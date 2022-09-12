The Adams Central Board of Education will bring a proposed $21.8 million budget for fiscal 2022-23 to a special meeting Sept. 28 when taxpayer input will be received on the proposed property tax levy that would be needed to support that budget.
The Sept. 28 meeting begins 6 p.m. in the Adams Central High School Conference Room.
The school district’s proposed spending and saving plan for 2022-23 includes a $17.22 million operating budget for the general fund, $2.12 million for the bond fund and $2.47 million for the special building fund. The $21.8 million total is up from $20.83 million for 2021-22.
The proposed budget would require $14.87 million in property tax revenue, including $12.43 million for the general fund, $1.43 million for the bond fund and $1 million for the special building fund. The $14.87 million total is up from $13.95 million for 2021-22 but can be collected with a property tax levy rate of 78.458 cents per $100 of taxable valuation, down from 79.235 cents per $100 valuation for the previous year.
More tax revenue can be collected with a lower tax rate because the school district’s total assessed property tax valuation grew from last year to this year. According to figures from county assessor’s offices, the district’s total taxable valuation for 2022 increased to $1,895,112,488 from $1,760,528,447 for 2021 — an increase of nearly 8%.
The Board of Education conducted a public hearing on the proposed budget during its regular September meeting on Monday at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School. No one from the public attended, and no action was taken.
A hearing on the property tax request, as well as action to approve the budget and separate action to approve the final property tax request resolution, will be on the agenda for the Sept. 28 special meeting.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said AC’s budget and property tax public hearings are on two different nights this year because of recent changes in Nebraska law — changes that have been described as “truth in taxation” and involve postcard mailings from county clerks to taxpayers.
Commenting on the proposed budget itself, Scott said a decrease in state aid to Adams Central contributed to the need for additional property tax dollars for 2022-23.
The Adams Central district continues to rank in the bottom one-third of Nebraska school districts in terms of property tax rates, he said.
Scott also commented that the Adams Central board is wise to look years into the future when it develops its budgets, so as to plan ahead and ensure that the school system’s needs can be met when they occur.
“I really appreciate you guys not building a budget for one year but looking multiple years down the road and laying things out the way it should be,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board voted 5-0 to approve an interlocal agreement with Kenesaw Public Schools to provide Title I services to students attending Christ Lutheran School near Prosser. Board member Chris Wahlmeier was excused.
Scott said that under the agreement, Adams Central will pay Kenesaw $1,726 to provide after-school enrichment programming to qualifying students in the subjects of reading and mathematics.
Christ Lutheran, a parochial school, can't access federal Title I dollars like a public school district can. Scott said the amount of AC’s payment to Kenesaw is based on the number of Christ Lutheran students who qualify for Title I assistance and reside in the Adams Central district.
Christ Lutheran is located within the boundaries of the Kenesaw school district but draws students from multiple area public school districts.
Scott said this is the first year for the interlocal agreement regarding Christ Lutheran students, and he believes it’s a great arrangement.
“I really appreciate Kenesaw coming up with this, and it’s been a pleasure working with them,” he said. “It’s great cooperation between some public and private school districts.”
