Adding a caramel flavor to her concoction, Kassie Kimle of Kenesaw offered Dulce de Leche as her submission for the Ice Cream in a Can contest Friday at the Adams County Fairground’s Fairgrounds.
“I tried it when I was in Costa Rica this summer and I just fell in love with it,” she said.
In her 10 years making ice cream for contest, Kimle has learned a creative flavor is crucial to doing well.
Though difficult to find, she used a pint-sized coffee can to mix the ingredients. The can was then inserted into a larger coffee can and surrounded by rock salt and ice. The finished package was rolled between partners to shake the salt and ice together to cause the inside mixture to freeze.
While most of the competitors used a spherical device designed for the task, Kimle said she prefers the old-fashioned cans. She said the cans help the ice cream freeze more quickly.
“It was really hard to find cans in the beginning, but I’m glad we did,” she said.
She brought gloves for her and her partner, Quinnley Hurt, to prevent their hands from getting too cold as they rolled the can.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a Clover Kid so I’ve had a lot of experience with it,” Kimle said.
Starting at age 5, Clover Kids can participate in the Ice Cream in a Bag contest. The younger 4-H’ers use plastic bags instead of cans, but the basic concept is the same.
Contestants tempted the judges’ taste buds with a variety of flavors and combinations. Along with taste and consistency, participants earned points for measuring the right amount of ingredients, the cleanliness of work stations and well-mixed ingredients.
Claire Cecrle, 13, of Hastings went an extra step with her presentation, adding whipped cream and a cocktail umbrella to the cup of ice cream offered to the judges. She’s participated in the ice cream contest, in one form or another, for eight years.
Named American Sunshine, she described it as blue raspberry with a hint of lemonade.
A Kool-Aid packet in the pantry inspired Cecrle to try out the flavor combination and add it to ice cream.
“I made it and it turned out good,” she said.
It was the first time Adalynn Vetter, 9, of Hastings participated in the event, offering Strawberry with Sprinkles as her flavor of choice.
She said she and her 6-year-old sister, Layla Vetter, did a test run earlier in the day to try making ice cream for the first time and they wanted to try something new.
“I just wanted to have fun,” she said.
Fun brought Brooke McDonald, 13, of Hastings to start in the competition when she was 5. She’s crafted multiple flavors through the years, deciding on Oreo Brookie as a play on her name this year. She described it as a brownie cookie Oreo in vanilla ice cream.
Her partner was her younger sister, Brilie, who made her initial foray into the bag contest this year.
Brilie couldn’t help giggling and laughing as she tossed the bag back and forth with her mother, Shelbie.
Shelbie said she likes the variety of projects her daughters can do in 4-H. She also likes the community involvement and leadership skills they learn.
“Brooke has been showing since a Clover Kid too,” she said. “I was a 4-H’er when I was a kid.”
Participants of the Ice Cream in a Bag contest included Briella Borrell, Kinsley Duden, Weston Evers, Brilie McDonald, Jude Schroeder, Sophia Thiel and Layla Vetter.
Contestants in the Ice Cream in a Can contest included:
Junior Division
Adalynn Vetter, grand champion
Allie Theesen, reserve champion
Kyle Nienhueser, purple
Luke Nienhueser, purple
Intermediate Division
Claire Cecrle, grand champion
Makayla Olson, reserve champion
Brooke McDonald, purple
Senior Division
Kassie Kimle, grand champion
