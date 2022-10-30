Story Highlights

Sinnard started her career late in life.

The Grand Island transplant had been a stay-at-home mother for her three sons and her youngest was a junior in high school when her now late husband, Jack, suggested a job at CCC.

She wasn’t sure she wanted to go back into the workforce at age 47, but was glad she did.

Sinnard began working at CCC in 1979 and has learned much about the campus in her 43 years on the job.

At the age of nearly 91, the “grandmother” of Central Community College-Hastings is retiring after more than four decades on the job.

Tuesday will be the last day of work for Pat Sinnard, 90, who works full time as an administrative assistant in the college’s student services office. Family and co-workers joined her Friday for a farewell reception at the college.

p10-31-22CCCsinnard2.jpg
Pat Sinnard talks with colleagues before opening gifts and cards during her retirement reception Friday at Central Community College-Hastings.
p10-31-22CCCsinnard1.jpg
Pat Sinnard opens gifts, including chocolate, during her retirement reception Friday at Central Community College-Hastings.
