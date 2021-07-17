After a curtailed Adams County Fairfest in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 4-H ice cream-in-a-can contest was back in full swing in 2021 Friday.
The 4-H’ers were evaluated in several different areas totaling 100 points: ingredients measured correctly; ingredients well combined; ice cream pushed down from sides; ice cream consistency not grainy; creativity; work area clean and neat; judges’ taste; not salty; and fresh ingredients.
The participants start with the same base recipe, then are allowed to add their own flavors to it.
Julie Ochsner, Adams County 4-H and youth development assistant and director of the 4-H ice cream-in-a-can contest, was excited to see the 4-H family come back together after a year off.
“It is awesome. The 4-H families become one big happy family. That is what we all missed last year,” she said. “The 4-H designed this to be a contest. The kids make friends over the years, and those are the nearest and dearest friends for life.”
Ochsner said the ice cream contest often has a few surprises in store.
“Over the years we have seen some really interesting combinations of ice cream, but that is what makes this contest fun,” she said. “I’ve seen a kid put jalapeños in the ice cream, so I have seen a lot of different ice cream flavors throughout the years.”
There are three groups associated with the contest: juniors, intermediates and seniors. Ruby Schardt, who won the senior group, was excited that she won with her Snickers, coffee and cream ice cream.
“I’m really happy and super excited that I was able to do it,” she said.
Ruby was partnered with her grandfather, Jim Niemann.
Niemann said he had a great time enjoying this moment with his granddaughter.
“It is fun to be with her,” he said. “When you get older you want to enjoy these moments, and this was a fun moment for both of us.”
Schardt and Niemann always find a way to make this competition fun. They make T-shirts for the event, which has become a tradition.
The most challenging part, they said, is the ice itself.
“We make shirts every year for the event, and that is the most fun part of this whole experience,” Schardt said. “My hands get really cold with all the ice. It is hard to put on the duct tape.”
“The biggest part is finding the recipe,” Niemann said. “Which recipes are going to be the best ones. What is going to work and what is not going to work is the toughest part of this process.”
Steven Schneider won the junior division with his cookies-and-cream ice cream. His great-uncle Glen was his partner, and he was glad that he chose him to be his partner.
“I’m glad he asked me to do it,” he said. “I haven’t won a ribbon in years. He asked me to be his partner about 10 minutes before the contest began. It was a good time whether we won or not.
“Taking the vanilla into the teaspoon was my favorite thing to do,” Steven said.
“He measured the ingredients all by himself,” his great-uncle said. “This is the first time we ever got to do something together. It was a great time that the both of us did something together and that is what I took away from this whole experience.”
