The Nebraska Brass, a Lincoln-based quintet known throughout the state for its musical stylings at Christmas and throughout the year, will perform “A Nebraska Brass Christmas” live on Facebook Dec. 11.
The event will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. on the group’s own Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Traditionally, the group travels to several locations around the state to perform the Christmas concert live — with one of its stops being the Minden Opera House in Minden. The brass concert has become a beloved holiday tradition in Minden. This year, however, just the single, virtual performance is planned.
The event is free, and a personal Facebook account isn’t needed to view it. Sponsorship is being provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund.
Quintet members of this year’s concert include Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba. Haist is a 1971 graduate of Hastings High School.
The Nebraska Brass, which is part of the nonprofit organization Arts Incorporated, has reached audiences in more than 60 communities throughout the state since 1987. The group presents five concert series each season, performing a variety of literature and commissioning new works for brass quintet.
