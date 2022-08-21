Standing with his sword raised in the air, Story Talbert accepted the fate of his sinking cardboard vessel and stepped off the side to go down with the ship.
The Hastings College freshman from Conifer, Colorado, piloted the Viking-themed “Ragnarok” in the second heat of the Kool-Aid Days Kardboard Boat Races Sunday at Lake Hastings.
His antics won Talbert the award for Most Spectacular Sinking. Several of the cardboard constructs that set sail on the lake sank that day, but only those making it to the first buoy of the 150-yard course qualified for the award.
Talbert’s boat started taking on water as soon as he left the dock. His boat was about half full by the time he made it to the first buoy.
“I had water up to my waist,” he said. “I knew this was it.”
While he had hoped to make it all the way through the course, Talbert said, the main goal for his first time competing in the contest was to make it to the first buoy.
Talbert thought it would be fun to join the boat-making contest after hearing about it at Hastings College, where he participates in the school’s baseball program.
He, and the group of fellow students who came to cheer him on, were glad he did.
“This is a blast,” Talbert said.
A total of 16 vessels crafted of cardboard and duct tape hit the water during the event.
Individual competitors were divided into three age categories: youth (age 7-12), junior (13-17) and adult (18 and up). Teams competed in youth (age 7-12) and adult (13 and up) age groups, based on the age of the oldest team member.
The 2022 Kool-Aid Cup went to “Go Mango” with a course time of 1 minute and 59 seconds.
Along with the fastest course time, trophies were awarded for Best Kool-Aid Days Theme, Most Spectacular Sinking and People’s Choice.
Brian Hoffman, the Kardboard Boat Race coordinator, was pleased with the turnout in both boats and spectators. He said it’s a great way to wrap up the Kool-Aid Days weekend.
“I think the event means a lot to the community,” he said. “Overall, it’s a great summer event for everybody to come out and relax.”
Hoffman hopes to see more organizations get involved in the race in coming years. Building and sailing the boat can serve as a team-building exercise to develop camaraderie among staff.
He said it rewards ingenuity as builders have the chance to see if their constructs are able to withstand the lake waters and make it around the course.
Spectators have the chance to cheer on the sailors and vote on their favorite boats for the People’s Choice Award.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award with 82 votes was the “Lucky Ducty.” The vessel’s pilots, siblings Ivy and Otto Kelley of Hastings, teamed up for the first time in the race and managed a time of three minutes and 15 seconds.
Ivy said she competed with a friend last year, but their boat sank shortly after launching from the dock.
While constructing the boat for this year, she and her parents took lessons from last year’s failure. It took about two weeks to complete the boat in their spare time.
“We used more duct tape and more cardboard,” she said.
The contest was a first for Jacob Strand-gjesdal, a foreign exchange student from Oslo, Norway. He teamed up with a member of his host family, Amelya Schardt, in the “Yellow Submarine.”
“I want to be able to take home a trophy,” he said.
Some contestants felt lucky to get around the course at all.
Lana Northington of Hastings raced in “Disney Boat” with her friend, Alex Svoboda of Hastings.
“When we first got in, I was scared because there was a leak next to me,” Lana said.
But the girls made it around the course before the boat took on too much water.
The boat took about three days to make, sporting a Minnie Mouse theme from a sleepover over the process.
Lana’s mother, Maria, said the contest was a fun activity for her daughters and their friends.
“It’s good for the kids to get out in the community and be involved in activities,” she said. “This is something they can do with friends and it’s a good atmosphere.”
Kardboard Boat Race winners
Youth individual
1. MW Outlaw
Youth team
1. Paperweight
2. Yellow Submarine
3. Lucky Ducty
Junior individual
1. Stewart
Adult individual
1. St. Bradford
Adult team
1. Go Mango
2. SS Mango
3. Vincent Mango
Best Kool-Aid Days Theme
Vincent Mango
Most Spectacular Sinking
Ragnarok
People’s Choice
Lucky Ducty
Kool-Aid Cup 2022
Go Mango
