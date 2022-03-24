A sign of spring is present in west Hastings.
Pouring of concrete began last week on Theatre Drive, which cuts southeast to northwest through the Theatre District.
The temperature must be at least 40 degrees during the pour. So, while grading took place last fall, concrete work couldn’t occur until recently.
Work also should begin soon on the footings and foundations for the 78-unit multifamily residential building there.
“Once we get the slab poured on the multifamily building we start to go vertical and then people will really see some changes,” said Tom Huston, attorney for Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC, which is redeveloping the former Imperial Mall property for a mix of residential and other uses.
Even though the street is poured, it probably won’t be open to public use until the multifamily building is nearing completion.
Material for a 9,000-square-foot steel-frame flex office building is supposed to arrive in May.
“Which isn’t that far away,” Huston said.
Work also should begin soon on the renovation of the theater building as well as façade of the former Sun-Mart building, which now is being referred to as the retail building.
“We could have construction on four different buildings out there concurrently, which is wonderful,” Huston said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get done.”
Theatre District developers announced a partnership with Golden Ticket Cinemas on Jan. 6 to rehabilitate the former Imperial Theater’s three movie screens into what the developers said would be a premier luxury movie theater.
The plan was to reopen the theater by Oct. 1.
Materials and equipment have been ordered for the theater renovation with an expectation for delivery in June.
“Oct. 1 is aggressive and perhaps a little optimistic, but based upon their schedule I think they’ll make it,” Huston said.
The interior of the theater is completely gutted.
Community Redevelopment Authority board members approved the redevelopment agreement for the theater at their February building.
One last Federal Aviation Authority permit for the theater renovation is outstanding. It’s an equipment permit because air-handling equipment will be installed on the roof, which Huston said requires a crane.
Theatre District developers haven’t marketed the site for tenants yet.
“Once we start to get the street in and start to get construction activity that’s when we are really going to pick up our marketing efforts and try to attract users for these buildings,” Huston said.
It was always planned to update the façades of the Sun-Mart and K-Mart buildings before starting to lease the residential building, he said.
“Those buildings look tired and they need addressed from an aesthetic standpoint,” Huston said. “Structurally they are very sound. We’re trying to bring them current and give them a nice update into the 21st century, but also start to develop the specific design theme that is going to be existing in the Theatre District.”
The flex building is supposed to be ready for occupancy in 2022.
“I think it will go up quickly once the steel frame is delivered,” he said.
Façade work and the parking lot for the retail building should be completed this year.
Developers then will find the appropriate users.
The building is around 36,000 square feet. It can accommodate one user or multiple users.
That is one option for the small grocery store that has been talked about for the development.
“Our intent is really to show it would be very easy to retrofit and update the current structure for a grocery store usage,” Huston said.
An alternative space for the grocery store is new construction on one of the other pad sites.
Huston said the front third of the former K-Mart building could be used for additional retail.
There is room for a health club, which Huston said typically encompass 30,000 to 50,000 square feet. The K-Mart building is about 90,000 square feet.
“It can accommodate a lot of different users in there,” he said. “We’re not ruling it out but it’s unlikely to find one user. So we’re trying to be flexible in how we design it to accommodate a variety of different users of that building.”
