffing concerns by making the educational environment more desirable to new and returning educators.
“Many teachers are getting out of the profession after the hardships of COVID, additional expectations of government regulations and better pay in other professions,” Sullivan said. “Applicants for job openings all over the state are significantly down, from paras to principals. School districts need to be doing all they can to create a culture that makes current staff want to stay and new staff want to apply.”
Stacie Widhelm is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty. She has three daughters and has served as board chair for the Wellspring Pregnancy + Heath Center and volunteered with the youth program at North Shore Assembly of God.
She believes it is up to parents to ultimately direct the education of their children in matters of perspective, while classroom studies should focus on providing basic foundation skills. She said she wants to be a conservative voice on the board, fighting for parents’ rights and to protect children’s innocence.
“I plan to campaign as the voice of parents,” she said.
