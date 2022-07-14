Occasional bleats echoed through the air as 4-H'ers coaxed their summer projects out into the arena during the Adams County Fairest sheep show Thursday on the fairgrounds.
Most allowed themselves to be led by their handlers, but some were obstinate, forcing youngsters to tap the back of the head or rump to convince them to walk the arena. And this had to be done while maintaining a sense of calm and control so the judge could see them work.
For Jenna Cecrle of Hastings, it led to nearly pulling an ornery lamb around the arena during the senior showmanship competition.
“You just have to work around it,” she said. “And try to keep from getting agitated.”
Despite the struggle, Cecrle won reserve grand champion senior sheep showmanship. Even when a lamb isn’t cooperating, she said students can show the judge their training and techniques in the ring.
Cecrle said it takes a lot of work with the animals to get them ready for showing at the fair. She said repeatedly taking a lamb out for walking and practice is crucial before getting into the arena so it almost become muscle memory for the animal.
She doesn’t live on a farm, so Cecrle’s 4-H club, the Rural Ranchers, provided lambs to use for the projects.
“The club gives us animals, and we prepare them for show,” she said. “It’s a way for city kids to show animals.”
The grand champion for senior sheep showmanship was Addison Wilson, 17, of Giltner. While it feels good to win, she said, it’s mainly satisfying to accomplish a project while having fun.
She said the hardest part is halter breaking, an aspect that doesn’t directly make it into the show.
Halter breaking allows the youth to teach the lamb to be led, which is crucial for getting sheep into the arena. Once halter broken, the student works with the animal to follow the palm of their hand.
Different animals react to different leading techniques, so she said students have to find what works for their lamb.
Wilson has been in 4-H since she was 8, the earliest she could join. She has two more years left and is looking forward to helping younger 4-H’ers during that time.
“I like helping the younger ones,” she said. “4-H teaches you to be kind and help others.”
Helping is just the name of the game for the Rathje siblings of rural Ayr.
The eldest, 12-year-old Makenna, said they work together as they get ready for fair. She shows swine and sheep.
“I like sheep better,” she said. “I’ve done it longer and have more fun with it.”
She won reserve grand champion market wether lamb while her younger sister, 10-year-old Macy, won grand champion breeding ewe and grand champion market ewe lamb, as well as overall market lamb.
“Sometimes I don’t like competing with my sister,” Makenna said.
But at the end of the day, she said they still congratulate each other on their wins.
Macy said it was her third year showing at the fair. She also shows swine, but prefers showing sheep. For Macy, the most important part of the show was the preparation.
“You have to get them used to being around people and other animals,” she said.
Their mother, Megan, has three children in the 4-H program. Megan said the program teaches them the benefits of hard work, perseverance and determination.
“They spend most of the summer getting up early,” she said. “They put a lot of work into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.